Hong Kong protests thread

www.thejournal.ie

How is Hong Kong different to China and what do protesters worry might happen?

After the biggest mass demonstration in years last month, there is more violence in the city today.
Chinese ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming on Newsnight (BBC2) now. Presenter says up to 10% of the entire population have taken part in the protests.

Presenter asked him about how Hong Kong people would feel looking at whats happening in Xinjiang to the Uighurs. He replied that the camps are "education centres".

Also presenter asked about the the fact that the Chinese diplomat Lu Kang has said the 1997 declaration on the future of Hong Kong no longer has any real relevance. Ambassador replied that it is relevant as a symbol.

The protests come as the Hong Kong Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, has delayed the second reading of a bill that would allow 'criminals' to be extradited to Mainland China. Comes after a man accused of murder in Taiwan turned up in Hong Kong. But is the latter just an excuse for a wider crackdown on pro democracy activists

Will China send in the tanks? Or will the protests fizzle out like the umbrella movement protests in 2014?

How should the EU respond?
 


Over 1 million took to the streets on Monday - it took 8 hours for the demonstration to pass through the streets - since then up to 100,000 have been blockading the streets and there are now calls for a general strike. Facebook and WhatsApp have blocked accounts that are calling for a general strike against the extradition law.

Socialist Action (sister party of the Socialist Party in Hong Kong) have played a prominent role along the route of the demonstration on Monday and through the blockades since.

Dame_Enda said:
Presenter asked him about how Hong Kong people would feel looking at whats happening in Xinjiang to the Uighurs. He replied that the camps are "education centres".
"Vocational education centres", no less. Doubtless the lucky inductees will be forced to undergo adult literacy training, and learn about social inclusion. Nothing to worry about so.,
 
www.reuters.com

China summons U.S. diplomat to complain about Hong Kong remarks

China summoned a senior U.S. diplomat on Friday to lodge a formal complaint abou...
Senators Ben Cardin and Marco Rubio are proposing a bill to require the Dept of State to certify China is respecting HK's autonomy so that the US can decide whether to continue special treatment for the territory. Bill would also require the President to reveal who is responsible for abducations of HK journalists.
 
Reported on Newstalk The HK Executive has seen sense and abandoned this insane law!
 
Could have turned distinctly nasty midweek this week when it was said that the attempt to pass the objectionable law was to go ahead.

Probably a good idea to withdraw the thing. There will have been huge pressure from the Tai Pans of corporate Hong Kong to withdraw it as HK doesn't like interruptions to business.

My guess would be that for the short term the Tai Pans may be more influential than the Beijing Government but I suspect in the medium to long term China will continue chipping away at the Special Autonomous Region status enjoyed by the city so far.
 
Suspended rather than abandoned, it seems, kinda like our water charges!
 
Another mass demonstration is planned for tomorrow in Hong King - to force the scrapping rather than the suspension of the law.

It is expected that 100s of 1000s will attend.
 
Crossing my fingers it doesn't turn nasty for selfish reasons as I have colleagues going out there this week for a series of meetings, if only for the fact that a fair amount of work has gone into the visit.

Having said that it is impressive to see the level of resistance within Hong Kong to being bullied by Beijing and its sock puppets in the Hong Kong SAR government.
 
Xi and his gang will soon dominate much of the world. The political challenge of this century is to convert China to a less authoritarian path.
 
They do have some historical beefs with the west and memories of it are long in China. Imperialism, the gift of generations of addicted in Chinese society to opium trading, in which some of the older and respected trading houses of western origin in Hong Kong dabbled substantially among other interesting trading positions.

The Chinese navy has something of a bone to pick with western navies over some historical and colonial imperialistic military actions against chinese state resources upriver from the coast a century and a half and more ago.

That and decades of propaganda and characterisation deeply disrespectful to the Chinese mind will have had an effect so there's a lot of work to be done by the west in terms of diplomacy there.

It would be highly dangerous I'd suggest to be dismissive of chinese strategic aims and increasingly powerful position across the world. My own view would that to show respect in this area costs nothing and might be a good investment in terms of pragmatism. Which is definitely part of the Great Game.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
They do have some historical beefs with the west and memories of it are long in China. Imperialism, the gift of generations of addicted in Chinese society to opium trading, in which some of the older and respected trading houses of western origin in Hong Kong dabbled substantially among other interesting trading positions.

The Chinese navy has something of a bone to pick with western navies over some historical and colonial imperialistic military actions against chinese state resources upriver from the coast a century and a half and more ago.

That and decades of propaganda and characterisation deeply disrespectful to the Chinese mind will have had an effect so there's a lot of work to be done by the west in terms of diplomacy there.

It would be highly dangerous I'd suggest to be dismissive of chinese strategic aims and increasingly powerful position across the world. My own view would that to show respect in this area costs nothing and might be a good investment in terms of pragmatism. Which is definitely part of the Great Game.
External considerations aside, China needs to decide how much freedom it will allow its own people and whether it will respect non-Han populations within China. The second issue is a serious cultural problem given the virulent racism of Han Chinese at home.
 
Agree and have come across traces of the internal issues in China you mention in my reading elsewhere also.

I'm not sure I'd lead with demands for reform in China though with any representatives of the Beijing government.

It would be like turning up with a bowl of shamrock in Washington and casually asking when New Orleans' rebuilding project is coming along or has Detroit been fixed yet.
 
Over 2 million on the streets of Hong Kong today
 
Protests and blockades are continuing in Hong Kong and the pressure is mounting - further mass protests are planned unless Carrie Lam resigns.
 
Strange that there's been no comments on this.

Possibility of a C21st terror on the way to a developed first world country with the pattern applied from the Uyghurs onto Hong Kong. The protesters should dial back the confrontations or it will give the Chinese authorities the optics to impose "emergency" measures.

There is a faction in the Chinese government that finds this a desirable outcome - it will increase their power and satisfy their sensibilities. The current situation is playing into their hands. Remember that they were never reformed.
 
Disappointing to see one of the biggest stories relating to Democracy at the moment is hardly getting the attention it deserves.

I guess I only have myself to blame. :(
 
I hope scenes like this will make Irish people more grateful that we live in a relatively free society compared to places like that. We have many problems and I am not a fan of our government but I am making a societal and geographical point. We see from this that the Western model of government is the best suited to individual freedom.
 
