Hong Kong protests thread

Dame_Enda
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2011
- Messages
- 55,561
How is Hong Kong different to China and what do protesters worry might happen?
After the biggest mass demonstration in years last month, there is more violence in the city today.
www.thejournal.ie
Chinese ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming on Newsnight (BBC2) now. Presenter says up to 10% of the entire population have taken part in the protests.
Presenter asked him about how Hong Kong people would feel looking at whats happening in Xinjiang to the Uighurs. He replied that the camps are "education centres".
Also presenter asked about the the fact that the Chinese diplomat Lu Kang has said the 1997 declaration on the future of Hong Kong no longer has any real relevance. Ambassador replied that it is relevant as a symbol.
The protests come as the Hong Kong Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, has delayed the second reading of a bill that would allow 'criminals' to be extradited to Mainland China. Comes after a man accused of murder in Taiwan turned up in Hong Kong. But is the latter just an excuse for a wider crackdown on pro democracy activists
Will China send in the tanks? Or will the protests fizzle out like the umbrella movement protests in 2014?
How should the EU respond?