Hong Kong protests thread

They do have some historical beefs with the west and memories of it are long in China. Imperialism, the gift of generations of addicted in Chinese society to opium trading, in which some of the older and respected trading houses of western origin in Hong Kong dabbled substantially among other interesting trading positions.



The Chinese navy has something of a bone to pick with western navies over some historical and colonial imperialistic military actions against chinese state resources upriver from the coast a century and a half and more ago.



That and decades of propaganda and characterisation deeply disrespectful to the Chinese mind will have had an effect so there's a lot of work to be done by the west in terms of diplomacy there.



It would be highly dangerous I'd suggest to be dismissive of chinese strategic aims and increasingly powerful position across the world. My own view would that to show respect in this area costs nothing and might be a good investment in terms of pragmatism. Which is definitely part of the Great Game.