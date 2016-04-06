Hope (at last) in Libya .... or illusion?

owedtojoy
Good news of a sort from Libya.
The UN-backed Unity Government is ashore in Tripoli, backed by the EU, and one of the warring factions, the one which ran Tripoli, has disbanded. Salvation Government resigns | The Libya Observer
There have been reports of demonstrations by Tripoli citizens in favour of the new Government, after a few years of rule by militias. Libya: Can unity government restore stability? - BBC News
This may also be the start of a new western intervention. The extent of that is unclear, but this time they may need to stay around to finish the job. Last time, failure to curb the militia and a lackadaisical western approach led to disaster. The same thing could happen again.
Another Western intervention in Libya looms
Libya never collapsed like Syria and violence did not spiral to the levels seen there. In nearly 2 years of civil war, the body count is at 4,500. Each death is a needless tragedy, but 20 times as many died over the same period in Syria. Libya Violent Deaths, Table
This article argues that the Libyan intervention was not the disaster it is often held up to to be, but mistakes were definitely made to lose the peace that might have ensued.
Everyone says the Libya intervention was a failure. They are wrong.
The situation is vague at the moment, but we can only hope this leads to the peaceful future that Libyans deserve.
