Hope (at last) in Libya .... or illusion?

Good news of a sort from Libya.

The UN-backed Unity Government is ashore in Tripoli, backed by the EU, and one of the warring factions, the one which ran Tripoli, has disbanded. Salvation Government resigns | The Libya Observer

There have been reports of demonstrations by Tripoli citizens in favour of the new Government, after a few years of rule by militias. Libya: Can unity government restore stability? - BBC News

This may also be the start of a new western intervention. The extent of that is unclear, but this time they may need to stay around to finish the job. Last time, failure to curb the militia and a lackadaisical western approach led to disaster. The same thing could happen again.

Another Western intervention in Libya looms

Libya never collapsed like Syria and violence did not spiral to the levels seen there. In nearly 2 years of civil war, the body count is at 4,500. Each death is a needless tragedy, but 20 times as many died over the same period in Syria. Libya Violent Deaths, Table

This article argues that the Libyan intervention was not the disaster it is often held up to to be, but mistakes were definitely made to lose the peace that might have ensued.

Everyone says the Libya intervention was a failure. They are wrong.

The situation is vague at the moment, but we can only hope this leads to the peaceful future that Libyans deserve.
 


A drowning man grasping at straws :roll:

Meanwhile in the real world.....

Libya could replace Syria and Iraq as main Islamic State hub

“The bottom line is that Islamic State has found the perfect storm from where to hunker down and build its power away from the main stage in Syria and Iraq expanding on its ambitions to implement the caliphate vision deeper into the African Sahel and Maghreb as well as in Egypt and Sudan,” said Ronen.
Libya could replace Syria and Iraq as main Islamic State hub - Middle East - Jerusalem Post

Hillary Clinton Turned a Stable, Developed Nation Into an ISIS Safe Haven. That’s the Real Benghazi Scandal

As a ferocious supporter of invading of Iraq, in 2003 then-Senator Clinton insisted that Saddam Hussein was giving “sanctuary” to terrorists. Aside from being total baloney nonsense, the dark irony is that the invasion transformed Iraq into an enormous terrorist incubator: A top military adviser to General David Petraeus has stated plainly that “there undeniably would be no ISIS if we had not invaded Iraq” and “we have to recognize that a lot of the problem [in the Middle East] is of our own making.”

But if we’re going to argue that Hillary Clinton has enabled ISIS and other terrorist groups - and that’s exactly what we’re arguing - we should focus our attention on her tireless advocacy for turning Libya into a moon crater.

Not many people give Clinton the proper credit she deserves for destroying Libya for no reason whatsoever. Shame on them.

As a brave crusader for all women - especially for women living in countries that she desperately wants to bomb - then-Secretary Clinton argued that the United States had a moral duty to intervene in Libya, stating that she was “deeply concerned” that Muammar Gaddafi’s troops were using rape as a weapon. (She was parroting a rumor started by Al-Jazeera which claimed that Gaddafi was handing out free Viagra to his soldiers so that they could rape 24/7.)

After Libya was flattened by NATO’s “no fly zone”, Amnesty International published a report which thoroughly debunked Hillary’s passionate plea for war:

Not only have we not met any [rape] victims, but we have not even met any persons who have met victims. As for the boxes of Viagra that Gaddafi is supposed to have had distributed, they were found intact near tanks that were completely burnt out.
The boxes of pristine Viagra found next to burnt-out tanks weren’t the only things planted in Libya. According to its report, Amnesty “failed to find evidence for these human rights violations [used to justify intervention] and in many cases has discredited or cast doubt on them. It also found indications that on several occasions the rebels in Benghazi appeared to have knowingly made false claims or manufactured evidence.”

American intelligence officials estimate that the group’s (ISIS) ranks in Libya have grown to 6,500 fighters, more than doubling since the fall. ISIS first declared its intentions to establish a presence in Libya in 2014 and has been launching attacks ever since. The group is now thought to control 150 miles of Libyan coastline.
Hillary Clinton Turned a Stable, Developed Nation Into an ISIS Safe Haven. That's the Real Benghazi Scandal
 
The Rape of Libya wasn't a failure for those who planned it and carried it out using Jihadist terrorists as their Contras

When will the 40,000 black Libyans ethnically cleansed from Tawergha by The Brigades For The Purging Of Black Skins be allowed to return to their homes? It's estimated that a third of the Libyan population are now refugees.
 
Hey, the people of Libya might eventually get some of their stolen money back.

The data also contains secret offshore companies linked to the families and associates of Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak, Libya's former leader Muammar Gaddafi and Syria's president Bashar al-Assad.

These heroic leaders like Assad and Gaddafi steal from their own people? Bit different from the heroic narrative spread by their fan clubs on this site.

Panama Papers: Mossack Fonseca leak reveals elite's tax havens - BBC News
 
owedtojoy said:
Good news of a sort from Libya.

The UN-backed Unity Government is ashore in Tripoli, backed by the EU, and one of the warring factions, the one which ran Tripoli, has disbanded. Salvation Government resigns | The Libya Observer

There have been reports of demonstrations by Tripoli citizens in favour of the new Government, after a few years of rule by militias. Libya: Can unity government restore stability? - BBC News

This may also be the start of a new western intervention. The extent of that is unclear, but this time they may need to stay around to finish the job. Last time, failure to curb the militia and a lackadaisical western approach led to disaster. The same thing could happen again.

Another Western intervention in Libya looms

Libya never collapsed like Syria and violence did not spiral to the levels seen there. In nearly 2 years of civil war, the body count is at 4,500. Each death is a needless tragedy, but 20 times as many died over the same period in Syria. Libya Violent Deaths, Table

This article argues that the Libyan intervention was not the disaster it is often held up to to be, but mistakes were definitely made to lose the peace that might have ensued.

Everyone says the Libya intervention was a failure. They are wrong.

The situation is vague at the moment, but we can only hope this leads to the peaceful future that Libyans deserve.
Israel involved? Nope. US involved? Nope. Nothing to see here for the loony left. let's move on the Yemen......to the West Bank.
 
owedtojoy said:
These heroic leaders like Assad and Gaddafi steal from their own people? Bit different from the heroic narrative spread by their fan clubs on this site.

Panama Papers: Mossack Fonseca leak reveals elite's tax havens - BBC News
A fortune was looted from Libyan state coffers by the "moderate" Western backed NTC.

Never to be seen again. The Western backed "freedom fighters" who steal from their own people, can't run a functioning society, carried out racially motivated war crimes and crimes against humanity against a black enclave in Libya, reintroduced polygamy and a strict interpretation of Sharia Law as their first act after seizing power, some went on to set up their own ISIS franchises in Libya......

The "moderate" Western backed NTC.
 
owedtojoy said:
Libya never collapsed like Syria and violence did not spiral to the levels seen there.
Libya never "collapsed"?

It has no functioning state, different militias rule their own little fiefdoms on the whim of whatever warlord is in charge, ISIS have control of parts of the country, the Tawergha are still taken out and arbitrarily murdered in IDP camps, the economy and oil production has fallen apart, there's a substantial number of internal refugees and a refugee crisis emanating from Libya across the Mediterranean.

But nah, it never collapsed apparently.....
 
Wow, hope at last eh, the UN backed government just might end up in control, the same one that's supported by the EU also huh, and presumably the US as well?

If the US and EU had left Libya alone in the first place we wouldn't need 'hope'. Many of the Libyan people would not be scattered around the Middle East and beyond, destitute, their homes ransacked by US and EU-backed Wahhabist nutcases.

Tens of thousands would not be dead. Libya wouldn't be a gateway to Europe where every self-respecting people smuggler can build a good career, and ISIS wouldn't be planning to make Libya their second home.

Three cheers for the US and the EU, I'm sure Libyan's everywhere are delighted they are backing their new government :roll:
 
Hopefully the Libyans can sort out the country all the same. I wish them well. Its a country with a small population with big oil resources, a long sandy coastline with the Med, fair bit of history. That country could be brilliant if it was run properly and the Islamists were kept in check. Lot of scope there if the right people are given the chance to lead. It has a lot going for it in terms of its resources and possible tourist industry.
 
maxflinn said:
Wow, hope at last eh, the UN backed government just might end up in control, the same one that's supported by the EU also huh, and presumably the US as well?

If the US and EU had left Libya alone in the first place we wouldn't need 'hope'. Many of the Libyan people would not be scattered around the Middle East and beyond, destitute, their homes ransacked by US and EU-backed Wahhabist nutcases.

Tens of thousands would not be dead. Libya wouldn't be a gateway to Europe where every self-respecting people smuggler can build a good career, and ISIS wouldn't be planning to make Libya their second home.

Three cheers for the US and the EU, I'm sure Libyan's everywhere are delighted they are backing their new government :roll:
The irony upon irony is that they probably do.

They are not scratching their asses and hoping The Great Leader comes back from the dead that is for sure.

Wouldn't it be terrible for both the far-left and far-right's respective narratives if LIbya did settle down for a period of normality, though it may be some way off? Wailing and gnashing of teeth, I suspect.

The last thing they want is for Libya to settle into a normal, prosperous democracy.
 
Dubstudent said:
Libya never "collapsed"?

It has no functioning state, different militias rule their own little fiefdoms on the whim of whatever warlord is in charge, ISIS have control of parts of the country, the Tawergha are still taken out and arbitrarily murdered in IDP camps, the economy and oil production has fallen apart, there's a substantial number of internal refugees and a refugee crisis emanating from Libya across the Mediterranean.

But nah, it never collapsed apparently.....
I said it never "collapsed like Syria", or even like Iraq, or like Lebanon in the 1980s, or Yugoslavia in the 1990s, which was the favoured description of the doom mongers. There was a collapse, but similar to the one that happened in Ireland in 1922-23 and in countries like Algeria after independence.

For all you whinging, you seem to be unable to take issue with the Libya Body Count numbers http://www.libyabodycount.org/

Even as thousands set off to Europe, there were very few native Libyans among them, unlike Syria. The refugees are mostly from sub-Saharan Africa.

Libya cannot improve itself without outside support for a government of unity. I just hope this one (fingers crossed) fits the bill.
 
owedtojoy said:
The irony upon irony is that they probably do.

They are not scratching their asses and hoping The Great Leader comes back from the dead that is for sure.

Wouldn't it be terrible for both the far-left and far-right's respective narratives if LIbya did settle down for a period of normality, though it may be some way off? Wailing and gnashing of teeth, I suspect.

The last thing they want is for Libya to settle into a normal, prosperous democracy.
A very strange thing to say, which speaks volumes of your mind set!

Most sane people are angry at the violent hell the West unleashed on the unsuspecting population of Libya. Why would they be upset if it settled down? I would have thought it would be people like yourself who appeared to be sexually aroused by the destruction of Libya and the manner of Qaddafi's murder who relish the chaos. Every second post you made on the subject referred to Qaddafi's sex life or / and the specifics of how he died.
 
Another irony is that if the Unity Government was a dictatorship or a strongman installed by Vladimir Putin backed by Russian war planes, there would be an outburst of applause and support from his usual cheerleaders.
 
I have no heart to read this thread,I presume its broken down along the lines of the old joke, capitalism is the complete domination of one man by another and communism is the complete opposite.

Hurray for the good guys. And all that.

Meanwhile the poor Libyan people suffer horrors.
 
owedtojoy said:
Another irony is that if the Unity Government was a dictatorship or a strongman installed by Vladimir Putin backed by Russian war planes, there would be an outburst of applause and support from his usual cheerleaders.
Well if it were Putin that removed Gaddaffi and in so doing destroyed the country in the first place, and people cheered him as he installed a dictator using force then you'd be right to criticize them, and him.

But Putin didn't destroy Libya, the US, Britain and France did under the guise of a NATO humanitarian intervention and with the UN and EU's blessing, and now the same organisations are backing a pro-US/EU/UN government there and talking about hope for a country they destroyed. This IS the irony, not some made up irony like yours..
 
owedtojoy said:
I said it never "collapsed like Syria", or even like Iraq, or like Lebanon in the 1980s, or Yugoslavia in the 1990s, which was the favoured description of the doom mongers. There was a collapse, but similar to the one that happened in Ireland in 1922-23 and in countries like Algeria after independence.

For all you whinging, you seem to be unable to take issue with the Libya Body Count numbers Libya Body Count

Even as thousands set off to Europe, there were very few native Libyans among them, unlike Syria. The refugees are mostly from sub-Saharan Africa.

Libya cannot improve itself without outside support for a government of unity. I just hope this one (fingers crossed) fits the bill.
You're again underestimating the extent of the collapse in Libya. At least approach the topic with a balanced view if you want to attempt to paint yourself as an honest broker.


To be honest I haven't the time to go through those numbers at the moment but when I have the time in the next couple of days I'll look at them.

Libya had a massive sub saharan African workforce. The black population in Libya both native and those of migrant background were targeted for racist attacks and ethnic cleansing. They're among the migrants going across the Med.

I wish the Libyan people well. They deserve a good future hopefully they get it. As I've said the country has a lot going for it, it just needs those with the scope to see it to be involved in politics and given the opportunity away from the influence of Islamist warlords and militias.
 
The OP refers to an article written by a liar quoting a liar. On a campaign promotion website.

Everyone says the Libya intervention was a failure. They

The lie in the article itself is in fact obvious as it's self-contradictory. "In February 2011, anti-Qaddafi demonstrations spread across the country... I still remember how I felt in those last days and hours as Qaddafi’s forces marched toward Benghazi."

So was it "across the country" or "in Benghazi"?

I say it was the latter. And I say Colonel Gaddafi was absolutely right to describe the rebels of Benghazi as rats and cockroaches. They have proved their nature as such when they murdered a US Ambassador as "gratitude" for the aid they received! Traitors, the bunch of them - started off as traitors and betrayed their new masters, too.

As for the quoted liar: "For instance, after leaving the Obama administration, Philip Gordon, the most senior US official on the Middle East in 2013-'15, wrote: "In Iraq, the U.S. intervened and occupied, and the result was a costly disaster. In Libya, the U.S. intervened and did not occupy, and the result was a costly disaster. In Syria, the U.S. neither intervened nor occupied, and the result is a costly disaster.""

In Syria, the U.S. has intervened by supplies of arms and money to the terrorists, and the result was a costly disaster. And Gordon knew it and it was not classified information. So he knowingly lied.

At this point, as their dear Jamahiriya was destroyed by traitors and invaders, many Libyans surely prefer any stable government to continuation of chaos.
 
Dubstudent said:
You're again underestimating the extent of the collapse in Libya. At least approach the topic with a balanced view if you want to attempt to paint yourself as an honest broker.


To be honest I haven't the time to go through those numbers at the moment but when I have the time in the next couple of days I'll look at them.

Libya had a massive sub saharan African workforce. The black population in Libya both native and those of migrant background were targeted for racist attacks and ethnic cleansing. They're among the migrants going across the Med.

I wish the Libyan people well. They deserve a good future hopefully they get it. As I've said the country has a lot going for it, it just needs those with the scope to see it to be involved in politics and given the opportunity away from the influence of Islamist warlords and militias.
Great political answer "I havn't the numbers to hand right now, but ... "

If you dispute the Libya Body Count numbers, then let's hear about it. Some Libyans did flee, but there was not the mass exodus such as from Syria. Libya did not become a Syria, an Iraq or a Lebanon, though there was always a danger it might. It was, and is, no picnic, but the absolute worst did not happen.

Like yourself, I wish the Libyan people well, and hope this is the light at the end of the tunnel, not another oncoming train. It is not going to be easy, but Lebanon was stabilised among many warring factions in the 1980s, and that was far worse than Libya.

If blacks are being targetted for racist attacks, they are been carried out by other Libyans. Only a central government with legal security powers (not a thuggish dictator's minions) can guarantee long term peace and stability for all Libyan citizens. That is true for all states, not just Libya.
 
