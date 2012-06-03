davidcameron
Daniel McConnel: The referendum may be won but the Croke Park problem remains - Analysis, Opinion - Independent.ie
Why will Dr James Reilly not reduce hospital consultants' salaries? They earn six-figure sums. Surely, they can afford to accept a reduction. I doubt that the imposition of a reduction would cause consultants to abandon patients who are dependent on the public health service because they would be breaching the Hippocratic Oath if they did that.Yet there has been precious little progress with the big-boy consultants, who are the key to the radical reform needed in the health sector.