Hospital consultants' salaries.

On a serious note, here in the north we have units closing and people dying on trolleys because we cannot get/retain enough senior staff.



Every time increased taxation on the rich or more controls on bankers is suggested, we get spooked by the prospect of these buffoons taking themselves to foreign climes but guess what, doctors can fill in a passport too. They also have the choice to go in to the much more lucrative field and to go the private sector.



Here in the UK, we have an eejit PM, a man who could only hold a proper job for a few months, comparing his salary to men and women who are the cream of the cream and who could possibly make massively higher salaries in much more self serving fields such as finance