How can the economy recover best after CV19?

Disillusioned democrat

Mar 16, 2010
There's no denying that globally CV19 will change the economic trajectory...appropriate government policies are forcing millions out of work, healthcare spending will skyrocket and consumer based economic activity will stall.

Governments need to do this to ensure their citizens survive...citizens who are consumers, customers, etc., of global corporations. Is there any logic now for governments globally looking to the large corporations to fund the recovery? Could CV19 actually become a catalyst for real economic reform, or will governments just do what they always seem to do and tax the citizens more?
 


tsarbomb

Jun 25, 2013
There will be a move to ensure that more key components for goods that have medical applications will be made closer to home.

I'd say many people will continue to work from home when this all blows over. More children might be homeschooled too.
 
blinding

Jul 1, 2008
25% of the Super-Rich / Top Politicians should be Euthanised ( by some sort of lottery ) and their wealth redistributed.

This should,not be done out of malice, but rather as a warning that in the future these People are not doing a good job that their must be affective Repercussions i.e. Not just going off with loads of cash even though they have been fooking up the World.

They just won’t do better without some sort of Sanction.
 
midlander12

Jul 29, 2008
I'm obviously not the first to say this but the issue of debt will have to be revisited - it was never resolved after the Great Recession and much of the recovery was funded anyway by 'quantative easing' and other money-printing schemes. Countries like Spain, Italy and Greece were already in a very ropey state before this - others like Ireland will also be facing renewed deficit crises due to ballooning welfare costs. They will never get back on their feet without a debt write-off.
 
SamsonS

Oct 22, 2009
The fallout will be widespread and long lasting. After the Financial Crash we started to recover when the rest of the world started to recover and compared with some our economy roared back. This one may be different , and I expect a certain amount of protectionism to come into play and that will impact on our FDI, maybe not startight away but on our ability to attract new FDI to replace what we lose.

Obvioiulsy this year we are going to run a large deficit where we thought we'd have a surplus and our rainy day fund has been used up already.
By the time the CSO stats on employment come out we'll have lost 200,000 jobs. A more than doubling of the numbers unemployed in 1 month. That is a staggering figure, close to 10% of workers could have lost their job in a single month.
 
