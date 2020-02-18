How can the economy recover best after CV19?

Disillusioned democrat
There's no denying that globally CV19 will change the economic trajectory...appropriate government policies are forcing millions out of work, healthcare spending will skyrocket and consumer based economic activity will stall.
Governments need to do this to ensure their citizens survive...citizens who are consumers, customers, etc., of global corporations. Is there any logic now for governments globally looking to the large corporations to fund the recovery? Could CV19 actually become a catalyst for real economic reform, or will governments just do what they always seem to do and tax the citizens more?
