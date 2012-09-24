How Come The Irish Are So Successful In Foreign Media?

Zach Dingle
Just heard recently that along with being a hit in Ireland and The UK, Mrs Browne's Boys is now huge in Austrailia. Mrs Browne even presents a quiz show there! Actually 'she' could easily out Anne Robinson the great Anne Robinson if 'She' got 'The Weakest Link'! Also James Creedon and a few more pop up on France 24, not to mention past successes such as Eammon Andrews, Terry Wogan, Gaybo in Grenada TV and modern successes such as Norton. Chris Moyles, Steven Coogan and Judy Finnegan and 'Mrs Merton' are all of Irish descent and the amount of Irish surnames when the credits roll after British tv productions really stand out! Also the Beeb have commissioned though not necessarily produced a lot of Irish writers! So how come this is the case is it down to the gift of the gab or an artistic streak or an eccentric element about us!