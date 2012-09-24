How Come The Irish Are So Successful In Foreign Media?

We have a tiny goldfish bowl entertainment industry dominated by a tiny set that pats itself on the back, is rife with nepotism and consciously stifles up and coming talent. Unless you have been "talent" scouted by this "in" crowd, unless you are related to the right person and unless you parrot the same ideology you will get nowhere. Therefore the same old fogies dominate television, the airways, literary publishing, theatre, movies, music and so on. If you want to make it you have get out of Ireland and go to London, New York or L.A. Once you make abroad you will be slavishly brown nosed by the entertainment establishment in Ireland.

The IFTA's are the classic example and the pained expressions of Irish international stars resemble the faces of people who have long since outgrown the small minded town they grew up in, forced to attend a secondary school reunion where they must be civil to Micko who was once the top school hurler and now drives the creamery tanker truck who once bullied them in 6th year for not being sporty.

When an Irish talent returns to Ireland after failing to make it in Hollywood or London they are banished to the Christmas panto and sneered at by "I-told-you-sos" who still socialize in the same pubs they hung out in when they were drama and arts students.