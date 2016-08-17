How Culpable Were Ordinary Irish People In Enabling British Imperialism?

General Urko said:

Also The Claddagh, the traditional native heart of Galway City, provided a lot of Royal Navy lads. Indeed when WW1 ended the women in the area went daft because, they would no longer be getting the King's Schilling!

Also, a lot of Black and Tan war criminals came from Connaught Ranger backgrounds, who could not settle here post WW1, probably due to PTSS!

On the pen pusher side, the civil service in India, was so full of Irish people, that the British Establishment were getting a bit worried!

Mind you on the flip side the Cronwellian Siege of Galway set a economic spiral of depression in the area which really lasted for 300 years!



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siege_of_Galway



And of course the famine disproportionately affecting all along the West Coast was genocide enabled if not directly caused by The British Establishment!



Considering it is surrounded, particularly to the west/ north-west by some of the least culturally anglo-fied parts of the island Galway city was a clear anomaly in attitude and behaviors of its denizens.In documented historic terms this extended up to and including the easter rising and war of independence as you have noted.In considering this one must clealry differentiate what happened in , for example, Maam , Cornamona or Ballyconneely from Galway city. Hence suffering of Connermara in the famine or the continued existance of language as a living form in south connemara and up around Cornamona is irrelevant to the city of the tribesYour post has reminded me I owe a poster here some links to work I have read on the topic. In that instance ( I cannot recall the topic) I used the historic trend you note as a jumping off point to note that ( In my opinion only clearly) unlike Limerick , where it is provincial & somewhat hidden or disguised ( think Garryowen RFC cloaking themselves in "working mans game" BS when it is only 15 or 20 years since their members stopped making smart remarks about players professions) , or Cork , where it is large, real but not mainstream ( think Simon Coveney vs. the Cork hurlers ( who draw large support from the urban area) or O'Donovan brothers ( accepting the latter are products or rural west cork), Galway City has a distinct D4-in-the-west strand in its social strata & life which propagates more widely 7 deeply than the other provincial cities or indeed Dublin itself.While this is probably sustained and exacerbated by the Cornwall like colonization of Connemara by wealthy dubliners holiday homes and the galway races etc. it is also, in my view, the echo or expression of the descendants that made Galway city , at the time of the rising, a unionist town.And , point of order, while you note soccer has a historic presence in galway city but not at the level of , for example, some of the smaller provincial garrison towns, Galway hurling and football has not , historically, benefitted too much from players from the urban area. Only with the expansion of the city and emergence of Salthill etc. has this started to change