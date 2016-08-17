How Culpable Were Ordinary Irish People In Enabling British Imperialism?

General Urko
Well-known member
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2012
- Messages
- 15,727
I am from Galway City, which back in the day was home to The Connaught Rangers, who were quite simply known as the most Loyal Unit in The British Army! I'm a huge soccer fan and while, it was traditionally 'The Garrison Game', Galway never really had much of a soccer tradition, why, because our Garrison was constantly out in India acting the right royal bollex!
Also The Claddagh, the traditional native heart of Galway City, provided a lot of Royal Navy lads. Indeed when WW1 ended the women in the area went daft because, they would no longer be getting the King's Schilling!
Also, a lot of Black and Tan war criminals came from Connaught Ranger backgrounds, who could not settle here post WW1, probably due to PTSS!
On the pen pusher side, the civil service in India, was so full of Irish people, that the British Establishment were getting a bit worried!
Mind you on the flip side the Cronwellian Siege of Galway set a economic spiral of depression in the area which really lasted for 300 years!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siege_of_Galway
And of course the famine disproportionately affecting all along the West Coast was genocide enabled if not directly caused by The British Establishment!
So my question is how culpable were ordinary Irish Folk in the spread of one of the greatest pure evils of all time - British Colonialism?
Also The Claddagh, the traditional native heart of Galway City, provided a lot of Royal Navy lads. Indeed when WW1 ended the women in the area went daft because, they would no longer be getting the King's Schilling!
Also, a lot of Black and Tan war criminals came from Connaught Ranger backgrounds, who could not settle here post WW1, probably due to PTSS!
On the pen pusher side, the civil service in India, was so full of Irish people, that the British Establishment were getting a bit worried!
Mind you on the flip side the Cronwellian Siege of Galway set a economic spiral of depression in the area which really lasted for 300 years!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siege_of_Galway
And of course the famine disproportionately affecting all along the West Coast was genocide enabled if not directly caused by The British Establishment!
So my question is how culpable were ordinary Irish Folk in the spread of one of the greatest pure evils of all time - British Colonialism?