How do we get real about housing in Ireland?

Housing has become a political football over the last 5 years and last night nearly brought down the government.



It is becoming a real problem and a massively divisive. It's a problem for our citizens in terms of affordability and a problem for continued growth also as Dublin now ranked 72 our of 82 in terms of a destination for employees.



Over a decade now our FG government have gone from owning the biggest property portfolio outside China to paying €1bn a year in rent for social housing and the minister responsible has had two near misses in votes of confidence, but our laissez faire Taoiseach appears happy to leave him in place.



We're building only 20% of the homes we need to sustain the population growth, so there's massive pressure on people to share, commute excessive distances, etc. and now the ideology (a polite way of saying incompetence/corruption) is beginning to cost us over €1bn a year in rent for social homes while the list grows continuously.



The problem is that there's no transparent plan, nor has there been one since NAMA started to sell off the family jewels. There's no point in time that the today's growing pains will have been worth it because the only plan seems to be to chase the market upwards, following the upwards only trajectory of the rigged market.



I'd have far more confidence in a government that was able to say "here's the plan, look - this shit-storm is part of the plan, but here's how it will pay off", but instead we have soundbites of how it's "working" as homelessness increases, the rent paid for the "working poor" by the tax payer increases and rent increases.



Last nights pantomime in the Dail was depressing - there would be more logic in the Gaiety - no-one seems to want to fix the problem. We hear it's a;; about supply, but continue to build homes we can't afford in locations that aren't connected and the ONLY common thread seems to be that the private sector developers are making more money out of the sector that is necessary.



We're all talk about climate change, but if anyone does the maths, with the current rate of population growth, immigration and vs home building we will face a situation in 2025 where effectively 70% of the population will need HAP, RA or a social house and/or be forced to commute 2 hours both ways to work. Those lucky enough to be able to afford a home will effectively spend 75% of their disposable income on rent or mortgage.