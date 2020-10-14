  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
How do you define the core difference between Right and Left?

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union for an increasing number of people the distinction between Left and Right in terms of politics has become if not entirely meaningless at least something that needs to be contextualized. I would be interested to hear how other posters on here define the core difference between political Left and political Right. One classical way of seeing the core difference was to claim that the Right believes in Original Sin, that humans will always be messed up, ignorant and brutal creatures while as the Left believes in human perfectibility.
 
The biggest difference at the moment is that those on the right want restrictions lifted and the left want to be locked down.
This is a good analogy of both sides in general, the left wanting big government and heavy regulation and the right wanting less of both.
 
Well interestingly enough I read an article a while back by a Hard Left journalist, Jonathan Cook, in which he put forward statistics that actually BOTH the Hard Left and Hard Right (by Hard Right I do not mean the actual Fascists and actual ethno-nationalists- for sake of this discussion let's put them as their own group) who are most in favour of "Free Speech" while it is the "Centrists" who are most opposed to it. Also I think there are a lot of issues that do not fit easily into a Right/Left distinction- such pornography and the whole transsexual thing.
 
