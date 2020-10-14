How do you define the core difference between Right and Left?

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union for an increasing number of people the distinction between Left and Right in terms of politics has become if not entirely meaningless at least something that needs to be contextualized. I would be interested to hear how other posters on here define the core difference between political Left and political Right. One classical way of seeing the core difference was to claim that the Right believes in Original Sin, that humans will always be messed up, ignorant and brutal creatures while as the Left believes in human perfectibility.