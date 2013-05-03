How do you feel about other posters?

Firstly, I put this into Culture & Community because it's a discussion concerning the p.ie community.(If the Mods move this I'm going down to p.ie towers wearing nothing but a ladies bathrobe and a thin film of baby oil all over me to have it out with you lot.....you've been warnedAnyhow, just wondering how people feel about their fellow posters. Do you love them, hate them, never give them a second thought?I'm hard pressed to say there are any posters I severely dislike. There are a few who annoy me but in the main I find most people to be basically OK to decent, even if I am fundamentally disagreeing with them. I am not including obvious trolls because they are not really posters and are not really interesting. I admit to getting a bit 'heated' (that being a euphemism for downright unpleasant/nasty/horrible) at times but luckily no one seems to take real offence but if I have offended you, my apologies.There are some posters I love. I won't name them, the likes say it all I guess, but some posters I follow (online, the barring order's are a real bummer these days) always deliver with interesting, intriguing, amusing and intelligent posts. To these posters I say thanks for making P.ie worth hanging around for the last 8 years.Anyway, how do you other posters make you feel? How do you rate them beyond the 'like' system, do you find yourself avoiding threads started by one poster and diving straight into one started by another? Do you find others who seem to speak directly to what you were already thinking? What about the Mods? How do you find them? I've had my fair share of spats with them over the years but I have to say that I have been treated quite fairly by and large and most of my infractions were self inflicted so I bear no malice towards anyone. If anything, I find myself respecting certain Mods even when they have infracted me several times (you know who you are.....)Let the love/hate in begin!