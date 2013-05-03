How do you feel about other posters?

The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
11,728
Firstly, I put this into Culture & Community because it's a discussion concerning the p.ie community.

(If the Mods move this I'm going down to p.ie towers wearing nothing but a ladies bathrobe and a thin film of baby oil all over me to have it out with you lot.....you've been warned ;))

Anyhow, just wondering how people feel about their fellow posters. Do you love them, hate them, never give them a second thought?

I'm hard pressed to say there are any posters I severely dislike. There are a few who annoy me but in the main I find most people to be basically OK to decent, even if I am fundamentally disagreeing with them. I am not including obvious trolls because they are not really posters and are not really interesting. I admit to getting a bit 'heated' (that being a euphemism for downright unpleasant/nasty/horrible) at times but luckily no one seems to take real offence but if I have offended you, my apologies.

There are some posters I love. I won't name them, the likes say it all I guess, but some posters I follow (online, the barring order's are a real bummer these days) always deliver with interesting, intriguing, amusing and intelligent posts. To these posters I say thanks for making P.ie worth hanging around for the last 8 years.

Anyway, how do you other posters make you feel? How do you rate them beyond the 'like' system, do you find yourself avoiding threads started by one poster and diving straight into one started by another? Do you find others who seem to speak directly to what you were already thinking? What about the Mods? How do you find them? I've had my fair share of spats with them over the years but I have to say that I have been treated quite fairly by and large and most of my infractions were self inflicted so I bear no malice towards anyone. If anything, I find myself respecting certain Mods even when they have infracted me several times (you know who you are.....)

Let the love/hate in begin!
 


Dublin 4

Dublin 4

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 6, 2011
Messages
12,732
Some are brill & I enjoy the craic with, some are trolls but I forgive them easily - no real harm ;)
 
Honecker

Honecker

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 19, 2012
Messages
4,673
This is supposed to be a political discussion site not some bored housewives' self help group.
 
YongHoi

YongHoi

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 21, 2011
Messages
658
L'enfer, c'est les autres.
 
An Gilladaker

An Gilladaker

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 23, 2009
Messages
4,295
The OD said:
Firstly, I put this into Culture & Community because it's a discussion concerning the p.ie community.

(If the Mods move this I'm going down to p.ie towers wearing nothing but a ladies bathrobe and a thin film of baby oil all over me to have it out with you lot.....you've been warned ;))

Anyhow, just wondering how people feel about their fellow posters. Do you love them, hate them, never give them a second thought?

I'm hard pressed to say there are any posters I severely dislike. There are a few who annoy me but in the main I find most people to be basically OK to decent, even if I am fundamentally disagreeing with them. I am not including obvious trolls because they are not really posters and are not really interesting. I admit to getting a bit 'heated' (that being a euphemism for downright unpleasant/nasty/horrible) at times but luckily no one seems to take real offence but if I have offended you, my apologies.

There are some posters I love. I won't name them, the likes say it all I guess, but some posters I follow (online, the barring order's are a real bummer these days) always deliver with interesting, intriguing, amusing and intelligent posts. To these posters I say thanks for making P.ie worth hanging around for the last 8 years.

Anyway, how do you other posters make you feel? How do you rate them beyond the 'like' system, do you find yourself avoiding threads started by one poster and diving straight into one started by another? Do you find others who seem to speak directly to what you were already thinking? What about the Mods? How do you find them? I've had my fair share of spats with them over the years but I have to say that I have been treated quite fairly by and large and most of my infractions were self inflicted so I bear no malice towards anyone. If anything, I find myself respecting certain Mods even when they have infracted me several times (you know who you are.....)

Let the love/hate in begin!
I feel that there are to many feels in your post:shock2:
 
The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
11,728
Dublin 4 said:
Some are brill & I enjoy the craic with, some are trolls but I forgive them easily - no real harm ;)
You write some pretty good posts and even when I don't agree with you I still find you very interesting.

dizillusioned said:
I know you hate me, but I love everyone, even those I hate....(diplomatic?) :)
I don't hate you! Really, I don't.....
 
P

pippakin

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2010
Messages
9,578
I look at every poster with deep, unforgiving suspicion.
 
The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
11,728
Lonewolfe said:
ooooh, you just made this into a fight bitch!
No, no, no! This is a 'nice thread'! No fighting, just measured intelligent responses to measured, intelligent points.....ye big spa!!!!!
 
emulator

emulator

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 20, 2010
Messages
10,207
Same as real life....

Some good, some bad.

Don't really think of any posters as such. Some of the shills would make you wonder though....
 
Rural

Rural

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
28,842
I like most posters and the ones that go over the top about something really make me laugh. I hate posts that use personal insults as I feel it's a place to debate and insulting is not debating.
 
commonman

commonman

Well-known member
Joined
May 29, 2010
Messages
5,301
We lost a lot of good posters this last while, for one reason or another.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,478
There are only a few I do not like but will respond to.
There are many who's posts I follow.
There are fewer yet who I enjoy the craic with. You know who you are.
But there is one, one particular poster who I cannot stand one little bit.
 
