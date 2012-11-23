How Long More Must I be Subjected to the Angelus?

ruserious

ruserious

Jan 3, 2011
29,765
The words ''This is a Catholic Country'' have shocked the nation in recent weeks.
Clearly, the backlash from that, illustrates further that the people no longer accept that mantra.

Why does RTÉ continue to air the Angelus in the year 2012? Is there a demand for it?
It seems that the public broadcaster, paid for by the people (rightly so, we need it) is forcing out a particular belief on the airwaves.

Article 44: The State acknowledges that the homage of public worship is due to almighty God. It shall hold his Name in reverence, and shall respect and honour religion. The article goes on to guarantee freedom to practice religion, prohibit the State from endowing any particular religion, prohibit the State from discriminating between religions and to grant the right for children to attend publicly funded schools without attending religious instruction in the school.

As RTÉ is publicly funded, one should not be subjected to a Religious belief. If people want to practice religion, fine, do it on your own time but do not force feed it down the rest of our throats.
I know it's only a minute long, but that is not the issue. It is the values of the State I am getting at here. A more befitting timeslot would be the airing of the national anthem instead. That would acknowledge the funding from which RTÉ gets.
 


bob3367

bob3367

Jan 11, 2007
7,984
You can switch channel, turn down the radio.
 
Aristodemus

Aristodemus

Oct 8, 2009
3,696
Might be a minute long, but feels like 10. An anachronism. Get Rid
 
R

Ryan Tubbs

Sep 20, 2012
3,602
Get over it, for christ's sake.

84% of people describe themselves as Catholic, with many many more who are Christians of other hues.

So what's the problem?
 
Northsideman

Northsideman

Mar 7, 2010
10,344
Only twice a day:D
 
E

Edo

May 12, 2007
3,043
Until you get a life...............ye have little to be worrying ya
 
ruserious

ruserious

Jan 3, 2011
29,765
Ryan Tubbs said:
Get over it, for christ's sake.

84% of people describe themselves as Catholic, with many many more who are Christians of other hues.

So what's the problem?
Of that 84%, how many go to Mass more than Christmas per year and how many actually signed Catholic rather than someone in their family filling it in?
 
cottage_economist

cottage_economist

Nov 7, 2009
521
I like the Angelus, you don't need to be RC to pause in whatever you're doing, if possible, and offer up a prayer.

No-one's being force fed, just blank it out if you don't want to listen to it.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Jan 3, 2011
29,765
Edo said:
Until you get a life...............ye have little to be worrying ya
It's actually a very serious issue. Not just a minute listening to bongs but what direction the State is heading.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Feb 14, 2011
45,623
I decided almost a year ago I would opt out of watching Pravda TV.

Rarely ever watch it now. Maybe two minutes in a week. Don't watch TV at all much.

Give it a try ruserious, and see how much better off you are without the Montrose Millionaires telling you what is important.
 
O

opinions

Jul 23, 2011
636
Make it pay per view and sell the rights to Sky!
 
S

sport02

Sep 25, 2010
20,136
Here is a tip. Sky News rolls their headlines seconds before BBC.

So you can get Sky News and BBC news headlines and then back to RTE a minute later for
the Irish news.
 
linny55

linny55

Mar 14, 2011
4,431
you have no proof of this.
 
D

Deleted member 23684

It's only on RTE - plenty of other channels to change to if one is annoyed by it.

Have we reached such a level of intolerance in this country where we cannot allow a call to prayer or reflection (the actual Angelus prayer is not read) for a minute. The Angelus means something especially to older people and we should be generous enough to acknowledge this - these people have rights too.
 
