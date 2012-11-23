How Long More Must I be Subjected to the Angelus?

The words ''This is a Catholic Country'' have shocked the nation in recent weeks.

Clearly, the backlash from that, illustrates further that the people no longer accept that mantra.



Why does RTÉ continue to air the Angelus in the year 2012? Is there a demand for it?

It seems that the public broadcaster, paid for by the people (rightly so, we need it) is forcing out a particular belief on the airwaves.



Article 44: The State acknowledges that the homage of public worship is due to almighty God. It shall hold his Name in reverence, and shall respect and honour religion. The article goes on to guarantee freedom to practice religion, prohibit the State from endowing any particular religion, prohibit the State from discriminating between religions and to grant the right for children to attend publicly funded schools without attending religious instruction in the school.



As RTÉ is publicly funded, one should not be subjected to a Religious belief. If people want to practice religion, fine, do it on your own time but do not force feed it down the rest of our throats.

I know it's only a minute long, but that is not the issue. It is the values of the State I am getting at here. A more befitting timeslot would be the airing of the national anthem instead. That would acknowledge the funding from which RTÉ gets.