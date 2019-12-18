How many seats will SP/Solidarity & PBP get in GE 2020?

In the last Dáil there were 5 TD's in the SP/Solidarity & PBP alliance when the Dáil ended. Paul Murphy was the sixth but he left the alliance, although stayed in their Dáil speaking group, to set up his Rise party. How many seats will SP/Solidarity (they had 2 at the end of the last Dáil) and PBP (they had 3 at the end of the last Dáil) return with? If they lose any- who will lose out? I haven't heard that they are likely to gain any TD's- or are they? And will Paul Murphy get reelected for Rise?