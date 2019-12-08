How much does Western collective guilt over the Holocaust have to do with Western support for and sympathies around Zionism?

Please, though I personally believe that all historical questions should be open for discussion I think it would be best if we kept such discussion of this thread. A large, or even vast, majority of Westerners are not at all open to "Revisionist" arguments and whatever you might think of their rationality that is a material fact as the Marxists would say.I have usually played down this aspect of situation given how not just Jews but also Jehovah Witnesses, Romanis and Trade Unionists were murdered one way of another the camps of the Hitler regime- and yet we see none of the sensitivities around anti-Romani ("Gyspy") and anti-Jehovah Witness prejudice that we see around the criticism of Jews as Jews. The thing is though that it does seem that Jews, at least Jews as defined according to Hitlerite dogma, did make up the majority of the victims and even without Zionist activists particularizing the Holocaust the fact is that Hitler and his hench men who literally obsessed with Jews so in those ways it is only natural that people who associate the Holocaust primarily with them.Against this though is that fact that Zionist State has delegitimized the concept of the refugee that was born out of WWII and this is very important; not just in terms of the indigenous Palestinians for which Zionist supporters will doubtless find excuses, but also for Eriterian refugees seeking sanctuary within Zionist controlled territory. Even more so their arming as long as they could for profit genocidal actors across the globe, and even playing actively large role in the mass murder of the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.