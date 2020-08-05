  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
How to start a new thread

Tech Support

Tech Support

1. First click on the forum where you want to start the thread.

2. Now either enter a title in the blank title box at the top of the list of threads

quick new thread.png

this will cause the post editor to drop down so you can enter your post. Or alternatively, click on the Post new thread button at the top right underneath the navigation bar and above the sidebar. This will accomplish the same thing.

Post new thread.png


Just enter your post and click the post button at the bottom right of your new thread.
 
