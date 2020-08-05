How to start a new thread

1. First click on the forum where you want to start the thread.2. Now either enter a title in the blank title box at the top of the list of threadsthis will cause the post editor to drop down so you can enter your post. Or alternatively, click on the Post new thread button at the top right underneath the navigation bar and above the sidebar. This will accomplish the same thing.Just enter your post and click the post button at the bottom right of your new thread.