How we got here and where we are going

The rise of Sinn Féin has been impressive and it will probably be even more impressive come the next election. Opinions vary as to why that is, most folks say it is the failures of FF/FG which is true but I think there is more to it than that.



Obviously, the electorate like all the goodies that are on offer each election time and those who offer the most while maintaining the outward appearance of fiscal responsibility, tend to get elected. The problem is that fiscal responsibility is serious stuff and the electorate don`t want to wade in too deep. So, the mainstream politicians try to offer enough to get elected but not so much as to ruin the economy. Unfortunately, with parties on the left promising so much, the FF/FG type parties have consistently had to offer more than the country can afford. Really, it would have been better if they refused to budge from their conservative positions in decades gone by even if it meant leaving Labour grow in popularity and come to power, as in a Labour government. This is why principles are important. Compromise may be a short term fix but can store problems for the long term.



The problems caused by promises funded by bond issuances have resulted in a large national debt. Pressures are growing on the ECB to issue more currency, some of which is heading Ireland`s way but all this money printing has it`s limits. Without strict fiscal responsibility, it cannot go on indefinately. As the debt grows, pressures will begin to build and manifest in different ways. The housing crisis is an example of what happens when the free market is interferred with. Then, you get Sinn Féin growing in popularity as a result.



Lest I be misunderstood, I am not one of those FG types who constantly bash SF. My problem with SF is not their nationalist agenda or their desire for a united Ireland (which I share), but rather their left leaning political status. As for the era of the troubles, I would say that I am opposed to all violence and not just IRA violence. Strategically, I think the armed struggle while understandible was never likely to succeed. I used to think a better tactic for nationalists to take would have been to push for the development of nuclear power in the Republic and a nuclear deterrent (which might also have helped in negotiations with the likes of Margaret Thatcher). That said, I conceed that nuclear warheads are not the Christian way.



The world of politics is a monstrous slow moving thing. Today`s best intensions must contend with the legacy of past mistakes and deliberate wrongdoing. Is this correct?



Anyway, as to where we are going, I reckon Sinn Féin might lead the next Dáil. This will be a radical move to the left. How far left is anyone`s guess but it would depend a lot on what is happening in Europe and the rest of the world. A lot of people in England will take a dim view of us Irish if we do vote Sinn Féin into power even if it has nothing to do with the era of the troubles. What the English think of us only matters in so far as there be any consequences.