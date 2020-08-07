  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
How Would Ireland Have Fared Under a Different Colonial Ruler?

This is a historically based question rather than the notion that we are effectively under Franco-Germanic Control within The EU.

How would we have fared if The British had been defeated here with the help of or by another foreign power and then we were under the effective control of that colonial power.

France
We hear a lot of their assistance to the United Irishmen. When General Humbert was defeated after his initial victories here, he even offered to have his troops round up the local Paddies for the victorious British
The French of this period were sons of The French Revolution and would have had no time for the superstitions of the local mucksavages/
They were also known as high taxers, which never goes down well.

Spain
If The Armada had won, they would probably have been the most benign colonist ruler of those likely.
However, their record in The Americas is atrocious and they did not distinguish themselves when in control of Belgium and The Netherlands.

Germany
Prior to the Home Rule Bill they were acting the bollex rightly supporting the Loyalists then during WW1 assisted the 1916 Rebellion.
At that stage they were mostly trying to get at The British as much as anything else.
My understanding is they had plans drawn up to place us under Austrian Control had they won WW!. As regards The Nazis well even Dev said their form of colonial oppression was worse than British Imperialism!

So how do you feel we would have fared under another colonial ruler other than the one we had?
 
