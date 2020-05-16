How would you solve the leaving cert/third level problem?

Hold the LC exams in August when the classes are empty. The pool of junior cert invigilatiors are available to cover the additional classes used due to social distancing, in addition to student teachers that are going nowhere for Summer work abroad. So empty schools will provide ample space for social distancing by the use of additional class rooms and you already have additional invigilators to cover the additional rooms used.



No big deal. The argument of kids gathering together is a but vacuous. While in the school they are under the management of the school and social distancing rules enforced. Even if that means not allowing them outside to congregate as suggested. Before and after exams is not the schools problem, its the parents.



The whole thing has been a mess and misdirection is being used as an excuse. Its an absolute disgrace how the LC students are being treated. And now the teachers with the pressure of giving grades to their students in the "LC" predictive grades.