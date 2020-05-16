How would you solve the leaving cert/third level problem?

NaturalOnlyPlz
Active member
- Joined
- Nov 27, 2019
- Messages
- 136
I would immediately reschedule the leaving cert exams for November. Forget orals and aurals.
As well as having the virus more under control by then this will give time to work out the logistics for how more space will be accommodated so you can have at least 2 metres between desks.
All students must wear masks and practice social distancing. Any students that do not practice social distancing at all time will face severe punishments up to forfeit of the exam.
Universities can decide their own procedures for their exams, ranging from amnesty to a complete pause. The only requirement is they cannot hold large exams until November.
As well as having the virus more under control by then this will give time to work out the logistics for how more space will be accommodated so you can have at least 2 metres between desks.
All students must wear masks and practice social distancing. Any students that do not practice social distancing at all time will face severe punishments up to forfeit of the exam.
Universities can decide their own procedures for their exams, ranging from amnesty to a complete pause. The only requirement is they cannot hold large exams until November.