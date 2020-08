Howtheyvoted.ie - a community driven app to see how TDs vote in the Dáil

Hi,I've spent the past few weeks building an app that uses the data from the Oireachtas API to show how TDs vote on issues in the Dáil - How They Voted It's early stages yet but I have some ideas about the direction I'd like it to go in and would like to get your feedback.Mainly I'd like a community to form around it to help with the content, technical development and governance of the app.The app is fully open source and has no user tracking or data collection.There's a Github organisation setup - How They Voted I've put some of my thoughts and ideas, about the app and where I see it going, at John Behan - Next steps for How They Voted Anyway, let me know what you think. If you're interested in getting involved that would be great too.Thanks,John