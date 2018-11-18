Catalpast
Huge swing in favour of citizenship for all born in Ireland!
Seven out of 10 voters believe children born on the island of Ireland should be automatically entitled to citizenship, in an almost direct reversal of the result of the citizenship referendum 14 years ago.
A new Behaviour & Attitudes poll for The Sunday Times has found 71% of Irish voters believe anyone born in Ireland should be entitled to citizenship, while one in five (19%) feel they should not have automatic entitlement./I]
Huge swing in favour of citizenship for all born in Ireland | Ireland | The Sunday Times
Like WTF!
Are we supposed to believe this?
Are we being psyched up for yet another virtue signalling Referendum?
No doubt we will see unrelenting Propaganda from the twin headed Hydra of the political and media Establishments to ram this through....
