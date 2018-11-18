Huge swing in favour of citizenship for all born in Ireland!

Huge swing in favour of citizenship for all born in Ireland!


Seven out of 10 voters believe children born on the island of Ireland should be automatically entitled to citizenship, in an almost direct reversal of the result of the citizenship referendum 14 years ago.
A new Behaviour & Attitudes poll for The Sunday Times has found 71% of Irish voters believe anyone born in Ireland should be entitled to citizenship, while one in five (19%) feel they should not have automatic entitlement./I]
Huge swing in favour of citizenship for all born in Ireland | Ireland | The Sunday Times

Like WTF!

Are we supposed to believe this?

Are we being psyched up for yet another virtue signalling Referendum?

No doubt we will see unrelenting Propaganda from the twin headed Hydra of the political and media Establishments to ram this through....
 
Last edited:


A return to the good old days when Chancers fresh off the plane had to be carted straight to the Rotunda - and an all expenses paid for social welfare hammock.
Cloward Piven at any cost. ...
 
Lagertha

I don't believe a word of it. There have been a few high profile cases of social media whoring to enable the children of illegal migrants to stay here because they've been here for so long. That Chinese/Japanese kid and his mother should have been deported immediately. She is an illegal migrant, his father is an illegal migrant, they are not Irish, 80% of the people of Ireland voted against anchor babies. What we now have is this push to overrun Ireland with migrants because apparently Ireland is too white and too Irish. I'd have no problem whatsoever with doors being kicked in and these scam artists being dragged from bed kicking and screaming and fooked onto a plane back home.
 
Catalpast said:
Huge swing in favour of citizenship for all born in Ireland!


Seven out of 10 voters believe children born on the island of Ireland should be automatically entitled to citizenship, in an almost direct reversal of the result of the citizenship referendum 14 years ago.
A new Behaviour & Attitudes poll for The Sunday Times has found 71% of Irish voters believe anyone born in Ireland should be entitled to citizenship, while one in five (19%) feel they should not have automatic entitlement./I]
Huge swing in favour of citizenship for all born in Ireland | Ireland | The Sunday Times

Like WTF!

Are we supposed to believe this?

Are we being psyched up for yet another virtue signalling Referendum?

No doubt we will see unrelenting Propaganda from the win headed Hydra of the political and media Establishments to ram this through....
This playbook is so predictable now. The media runs fake "surveys" and "polls" like this for a couple of years. The corrupt politicians say they have to respond to public opinion and hold a new referendum. The media tells Paddy and Mary that it's already decided - the vast majority have decided against racism and if they don't join the majority in voting down racism they will be bad people - not included among the good people. Paddy and Mary have lost their culture and religion and now have nobody to believe but the media - so they vote whatever way the media tells them to vote.
 
Catalpast said:
The next step will be the Official vilification of those who do not agree....
Although this "poll" is entirely fake, I'd welcome a new referendum. Bringing the issue of immigration center stage is badly needed. I fear, for that reason, the Régime may not actually act on this.
 
Catalpast said:
Huge swing in favour of citizenship for all born in Ireland!


Seven out of 10 voters believe children born on the island of Ireland should be automatically entitled to citizenship, in an almost direct reversal of the result of the citizenship referendum 14 years ago.
A new Behaviour & Attitudes poll for The Sunday Times has found 71% of Irish voters believe anyone born in Ireland should be entitled to citizenship, while one in five (19%) feel they should not have automatic entitlement./I]
Huge swing in favour of citizenship for all born in Ireland | Ireland | The Sunday Times

Like WTF!

Are we supposed to believe this?

Are we being psyched up for yet another virtue signalling Referendum?

No doubt we will see unrelenting Propaganda from the win headed Hydra of the political and media Establishments to ram this through....
Your incredulity doesn't act as a challenge to the results of the poll. You'd really need to dissect its methodology etc to do that.
 
the Sunday Times article is behind a pay wall so unless you pay up (I didn't) you don't know the context and exact wording of this survey. If it just gave the person one option ie are you a citizen if you are born here and did not give any context about past abuse of citizenship and how most other countries do not give automatic citizenship based on birth then I can understand the average not very bright person saying yes.
 
Taidhg Gaelach said:
Although this "poll" is entirely fake, I'd welcome a new referendum. Bringing the issue of immigration center stage is badly needed. I fear, for that reason, the Régime may not actually act on this.
Yes they couldn't do it now

The ground must be prepared 1st

- & this is one of the opening shots...
 
CatullusV said:
Your incredulity doesn't act as a challenge to the results of the poll. You'd really need to dissect its methodology etc to do that.
You don't live in Our Country

- if you did you would realise how Fake this Poll is....
 
Florence said:
the Sunday Times article is behind a pay wall so unless you pay up (I didn't) you don't know the context and exact wording of this survey. If it just gave the person one option ie are you a citizen if you are born here and did not give any context about past abuse of citizenship and how most other countries do not give automatic citizenship based on birth then I can understand the average not very bright person saying yes.
Activists fought unsuccessfully for a ‘no’ vote in the 2004 citizenship referendum, but the result would likely be different today
Huge swing in favour of citizenship for all born in Ireland | Ireland | The Sunday Times
 
Catalpast said:
Huge swing in favour of citizenship for all born in Ireland!


Seven out of 10 voters believe children born on the island of Ireland should be automatically entitled to citizenship, in an almost direct reversal of the result of the citizenship referendum 14 years ago.
A new Behaviour & Attitudes poll for The Sunday Times has found 71% of Irish voters believe anyone born in Ireland should be entitled to citizenship, while one in five (19%) feel they should not have automatic entitlement./I]
Huge swing in favour of citizenship for all born in Ireland | Ireland | The Sunday Times

Like WTF!

Are we supposed to believe this?

Are we being psyched up for yet another virtue signalling Referendum?

No doubt we will see unrelenting Propaganda from the win headed Hydra of the political and media Establishments to ram this through....
Look at the question that was asked " born in the Island of Ireland". The result reflects support for northern Irish people being entitled to citizenship.
 
Catalpast said:
You don't live in Our Country

- if you did you would realise how Fake this Poll is....
Classic Rebuttal. I have no evidence to back up my assertion other than my inherent racism.

I think the results of the poll are spot on.

Tell us, who carried out the poll, what was its sample size, was there an appropriate distribution of the sample across geography, social grouping, gender etc? Precisely what question was asked? were options given? Was the data manipulated prior to publication? if so, how, and how would that affect the result?

Your answers to these simple questions will determine whether you are correct, or bullshítting.
 
hollandia said:
Classic Rebuttal. I have no evidence to back up my assertion other than my inherent racism.

I think the results of the poll are spot on.

Tell us, who carried out the poll, what was its sample size, was there an appropriate distribution of the sample across geography, social grouping, gender etc? Precisely what question was asked? were options given? Was the data manipulated prior to publication? if so, how, and how would that affect the result?

Your answers to these simple questions will determine whether you are correct, or bullshítting.
80% of the people of Ireland voted against anchor babies. We have 1 million people waiting on hospital waiting lists, a shortage in nursing home places, not enough GP's, not enough school places, not enough hospital beds and not enough houses. These fooking spongers have no business here. Now remind us again how many you have living in your house. Oh right, that would be zero because you are a sanctimonious twat who spends their days virtue signalling and thinking they are better than everyone else when you are nothing but a deluded fooking tool.
 
Catalpast said:
You don't live in Our Country

- if you did you would realise how Fake this Poll is....
And still they gazed,
And still the wonder grew,
That one small head,
Could carry all that spew.

My apologies to Goldsmith.
 
All the softening up of opinion has been working a treat. Especially the Eric story. All the Mammies at the school agreed that the law should be changed.

It's like Irish people have been taking stupid pills for the last few years.

And most depressing, support highest among 18-34 year olds.
 
Plebian said:
Look at the question that was asked " born in the Island of Ireland". The result reflects support for northern Irish people being entitled to citizenship.
Agree. I think it is more driven by Brexit than anything else. The question clearly refers to both jurisdictions, NI ie the UK and Ireland.
 
