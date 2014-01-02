Human Rights Group: Israel government tortures Palestinian children by keeping them in cages.

Well it doesn't get more evil than this.
An Israeli human rights organisation has accused the government of torturing Palestinian children after it emerged some were kept for months in outdoor cages during winter.

The Public Committee Against Torture in Israel (PCATI) published a report which said children suspected of minor crimes were subjected to public caging, threats and acts of sexual violence and military trials without representation.

It came as the governments Public Petitions Committee held a hearing to discuss the issue, which the PCATI said must be addressed with a change to the law.

The countrys Public Defenders Office (PDO) recently released details of one particularly shocking visit by its lawyers to a detention facility.

During our visit, held during a fierce storm that hit the state, attorneys met detainees who described to them a shocking picture: in the middle of the night dozens of detainees were transferred to the external iron cages built outside the IPS transition facility in Ramla, the PDO wrote on its website.

It turns out that this procedure, under which prisoners waited outside in cages, lasted for several months, and was verified by other officials.
Israel government 'tortures' Palestinian children by keeping them in cages, human rights group says - Middle East - World - The Independent

NGO accuses Israel of torturing Palestinian children during winter storm | JPost | Israel News
 


chriskavo said:
Well it doesn't get more evil than this.


Israel government 'tortures' Palestinian children by keeping them in cages, human rights group says - Middle East - World - The Independent

NGO accuses Israel of torturing Palestinian children during winter storm | JPost | Israel News
I'm sure the usual idiots will be along soon to say how these children NEEDED to be locked in cages during winter and that it doesn't really matter as other regimes have carried out worse crimes that we should focus on!

:evil:
 
If that's the truth, then nobody could condone it.
If.
 
The EU ought to suspend economic relations with Israel [much like they do with Belarus] and impose sanctions on Israel.
 
I think the time has come for the Israeli authorities to be treated the same way we treated the South African government during the apartheid era. Because that is how they are treating Palestinians.
 
slippy wicket said:
If that's the truth, then nobody could condone it.
If.
From the article....

According to the Jerusalem Post, Justice Minister Tzipi Livni called for the practice of keeping children in cages to be stopped as soon as she learned of it,
This would suggest it is true and is something no-one in their right mind could condone.
 
Israel, what more needs to be said?
 
edg said:
I'm sure the usual idiots will be along soon to say how these children NEEDED to be locked in cages during winter and that it doesn't really matter as other regimes have carried out worse crimes that we should focus on!

:evil:
They have been very quiet, and I think that is because they don't want to draw anymore attention to it.

Perhaps,they are hoping it will go away un noticed from the front page asap.
 
chriskavo said:
They have been very quiet, and I think that is because they don't want to draw anymore attention to it.

Perhaps,they are hoping it will go away un noticed from the front page asap.
If the Guards did anything like this, it would be international news with Enda getting hounded.

I wonder what the reaction will be to this?
 
Eire1976 said:
If the Guards did anything like this, it would be international news with Enda getting hounded.

I wonder what the reaction will be to this?
It would do irrevocable damage to our reputation as a country that's for sure.
 
chriskavo said:
Well it doesn't get more evil than this.


Israel government 'tortures' Palestinian children by keeping them in cages, human rights group says - Middle East - World - The Independent

NGO accuses Israel of torturing Palestinian children during winter storm | JPost | Israel News
1. It is disgraceful and those who are responsible should be punished most severely
2. According to the links the practice has stopped.
3. Lawyers for this NGO had access and did a good job. They are to be congratulated.
4. This thread is not out of concern for the kids concenred but is another lame effort to portray Israel as evil.
 
Clanrickard said:
1. It is disgraceful and those who are responsible should be punished most severely
2. According to the links the practice has stopped.
3. Lawyers for this NGO had access and did a good job. They are to be congratulated.
4. This thread is not out of concern for the kids concenred but is another lame effort to portray Israel as evil.
Fair play to you.
 
Eire1976 said:
I'm sure that Drummed and Former Wesleylan will be along soon to correct this propaganda.
And don't forget Yanshuf and L'Chaim .


They will stop at nothing to defend this behaviour, to justify it and to implement it regardless of any civilised person's opinion.
 
Clanrickard said:
1. It is disgraceful and those who are responsible should be punished most severely
2. According to the links the practice has stopped.
3. Lawyers for this NGO had access and did a good job. They are to be congratulated.
4. This thread is not out of concern for the kids concenred but is another lame effort to portray Israel as evil.
Its hard not to view the system as evil in the face of this. Whats wrong with calling a spade a spade?
 
chriskavo said:
It would do irrevocable damage to our reputation as a country that's for sure.
In terms of child abuse, which is the topic of the OP, how exactly could Irelands reputation be any lower than it is ?
 
Clanrickard said:
1. It is disgraceful and those who are responsible should be punished most severely
2. According to the links the practice has stopped.
3. Lawyers for this NGO had access and did a good job. They are to be congratulated.
4. This thread is not out of concern for the kids concenred but is another lame effort to portray Israel as evil.
Completely, shocking stuff. There needs to be an independent investigation as to how this happened and to punish the people responsible. Unless Justice Minister Livni is pulling a great game of bluff, it clearly didn't come from the top.
 
