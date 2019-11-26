Humans Will Never Colonise Mars

The Red Planet is a cold, dead place, with an atmosphere about 100 times thinner than Earth’s.

The paltry amount of air that does exist on Mars is primarily composed of noxious carbon dioxide, which does little to protect the surface from the Sun’s harmful rays.

Air pressure on Mars is very low ; at 600 Pascals, it’s only about 0.6 percent that of Earth. You might as well be exposed to the vacuum of space, resulting in a severe form of the bends —including ruptured lungs, dangerously swollen skin and body tissue, and ultimately death.

The thin atmosphere also means that heat cannot be retained at the surface. The average temperature on Mars is -81 degrees Fahrenheit (-63 degrees Celsius), with temperatures dropping as low as -195 degrees F (-126 degrees C). By contrast, the average temperature of Earth is ~57 degrees Fahrenheit (14C).

Once temperatures get below the -40 degrees F/C mark, people who aren’t properly dressed for the occasion can expect hypothermia to set in within about five to seven minutes. Click to expand...

Humans Will Never Colonize Mars The suggestion that humans will soon set up bustling, long-lasting colonies on Mars is something many of us take for granted. What this lofty vision fails to appreciate, however, are the monumental—if not intractable—challenges awaiting colonists who want to permanently live on Mars. Unless we...

... At least, not for a long, long time .... so why send people there?To "colonise" in this context means to establish settlements that are largely self-sustaining. This is the vision of those such as Elon Musk ("1000 star ships and 20 years"). This is even a longer term effort than sending expeditions to Mars, which might be done by NASA.Colonising Mars is a massive undertaking. To put it in context, humans began exploring the Antarctic continent about 200 years ago. While temporary bases were established around 1900, it was not until the onset of long-range flight that permanent bases became possible. These are purely scientific establishments, in the most inhospitable place on earth. We have not even remotely begun to "colonise" Antarctica, even though we do send tourists there.Similarly, even undersea on the continental shelves, or the deep sea, are regularly visited by humans but not colonised. Yet undersea cities were once a common enough science-fiction trope. We have bases in earth orbit, but none are self-sustaining.Antarctica, the oceans and earth orbit are testing grounds for Mars colonisation. Yet we still have to bring a temporary "human" environment with us to visit those places. And Mars is vastly more inhospitable.This online magazine has a lot more detail ..But here's the thing. If we are not going to colonise Mars, what is the point of ever sending people there? For centuries, at least?Don't get me wrong. I was raised on sci-fi and imbibed films and books about expeditions to Mars since I was knee-high. I am all for scientific exploration of Mars, much as we do today with Antarctica or the sea-bed. But is it not a perfect case for robot exploration, managed from day-to-day, hour-to-hour and minute-to-minute by a combination of human and robotic systems? But what will be on the Martian surface should always be robotic for the foreseeable future. Robotic submersibles have revolutionised undersea exploration.The humans overseers will stay on Earth, or in Earth Orbit, or on the Moon. Communication will be by radio, which will mean a 24-minute time delay. That is a drawback, but AI systems should advance to the point where machine-only systems can cope on their own with a sudden crisis.Once humans are not involved, payloads reduce, the need for several backup systems, safety systems, for an air supply, for food supply all disappear. We can make bigger strides and use our resources more efficiently if we focus on robotic exploration of Mars. And I have no doubt we will also make rapid advances in human-machine systems that could be put to use on Earth.Apparently, the US Air Force is training more drone pilots than fighter pilots at the moment. If drones (not just in flight, but at sea, and on land) are the future of warfare, they should be the future of space exploration also. It seems bizarre to take some genius-level human beings (men and women), then send them to Mars to lived cramped and unproductive lives, as great risk and expense. Let's do this properly, and start it right.