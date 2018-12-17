Hungary: Resistance to the Orban far-right regime emerges into the open ....

owedtojoy
- Feb 27, 2010
- 49,152
It really only started to get reported today, but demonstrations against the Viktor Orban regime have been growing in Budapest over the weekend. Tear gas was fired at demonstrators in the capital.
Orban's "soft Fascism" is a new phenomenon, but this is the first time it has been challenged openly. Orban's path to power was based on undemocratic gerrymandering and court-packing for Orban's party, Fidesz.
How Hungary's Viktor Orban destroyed democracy - Vox
Since the Orban regime totally control the news media in Hungary, there was a partial occupation of the State TV station by opposition MPs. They have now been ejected.The protests began on Wednesday as a reaction to two new laws: one that forces employees to work up to 400 hours of overtime a year, and a second that created a parallel judicial system that will severely undermine judicial independence.
By Sunday, the demonstrations had become a catchall protest against many aspects of Mr. Orban’s increasingly autocratic governance.
However, Hungarians love freedom today just as much as they did in 1956. Orban may win this round, but he will eventually fall, like as Authoritarians.Fidesz’s [2010 election] victory was widely seen as more a product of general anti-establishment sentiment — the Socialist party had been in power during the 2008 financial crash and was plagued by corruption scandals — than a vote for Orbán’s agenda.
Regardless, the Fidesz constitutional majority swiftly went to work, rewriting parts of the constitution within months of taking power. Parliamentary districts were redrawn and gerrymandered to give Fidesz a leg up. Liberal bastions, principally large cities like Budapest and Szeged in the south, were divided so that large numbers of people were packed into a handful of parliamentary districts, while each district in Hungary’s conservative countryside had fewer people in it.
The new constitution also expanded the size of the country’s constitutional court, which decides whether laws passed by parliament are constitutional. Orbán filled the new seats with Fidesz loyalists. All judges over the age of 62 were also forced to retire, so their seats could be filled with even more Fidesz-friendly jurists.
