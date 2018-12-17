Hungary: Resistance to the Orban far-right regime emerges into the open ....

owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Feb 27, 2010
49,152
It really only started to get reported today, but demonstrations against the Viktor Orban regime have been growing in Budapest over the weekend. Tear gas was fired at demonstrators in the capital.


The protests began on Wednesday as a reaction to two new laws: one that forces employees to work up to 400 hours of overtime a year, and a second that created a parallel judicial system that will severely undermine judicial independence.

By Sunday, the demonstrations had become a catchall protest against many aspects of Mr. Orban’s increasingly autocratic governance.
Since the Orban regime totally control the news media in Hungary, there was a partial occupation of the State TV station by opposition MPs. They have now been ejected.

Orban's "soft Fascism" is a new phenomenon, but this is the first time it has been challenged openly. Orban's path to power was based on undemocratic gerrymandering and court-packing for Orban's party, Fidesz.

Fidesz’s [2010 election] victory was widely seen as more a product of general anti-establishment sentiment — the Socialist party had been in power during the 2008 financial crash and was plagued by corruption scandals — than a vote for Orbán’s agenda.

Regardless, the Fidesz constitutional majority swiftly went to work, rewriting parts of the constitution within months of taking power. Parliamentary districts were redrawn and gerrymandered to give Fidesz a leg up. Liberal bastions, principally large cities like Budapest and Szeged in the south, were divided so that large numbers of people were packed into a handful of parliamentary districts, while each district in Hungary’s conservative countryside had fewer people in it.

The new constitution also expanded the size of the country’s constitutional court, which decides whether laws passed by parliament are constitutional. Orbán filled the new seats with Fidesz loyalists. All judges over the age of 62 were also forced to retire, so their seats could be filled with even more Fidesz-friendly jurists.
However, Hungarians love freedom today just as much as they did in 1956. Orban may win this round, but he will eventually fall, like as Authoritarians.

How Hungary's Viktor Orban destroyed democracy - Vox
 


Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
55,493
The plan for "administrative courts" controlled by the Dept of Justice was maybe a step too far. But Orban has been courageous on immigration and for building the fence.

He has not destroyed democracy. He has merely created an alternative form of democracy.
 
The OD

The OD

Oct 10, 2005
11,434
Dame_Enda said:
The plan for "administrative courts" controlled by the Dept of Justice was maybe a step too far. But Orban has been courageous on immigration and for building the fence.

He has not destroyed democracy. He has merely created an alternative form of democracy.
Is the above a fact or an alternative fact?
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Feb 27, 2010
49,152
Dame_Enda said:
The plan for "administrative courts" controlled by the Dept of Justice was maybe a step too far. But Orban has been courageous on immigration and for building the fence.

He has not destroyed democracy. He has merely created an alternative form of democracy.
"Alternatives to Democracy" are like Trump's "Alternative facts", you need to have that Orwellian capacity for Doublethink like "War is Peace", "Freedom is Slavery" and "Ignorance is Strength", all beloved of you and your creepy God-Emperors.

Making like even more miserable for people fleeing from an intolerable situation does make a hero out of a mangy tyrant.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
55,493
Democracy is not the dictatorship of unelected NGOs. He has trimmed the Soros funded NGOs and the Soros funded Central European University. He has prevented Hungary going the way South Africa almost did under Zuma with oligarchs taking over (which in SA is known as "State Capture").
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Jun 30, 2015
29,860
Forcing workers to work up to 400 hours overtime for free each year doesn't sound like any form of alternative democracy I've ever heard of.

It definitely sounds like the sort of law oligarchs would like.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Feb 27, 2010
49,152
Dame_Enda said:
Democracy is not the dictatorship of unelected NGOs. He has trimmed the Soros funded NGOs and the Soros funded Central European University. He has prevented Hungary going the way South Africa almost did under Zuma with oligarchs taking over (which in SA is known as "State Capture").
The "Soros funded" shtick is just another piece of alt-right "Jewish Globaliser" conspiracy theory. Soros is a liberal philanthropist, who (incidentally) funded Orban's early career as a then-liberal. But pursuit of personal power made Orban greedy.

FFS, it is Orban's oligarchs who have taken over. State jobs and enterprises have been handed over to his cronies. Where is the opposition to root them out?

Orban's family make their fortunes out of EU money.

Exclusive: Hungary premier's friends and family win more and more public business | Reuters

How Europeâ€™s taxpayers will bankroll Viktor Orban's friends and family

Open your eyes - Orban is just another corrupt bargain-basement Mussolini.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
55,493
owedtojoy said:
The "Soros funded" shtick is just another piece of alt-right "Jewish Globaliser" conspiracy theory. Soros is a liberal philanthropist, who (incidentally) funded Orban's early career as a then-liberal. But pursuit of personal power made Orban greedy.

FFS, it is Orban's oligarchs who have taken over. State jobs and enterprises have been handed over to his cronies. Where is the opposition to root them out?

Orban's family make their fortunes out of EU money.

Exclusive: Hungary premier's friends and family win more and more public business | Reuters

How Europeâ€™s taxpayers will bankroll Viktor Orban's friends and family

Open your eyes - Orban is just another corrupt bargain-basement Mussolini.
I was opposed to Soros long before I found out he was Jewish (which I think was in 2016). Im opposed to one individual having an outsized influence on our politics, especially given he isnt even an Irish citizen. I oppose the Soros/OSF agenda on migration, though on a few issues I agree with him e.g. opposition to the Swedish model and support for abortion and LGBT rights. But immigration is more important to me and I am strongly opposed to his open borders agenda.

I also recall Soros role as "the man who broke the Bank of England" (as UK newspapers call him) in the 1992-3 currency crisis when he sold Sterling, and the BOE was running out of cash to prop it up. This led to job losses in Ireland because we couldnt export as much to the UK as Punt rose to absurd levels like £1.05.

Soros may claim noble ideals like European integration (noble as he at least would see it). But Soros was happy to sabotage the path to a single currency by crashing the original ERM in this way.
 
J

Jack Walsh

Jun 26, 2015
10,584
Dame_Enda said:
The plan for "administrative courts" controlled by the Dept of Justice was maybe a step too far. But Orban has been courageous on immigration and for building the fence.

He has not destroyed democracy. He has merely created an alternative form of democracy.
Jesus wept, and the scariest part is you are being serious.

I have frequently said that I believe Trump represented peak far right and they have been leaking slowly since then
Massively underperforming expectations in Netherlands, France and Sweden, and support in Germany never getting above 15% and now slipping back to about 12.
In effect, once they got a good look at Trump, educated Europeans recoiled at their own versions, who had been swelling in support

Harder nut to crack though, the further East you go, where addiction by the rubes is deeper ingrained.
Therefore courageous of these protesters in Hungary, because unlike Western Europe, as you know, Orban would have little issue with cracking their skulls and calling it law and order.

Hopefully an end in sight to this dangerous phase of far right flirtation in Europe and Trump thrown out on his fat hole in 2020, maybe sooner.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Jun 30, 2015
29,860
Dame_Enda said:
I was opposed to Soros long before I found out he was Jewish (which I think was in 2016). Im opposed to one individual having an outsized influence on our politics, especially given he isnt even an Irish citizen. I oppose the Soros/OSF agenda on migration, though on a few issues I agree with him e.g. opposition to the Swedish model and support for abortion and LGBT rights. But immigration is more important to me and I am strongly opposed to his open borders agenda.

I also recall Soros role as "the man who broke the Bank of England" (as UK newspapers call him) in the 1992-3 currency crisis when he sold Sterling, and the BOE was running out of cash to prop it up. This led to job losses in Ireland because we couldnt export as much to the UK as Punt rose to absurd levels like £1.05.

Soros may claim noble ideals like European integration (noble as he at least would see it). But Soros was happy to sabotage the path to a single currency by crashing the original ERM in this way.
Soros put his own money up and stood to lose everything if sterling had stayed in the ERM. Sterling crashed out of the ERM and he made billions on it.

Soros had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with job losses in Ireland. If you want to blame anyone for that blame the UK chancellor of the exchequer.

Soros did not 'crash' the ERM. Sterling fell out of the basket of currencies that was in the ERM. He made his money off that event- he didn't cause it.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Jun 30, 2015
29,860
That is a gross attempt to portray Soros as the cause rather than the analyser of the economic dynamics around the ERM. It is blatantly dishonest if it isn't a huge mistake.

It is like claiming Sean Quinn was responsible for the way Anglo went down.

The two situations are a lesson in investing- Soros realised there was a Black Swan event on the way and bet everything he had on it happening. He got it spectacularly right against the market which had it wrong.

Quinn was trying the same thing with huge gambles on CFDs- essentially the later instrument that Soros used ('put options'), both being high octane stuff with disaster the other side of a certain line. Quinn got it spectacularly wrong and then made the classic panicked attempts to gamble his way out of it, digging a deeper hole as he went.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Feb 27, 2010
49,152
Lumpy Talbot said:
That is a gross attempt to portray Soros as the cause rather than the analyser of the economic dynamics around the ERM. It is blatantly dishonest if it isn't a huge mistake.

It is like claiming Sean Quinn was responsible for the way Anglo went down.

The two situations are a lesson in investing- Soros realised there was a Black Swan event on the way and bet everything he had on it happening. He got it spectacularly right against the market which had it wrong.

Quinn was trying the same thing with huge gambles on CFDs- essentially the later instrument that Soros used ('put options'), both being high octane stuff with disaster the other side of a certain line. Quinn got it spectacularly wrong and then made the classic panicked attempts to gamble his way out of it, digging a deeper hole as he went.
Soros is not accused of being wealthy - plutocrat Jewish casino-owner Sheldon Adelson who spends $billions on behalf of Donald Trump and Israel is rarely attacked because he embraces Trump.

The accusation against Soros is that he is a "Globaliser" - but people like Adelson and Trump make money from the globalisation of international finance, and they are never attacked.

Soros invests a lot in philanthopy and sometimes political causes. So does Adelson, and the Kochs, the Mercers and the Mellon-Scaifes.

Soros is singled out because he is Jewish and liberal - like the Rothschilds were in the 1920s and 1930s.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Feb 27, 2010
49,152
Hungaryâs prime minister stole democracy. Hungarians are rising up. - Vox

.... in the past week, something genuinely hopeful happened: Thousands of protesters began taking to the streets of Budapest in sustained anti-government demonstrations.

Backed by the major anti-Orbán opposition parties, the protests, which began Wednesday, have featured signs with slogans like “all I want for Xmas is democracy” and chants against state-run media (“the TV is lying!”)
Click to expand...
Hungary 'slave law' protesters target state broadcaster - BBC News
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Feb 27, 2010
49,152
Funny, we had scores of Russian Trolls piling on the gilets jaunes in France.

None wants to talk about Viktor's troubles.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
55,493
owedtojoy said:
Soros is not accused of being wealthy - plutocrat Jewish casino-owner Sheldon Adelson who spends $billions on behalf of Donald Trump and Israel is rarely attacked because he embraces Trump.

The accusation against Soros is that he is a "Globaliser" - but people like Adelson and Trump make money from the globalisation of international finance, and they are never attacked.

Soros invests a lot in philanthopy and sometimes political causes. So does Adelson, and the Kochs, the Mercers and the Mellon-Scaifes.

Soros is singled out because he is Jewish and liberal - like the Rothschilds were in the 1920s and 1930s.
He is singled out by conservatives for bankrolling the Left. That is a legitimate criticism just as is the Lefts criticism of the Koch Brothers for bankrolling the Right. His religion is not an issue for me. I didnt even know he was Jewish until 2016.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Feb 27, 2010
49,152
So much for Viktor's soft Fascist Utopia.

Hungarys Standard of Living Is Still Well Below the EU Average - Hungary Today

It will not stop him or his comrade oligarchs from enriching themselves.

The "slave law" is obviously intended to squeeze more productivity from the hard-pressed Hungarian worker, without any extra remuneration. It is pretty much the Fascist playbook - once you have changed the Constitution and made a functional one-party state, an Autocrat can do what he likes.
 
flavirostris

flavirostris

Dec 21, 2007
24,571
pfft.. even C4 news admitted it was '10's of demonstrators and not the thousands seen in France..'

Orban is loved in Hungary.

Expect euro libtards like Guy Verhofstadt to talk it up though..

'We stand firmly by these... 10 people'
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
55,493
Its easy to get a big protest against him in Budapest. Different story in rural and smalltown Hungary where most people live.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Feb 27, 2010
49,152
flavirostris said:
pfft.. even C4 news admitted it was '10's of demonstrators and not the thousands seen in France..'

Orban is loved in Hungary.

Expect euro libtards like Guy Verhofstadt to talk it up though..

'We stand firmly by these... 10 people'
Whataloadoffascistrubbish.

There are always the usual fake claims that Trump/ Putin/ Orban/ Kim Jong Un are "adored" and "loved" by the masses. Of course, they have their supporters .... but the Adored One has to worshipped by all, otherwise he feels insecure.



It must be worrying for the fake populists to find that even the Heroic Orban has created disillusion and mass dissent.
 
flavirostris

flavirostris

Dec 21, 2007
24,571
owedtojoy said:
Whataloadoffascistrubbish.

There are always the usual fake claims that Trump/ Putin/ Orban/ Kim Jong Un are "adored" and "loved" by the masses. Of course, they have their supporters .... but the Adored One has to worshipped by all, otherwise he feels insecure.



It must be worrying for the fake populists to find that even the Heroic Orban has created disillusion and mass dissent.
How many demonstrators were there in Budapest?

Noticed you selectively left that out of OP...

:lol:
 
