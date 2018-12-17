Hungary: Resistance to the Orban far-right regime emerges into the open ....

owedtojoy said:



FFS, it is Orban's oligarchs who have taken over. State jobs and enterprises have been handed over to his cronies. Where is the opposition to root them out?



Orban's family make their fortunes out of EU money.



Exclusive: Hungary premier's friends and family win more and more public business | Reuters



How Europeâ€™s taxpayers will bankroll Viktor Orban's friends and family



I was opposed to Soros long before I found out he was Jewish (which I think was in 2016). Im opposed to one individual having an outsized influence on our politics, especially given he isnt even an Irish citizen. I oppose the Soros/OSF agenda on migration, though on a few issues I agree with him e.g. opposition to the Swedish model and support for abortion and LGBT rights. But immigration is more important to me and I am strongly opposed to his open borders agenda.I also recall Soros role as "the man who broke the Bank of England" (as UK newspapers call him) in the 1992-3 currency crisis when he sold Sterling, and the BOE was running out of cash to prop it up. This led to job losses in Ireland because we couldnt export as much to the UK as Punt rose to absurd levels like £1.05.Soros may claim noble ideals like European integration (noble as he at least would see it). But Soros was happy to sabotage the path to a single currency by crashing the original ERM in this way.