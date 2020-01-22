YOU ARE A THIEF AND A LIAR!!!!





Oh , You are offended . (I'm getting in trouble for saying it)



I withdraw that remark.



You are still offended?



Didn't you hear me ! I withdrew the remark



What do you mean that I can't UNSAY my words , I have withdrawn them.



It never ceases to amaze me how Politicians and Public Figures pretend that the words "I withdraw that remark" wipes the slate clean and that we are all supposed to forget the Libel, Slander, Lie or other Noxious Uttering .



"I withdraw that remark": Should be interpreted as "I got caught out", "I expressed my prejudices and they are shameful(but I'm not ashamed , just annoyed that you are giving me a hard time)"