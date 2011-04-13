  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Ian Bailey granted leave to appeal extradition

Ian Bailey has just been granted leave to appeal the High Court ruling. Lets hope the supreme court puts an end to this madness. He is allowed appeal on one point of law so he only has a one shot game. Last chance saloon for our rights under common law as if he is shipped then so could anyone who breaks a frenchmans leg playing football.....

AFP: Briton may appeal over French murder in Ireland
 
Breaking - he has won his SC appeal. (source - Pat Kenny show)
 
Delighted. It disgraceful that we even tried to extradite someone to a foreign country for a crime commited here.
 
Tin Foil Hat said:
Delighted. It disgraceful that we even tried to extradite an Irish man to a foreign country for a crime commited here.
I thought he was english?
 
artfoley56 said:
I thought he was english?
It's disgraceful that we considered extraditing anyone for a crime committed here. Let's be grateful for our court system, in the end.
 
I'm not disagreeing with the posts to date, but it's tough on the Toscan Du Plaintier family.

The Irish justice system has hardly covered itself with glory on this one.
 
Bren Boru said:
I'm not disagreeing with the posts to date, but it's tough on the Toscan Du Plaintier family.

The Irish justice system has hardly covered itself with glory on this one.
This should have ended years ago. This farcical extradition attempt has only dragged out their pain.
 
As happytuesdays said.

The case appears to have been a farce from the very moment unauthorised personnel were allowed access to the crime scene. Witnesses giving evidence which they later publicly retracted. Even the treatment of Ian Bailey up until today.

It seems to have been a horror show.
 
walrusgumble said:
How is the Irish Judicial System to blame?. If you want to blame someone, you first start with the Gardaí in the area (part of the Justice system, I suppose) and the DPP who had already made their mind up on Bailey a long time ago. It is a good job some of these lads in the Gardaí are no near retirement, because, from reports, their behavior has been brutal.

The Judiciary are not to blame for anything.
As you say, the Gardai are part of the system of justice - first point of contact in many cases.

And it's the judicial system which has dragged this out.

I think the authorities could have done better from many points of view.
 
Tin Foil Hat said:
They can think what they like. This is our country. They have no jurisdiction here.
I agree - I don't like the idea of the French just stomping in to do as they please in a sovereign (kind of:)) country. However, we failed the family involved.
 
