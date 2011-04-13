Ian Bailey granted leave to appeal extradition

How is the Irish Judicial System to blame?. If you want to blame someone, you first start with the Gardaí in the area (part of the Justice system, I suppose) and the DPP who had already made their mind up on Bailey a long time ago. It is a good job some of these lads in the Gardaí are no near retirement, because, from reports, their behavior has been brutal.



The Judiciary are not to blame for anything.