Ian Bailey granted leave to appeal extradition

Ian Bailey has just been granted leave to appeal the High Court ruling. Lets hope the supreme court puts an end to this madness. He is allowed appeal on one point of law so he only has a one shot game. Last chance saloon for our rights under common law as if he is shipped then so could anyone who breaks a frenchmans leg playing football.....
