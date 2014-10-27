  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Ian Bailey returns to court for "landmark" hearing

Former DPPs to give evidence in 'landmark' Ian Bailey case - Independent.ie

Ian bailey's back in court pursuing what would be a "landmark" case against the Gardai. He contends that not only was he subject to false arrest, but that he was also the target by a number of guards to frame him for the murder of du Plantier.

Mr Bailey is suing the State for wrongful arrest over his detention as part of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder investigation.

The decision to call former DPPs James Hamilton and Eamonn Barnes to testify in the civil trial is unprecedented.

Six years ago, the Office of the DPP introduced a policy change allowing that office to give reasons for decisions not to prosecute in cases of murder, manslaughter, infanticide, fatalities in the workplace and road traffic fatalities.
If this were to be upheld it would be a huge decision, the murder investigation into this case was one of the most expensive and costly in the state's history.
 
And not one P45, whipping or incarceration will be bestowed on the Insiders who caused this to happen.
 
Ireland seems more interested in searching for miscarriages of justice than in locating the perpetrators of heinous crimes.
 
Sync said:
Former DPPs to give evidence in 'landmark' Ian Bailey case - Independent.ie

Ian bailey's back in court pursuing what would be a "landmark" case against the Gardai. He contends that not only was he subject to false arrest, but that he was also the target by a number of guards to frame him for the murder of du Plantier.



If this were to be upheld it would be a huge decision, the murder investigation into this case was one of the most expensive and costly in the state's history.
Just seen that in the guardian also,it will be interesting to see how the state approaches this court case.

"...the police pursued Bailey for years,Now he is pursuing them."
"For 18 years Bailey, now 56, he has been fighting to clear his name, and in order to help him prove his innocence, gained a law degree."

"Aside from suing the Irish state for wrongful arrest he has accused a number of named police officers of attempting to frame him."

Journalist falsely accused of murder is set to create Irish legal history | Media | theguardian.com
 
Sister Mercedes said:
Ireland seems more interested in searching for miscarriages of justice than in locating the perpetrators of heinous crimes.
Oh why don't you read the article for God's sake. "Ireland" is not taking the case. And if you know anything about the case at all, you'll know that a lot of resources were spent investigating the original murder.
 
Sync said:
Former DPPs to give evidence in 'landmark' Ian Bailey case - Independent.ie

Ian bailey's back in court pursuing what would be a "landmark" case against the Gardai. He contends that not only was he subject to false arrest, but that he was also the target by a number of guards to frame him for the murder of du Plantier.



If this were to be upheld it would be a huge decision, the murder investigation into this case was one of the most expensive and costly in the state's history.
I hope he wins and takes them to the cleaners for the disgusting witch hunt he was subjected to. They thought they could fit him up.....they thought wrong and I would like to see criminal cases brought against the cops who did this.
 
Gaston said:
I hope he wins and takes them to the cleaners for the disgusting witch hunt he was subjected to. They thought they could fit him up.....they thought wrong and I would like to see criminal cases brought against the cops who did this.
The Phoenix, for all its criticisms, was the only publication highlighting the breathtaking issue of Ireland rolling over on sovereignty in deference to the French. And the utter craven assistance of the Gardai in this farce.

That, for me, is the real issue here.
 
Sister Mercedes said:
Ireland seems more interested in searching for miscarriages of justice than in locating the perpetrators of heinous crimes.
The profit motive in action.
 
Victor Meldrew said:
The Phoenix, for all its criticisms, was the only publication highlighting the breathtaking issue of Ireland rolling over on sovereignty in deference to the French. And the utter craven assistance of the Gardai in this farce.

That, for me, is the real issue here.
Don't disagree here at all. The cynic in me believes that they did this in the hope of bulldozing a conviction through with the assistance of the French and thus justifying the investigation here.

Bear in mind that they were equally desperate for a conviction due to the victims French political connections.
 
Gaston said:
I hope he wins and takes them to the cleaners for the disgusting witch hunt he was subjected to. They thought they could fit him up.....they thought wrong and I would like to see criminal cases brought against the cops who did this.
Me too.

And that Cork solicitor (Frank Buttimer?) who has backed Bailey all along deserves great credit for his persistence. No doubt he'll get a substantial fee - courtesy of the Irish taxpayer :( - but he deserves it!

As an aside, a surprisingly large number of people in this locality remain convinced that Bailey "done it". Mainly because, seemingly, he's a bit odd and "looks like a murderer". :?
 
Pity the killer whoever he is,is still at large.
I suspect the state will settle this case
 
Alison O'Connor in the Examiner wrote
For a number of years it seemed to me that I could hardly visit West Cork, be it Bantry, Schull, Ballydehob or elsewhere, and I would see him standing on the street, or selling his bread from a stall.

As he would pass there would always be a mutter from someone in the group of “that’s him, yer man Bailey”. He wasn’t helped by his large physical brooding presence.

There is some reason why the gardaí would have reason to suspect Bailey, an “outsider” who had moved from England. He has a criminal conviction for the assault of his partner Jules Thomas. He has beaten her up on three occasions, including in 1996 where a witness recalled she was in a terribly distressed bloodied state, with serious injuries to her face and head, with a swollen eye, bite marks on her hand and arm, and clumps of hair pulled from her head.

The detail is very disturbing and clearly it points to a repugnant aspect of Mr Bailey’s personality. But having a history of that sort of violence does not make him a murderer. He has always protested his innocence. Despite the strenuous and illegal efforts of the gardaí to pin the murder on him he has never been convicted of the crime.
Long political silence over garda conduct during Ian Bailey case | Irish Examiner
 
Mushroom said:
Me too.

And that Cork solicitor (Frank Buttimer?) who has backed Bailey all along deserves great credit for his persistence. No doubt he'll get a substantial fee - courtesy of the Irish taxpayer :( - but he deserves it!

As an aside, a surprisingly large number of people in this locality remain convinced that Bailey "done it". Mainly because, seemingly, he's a bit odd and "looks like a murderer". :?
Recouping some of the costs to the taxpayer could be done but i doubt the political will is there to put such measures in place...
 
Mushroom said:
Me too.

And that Cork solicitor (Frank Buttimer?) who has backed Bailey all along deserves great credit for his persistence. No doubt he'll get a substantial fee - courtesy of the Irish taxpayer :( - but he deserves it!

As an aside, a surprisingly large number of people in this locality remain convinced that Bailey "done it". Mainly because, seemingly, he's a bit odd and "looks like a murderer". :?
Buttimer does indeed deserve credit, and has more than earned his fees.

Not surprised that many of the yokels in the area still think that he's guilty. Sher twould never be one of their own god fearing wesht Cark peeple that would do such a thing. Must've been de foreigner as he shpakes funny like.
 
Mushroom said:
Me too.

And that Cork solicitor (Frank Buttimer?) who has backed Bailey all along deserves great credit for his persistence. No doubt he'll get a substantial fee - courtesy of the Irish taxpayer :( - but he deserves it!

As an aside, a surprisingly large number of people in this locality remain convinced that Bailey "done it". Mainly because, seemingly, he's a bit odd and "looks like a murderer". :?
I think it's a bit more than that.

In court, Bailey stood and swore that the series of batterings he inflicted on his partner Jules Thomas, leaving her torn and battered, were "far surpassed" by the suffering he experienced at the hands of the media. He railed against the press, against true stories written about him, while repeatedly belittling the destruction he delivered in a series of drink-fuelled, berserk attacks.

Bailey juggled with words. Describing an attack on Ms Thomas in a car, he confessed to a tally of instant brutality.

"You did the biting, the hair-pulling from two parts of the head, the severing of the lip from the gum?" asked defence lawyer Paul Gallagher SC. "Was it frenzied?"

"It was just something that happened in the heat of the moment," Bailey replied.


From:The trials of Ian Bailey - Independent.ie
 
Surely the idiot Garda Superintendent who asked the local state solicitor to contact then Justice Minister John Bull Donoghue to put pressure on then DPP to prosecute Bailey must be outed. Sort of informative of how worked in the garda ?
 
Reminds me of the Colin Stagg case over in England. The police over there had to shell out around £70,000 compensation to him, iirc.
 
ellie08 said:
I think it's a bit more than that.

In court, Bailey stood and swore that the series of batterings he inflicted on his partner Jules Thomas, leaving her torn and battered, were "far surpassed" by the suffering he experienced at the hands of the media. He railed against the press, against true stories written about him, while repeatedly belittling the destruction he delivered in a series of drink-fuelled, berserk attacks.

Bailey juggled with words. Describing an attack on Ms Thomas in a car, he confessed to a tally of instant brutality.

"You did the biting, the hair-pulling from two parts of the head, the severing of the lip from the gum?" asked defence lawyer Paul Gallagher SC. "Was it frenzied?"

"It was just something that happened in the heat of the moment," Bailey replied.


From:The trials of Ian Bailey - Independent.ie
Just because he was a man bastard, with a penchant for wife beating does not make him a murderer. BTW I am not condoning any of his previous activities, but he was convicted and sanctioned for these things. Therein lay the problem with the case from the off, as the cops obviously thought that they could get a conviction due to an unsavoury side of his character. A witch hunt none the less.
 
Gaston said:
I hope he wins and takes them to the cleaners for the disgusting witch hunt he was subjected to. They thought they could fit him up.....they thought wrong and I would like to see criminal cases brought against the cops who did this.
even guards who had no direct role , knowingly watched as innocent people have been stitched up down the years , i was stitched up once myself and they tried to stitch me up on another occasion , had a run in with someone who has pull high up in the force so the water carriers at local level made a concious decision to do the bidding of a fraud , being up before a completely insane judge didnt help along with hiring an incompetant solicitor
 
