Ian Bailey returns to court for "landmark" hearing

Former DPPs to give evidence in 'landmark' Ian Bailey case - Independent.ie
Ian bailey's back in court pursuing what would be a "landmark" case against the Gardai. He contends that not only was he subject to false arrest, but that he was also the target by a number of guards to frame him for the murder of du Plantier.
If this were to be upheld it would be a huge decision, the murder investigation into this case was one of the most expensive and costly in the state's history.
Mr Bailey is suing the State for wrongful arrest over his detention as part of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder investigation.
The decision to call former DPPs James Hamilton and Eamonn Barnes to testify in the civil trial is unprecedented.
Six years ago, the Office of the DPP introduced a policy change allowing that office to give reasons for decisions not to prosecute in cases of murder, manslaughter, infanticide, fatalities in the workplace and road traffic fatalities.
