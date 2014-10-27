Ian Bailey returns to court for "landmark" hearing

For a number of years it seemed to me that I could hardly visit West Cork, be it Bantry, Schull, Ballydehob or elsewhere, and I would see him standing on the street, or selling his bread from a stall.



As he would pass there would always be a mutter from someone in the group of “that’s him, yer man Bailey”. He wasn’t helped by his large physical brooding presence.



There is some reason why the gardaí would have reason to suspect Bailey, an “outsider” who had moved from England. He has a criminal conviction for the assault of his partner Jules Thomas. He has beaten her up on three occasions, including in 1996 where a witness recalled she was in a terribly distressed bloodied state, with serious injuries to her face and head, with a swollen eye, bite marks on her hand and arm, and clumps of hair pulled from her head.



The detail is very disturbing and clearly it points to a repugnant aspect of Mr Bailey’s personality. But having a history of that sort of violence does not make him a murderer. He has always protested his innocence. Despite the strenuous and illegal efforts of the gardaí to pin the murder on him he has never been convicted of the crime.