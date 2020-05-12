Ian Wright receives racist abuse- Twitter pile-on on Irish teenager

But what should those consequences be? Even a total racist is wronged if he and his family are subject to death threats simply for using ignorant and insulting language. If it is wrong to Tweet racist abuse at someone, which it is, it is surely wrong for a braying mob to threaten physical consequences, and in particular it is wrong is extend those threats to people had no involvement in the matter at all.



Ian Wright is under no obligation to take any of this into account at all, and I believe that his objective was to show the world the kind of ignorance with which black people still have to contend on a fairly regular basis. I definitely do not believe that Ian Wright posted what he posted in order to harm anyone, not even the fella who posted the Tweet itself. Nor do I believe that any victim of racist abuse should simply suck it up and take one for the team. That would be a fairly sick worldview.



The reason I am conflicted about the issue is for the simple reason that one form of abuse gets roundly condemned, but other forms do not. One person's crime can't be an excuse for giving a free pass for others to pile on start making death threats. The problem is not Wright but those who see an opportunity to get a few digs in, knowing that there is a very strong likelihood that they will get away with, as the major focus will be on everyone falling over themselves to show that they are anti-racist. That is unfortunately how things go on social media, and it is not right at all on any level.



If I thought that the legal and media reaction to a mindless mob threatening violence would be as thorough as it was to some nobody using racist language online, then I would not be conflicted at all. But it always seems that the outrage is unidirectional, which means that is all too often just an excuse for getting away with threatening and abusing others.



So when I see the cops going after the ones that issued the threats, various right-on commentators raising the issue and Twitter enforcing its own rules in an even handed manner, then I will know that social media discourse is being cleaned up, and I won't be conflicted at all.