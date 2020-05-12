Ian Wright receives racist abuse- Twitter pile-on on Irish teenager

ShoutingIsLeadership
Has anybody else seen this?
Catch 22, as I don't want to spread this story much further, but I think it is worthy of discussion.
It seems that a social media account of an Irish teenage male was used to send vile racist abuse to black former England and Arsenal footballer, Ian Wright.
Wright published the messages on his own accounts and the teen and his family has seen the world direct its ire at them. Some truly disgusting comments on social media. This also includes some comments from media personalities which I expect they would not dare make on TV.
The Gardai are investigating and a male has voluntarily presented himself to them.
Was Wright right to publish these comments in this way?
