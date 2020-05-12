  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Ian Wright receives racist abuse- Twitter pile-on on Irish teenager

Has anybody else seen this?

Catch 22, as I don't want to spread this story much further, but I think it is worthy of discussion.

It seems that a social media account of an Irish teenage male was used to send vile racist abuse to black former England and Arsenal footballer, Ian Wright.

Wright published the messages on his own accounts and the teen and his family has seen the world direct its ire at them. Some truly disgusting comments on social media. This also includes some comments from media personalities which I expect they would not dare make on TV.

The Gardai are investigating and a male has voluntarily presented himself to them.

Was Wright right to publish these comments in this way?
 

I don't know what offence has been committed in this country? Its not covered under the Incitement to Hatred Act.
 
hiding behind a poster

ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Has anybody else seen this?

Catch 22, as I don't want to spread this story much further, but I think it is worthy of discussion.

It seems that a social media account of an Irish teenage male was used to send vile racist abuse to black former England and Arsenal footballer, Ian Wright.

Wright published the messages on his own accounts and the teen and his family has seen the world direct its ire at them. Some truly disgusting comments on social media. This also includes some comments from media personalities which I expect they would not dare make on TV.

The Gardai are investigating and a male has voluntarily presented himself to them.

Was Wright right to publish these comments in this way?
All I heard was that somebody threatened to cough in Wright's face and give him Covid-19 - which is many things, but not racist. Did I miss something?
 
hiding behind a poster said:
All I heard was that somebody threatened to cough in Wright's face and give him Covid-19 - which is many things, but not racist. Did I miss something?
Yup. Seems he is a male adult teenager. Unusually specific from the Gardai? I won't publish what I have seen, but it's all over t'internet.

Initial suggestion was that he was a child. Nonetheless, I think the main thrust of my argument remains. Should Wright have published this or reported it privately?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1259942477601091586
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Has anybody else seen this?

Catch 22, as I don't want to spread this story much further, but I think it is worthy of discussion.

It seems that a social media account of an Irish teenage male was used to send vile racist abuse to black former England and Arsenal footballer, Ian Wright.

Wright published the messages on his own accounts and the teen and his family has seen the world direct its ire at them. Some truly disgusting comments on social media. This also includes some comments from media personalities which I expect they would not dare make on TV.

The Gardai are investigating and a male has voluntarily presented himself to them.

Was Wright right to publish these comments in this way?
Are you as conflicted as I am about this? Clearly Wright shouldn't have to put up with that nonsense and it's good that he publicized it. On the other hand he did know it was a kid (albeit marginally), and it is at least arguable that kids should not be thrown to the wolves over every dumb thing they say. Imagine if the worst things we ever said or did when we were kids were just frozen there in time for all to see. Most of us would never have a job. I still think Wright was correct raise it though, because all that sort of abuse needs to be stopped. I just hope we are compassionate enough not to treat him like a 40 year old.
 
stopdoingstuff said:
Are you as conflicted as I am about this? Clearly Wright shouldn't have to put up with that nonsense and it's good that he publicized it. On the other hand he did know it was a kid (albeit marginally), and it is at least arguable that kids should not be thrown to the wolves over every dumb thing they say. Imagine if the worst things we ever said or did when we were kids were just frozen there in time for all to see. Most of us would never have a job. I still think Wright was correct raise it though, because all that sort of abuse needs to be stopped. I just hope we are compassionate enough not to treat him like a 40 year old.
Pretty much agree with most of that. I can understand that Wright - an impulsive chap at the best of times - just flipped, but it's all of the others wanting to be seen to be piling in on the kid, who really p1ss me off. Threats of violence, comments about his parents, and various profanities...and it seems to me that it is for public approval. Mob mentality.

I saw one comment challenging the mob, from a former PL referee
 
hiding behind a poster said:
All I heard was that somebody threatened to cough in Wright's face and give him Covid-19 - which is many things, but not racist. Did I miss something?
You missed plenty. I just took a look at Wright's twitter feed, what a vile little racist this teenager is. And stupid too, he tweeted it all under his own name.

Yes, Wright was correct to post it publically. He's under no obligation to a protect a little shit out insulting him and his family in such a grotesque manner.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Pretty much agree with most of that. I can understand that Wright - an impulsive chap at the best of times - just flipped, but it's all of the others wanting to be seen to be piling in on the kid, who really p1ss me off. Threats of violence, comments about his parents, and various profanities...and it seems to me that it is for public approval. Mob mentality.

I saw one comment challenging the mob, from a former PL referee
Indeed, beware anyone who can hate on demand. This is what has unnerved me about so many public controversies. Even when someone is clearly in the wrong, I am often far more scared of the mob reaction than the initial wrongdoing. And in today's world, if you recommend any kind of moderation, perspective or even due process, the mob often takes that as being the equivalent of condoning the wrongdoing in question. That is one brave former referee, and I would be very surprised if he does not have hassle on some level because of this. And yes, I agree that so much of the "outrage" these days is for the approval of the mob. This won't change without a very public re-negotiation of the rules of social media, but I am not sure how such a process would even begin. I am guessing that a few lawsuits might be a start. Great things often come from small initiatives.
 
stopdoingstuff said:
Indeed, beware anyone who can hate on demand. This is what has unnerved me about so many public controversies. Even when someone is clearly in the wrong, I am often far more scared of the mob reaction than the initial wrongdoing. And in today's world, if you recommend any kind of moderation, perspective or even due process, the mob often takes that as being the equivalent of condoning the wrongdoing in question. That is one brave former referee, and I would be very surprised if he does not have hassle on some level because of this. And yes, I agree that so much of the "outrage" these days is for the approval of the mob. This won't change without a very public re-negotiation of the rules of social media, but I am not sure how such a process would even begin. I am guessing that a few lawsuits might be a start. Great things often come from small initiatives.
Excellent post. I tried to be as circumspect as possible in launching this thread, and then I look at a post from a moderator, directly above your post...
 
I'm not conflicted at all. An adult decided to stream racist abuse at someone. The victim of that abuse publicised the hatred. **** the racist, live with the consequences of your unacceptable behaviour.

The suggestion that the victim of the racist abuse have just kept quiet is pretty awful.
 
Sync said:
I'm not conflicted at all. An adult decided to stream racist abuse at someone. The victim of that abuse publicised the hatred. **** the racist, live with the consequences of your unacceptable behaviour.

The suggestion that the victim of the racist abuse have just kept quiet is pretty awful.
Who suggested that he keep quiet? He could have reported it privately to the authorities.

Are there other areas of justice which you feel should be publicised in this manner? How do you know that the individual might not have a mental health issue or disability?

If this resulted in him coming to harm, would you be ok with that?
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Who suggested that he keep quiet? He could have reported it privately to the authorities.

Are there other areas of justice which you feel should be publicised in this manner? How do you know that the individual might not have a mental health issue or disability?

If this resulted in him coming to harm, would you be ok with that?
It's not Ian Wright's responsibility to protect someone who is sending him racist abuse, he's well within his rights to name and shame.

The responsibility lies with the racist abuser, or if he's underage, his parents.
 
Strawberry said:
It's not Ian Wright's responsibility to protect someone who is sending him racist abuse, he's well within his rights to name and shame.

The responsibility lies with the racist abuser, or if he's underage, his parents.
And what about all of the others piling in on the abuse of the person? What business is it of theirs?

If Wright knowingly publishes a person as the perpetrator of racist abuse and that person comes to harm, do you believe that Wright has no responsibility for any of that harm? What about the others? Have they?

What about the person's family? Do they deserve this? What if he is mentally ill?
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
And what about all of the others piling in on the abuse of the person? What business is it of theirs?

If Wright knowingly publishes a person as the perpetrator of racist abuse and that person comes to harm, do you believe that Wright has no responsibility for any of that harm? What about the others? Have they?

What about the person's family? Do they deserve this? What if he is mentally ill?
No, Wright has no responsibility if some other eejit goes out and does harm. He's not obliged to protect a little shit who is racially abusing him from a hypothetical eejit who may do harm.

If he has mental problems maybe his family should have kept a closer eye on what he was up to on twitter.
 
Sync said:
I'm not conflicted at all. An adult decided to stream racist abuse at someone. The victim of that abuse publicised the hatred. **** the racist, live with the consequences of your unacceptable behaviour.

The suggestion that the victim of the racist abuse have just kept quiet is pretty awful.
But what should those consequences be? Even a total racist is wronged if he and his family are subject to death threats simply for using ignorant and insulting language. If it is wrong to Tweet racist abuse at someone, which it is, it is surely wrong for a braying mob to threaten physical consequences, and in particular it is wrong to extend those threats to people had no involvement in the matter at all.

Ian Wright is under no obligation to take any of this into account at all, and I believe that his objective was to show the world the kind of ignorance with which black people still have to contend on a fairly regular basis. I definitely do not believe that Ian Wright posted what he posted in order to harm anyone, not even the fella who posted the Tweet itself. Nor do I believe that any victim of racist abuse should simply suck it up and take one for the team. That would be a fairly sick worldview.

The reason I am conflicted about the issue is for the simple reason that one form of abuse gets roundly condemned, but other forms do not. One person's crime can't be an excuse for giving a free pass for others to pile on start making death threats. The problem is not Wright but those who see an opportunity to get a few digs in, knowing that there is a very strong likelihood that they will get away with, as the major focus will be on everyone falling over themselves to show that they are anti-racist. That is unfortunately how things go on social media, and it is not right at all on any level.

If I thought that the legal and media reaction to a mindless mob threatening violence would be as thorough as it was to some nobody using racist language online, then I would not be conflicted at all. But it always seems that the outrage is unidirectional, which means that is all too often just an excuse for getting away with threatening and abusing others.

So when I see the cops going after the ones that issued the threats, various right-on commentators raising the issue and Twitter enforcing its own rules in an even handed manner, then I will know that social media discourse is being cleaned up, and I won't be conflicted at all.
 
stopdoingstuff said:
But what should those consequences be? Even a total racist is wronged if he and his family are subject to death threats simply for using ignorant and insulting language. If it is wrong to Tweet racist abuse at someone, which it is, it is surely wrong for a braying mob to threaten physical consequences, and in particular it is wrong is extend those threats to people had no involvement in the matter at all.

Ian Wright is under no obligation to take any of this into account at all, and I believe that his objective was to show the world the kind of ignorance with which black people still have to contend on a fairly regular basis. I definitely do not believe that Ian Wright posted what he posted in order to harm anyone, not even the fella who posted the Tweet itself. Nor do I believe that any victim of racist abuse should simply suck it up and take one for the team. That would be a fairly sick worldview.

The reason I am conflicted about the issue is for the simple reason that one form of abuse gets roundly condemned, but other forms do not. One person's crime can't be an excuse for giving a free pass for others to pile on start making death threats. The problem is not Wright but those who see an opportunity to get a few digs in, knowing that there is a very strong likelihood that they will get away with, as the major focus will be on everyone falling over themselves to show that they are anti-racist. That is unfortunately how things go on social media, and it is not right at all on any level.

If I thought that the legal and media reaction to a mindless mob threatening violence would be as thorough as it was to some nobody using racist language online, then I would not be conflicted at all. But it always seems that the outrage is unidirectional, which means that is all too often just an excuse for getting away with threatening and abusing others.

So when I see the cops going after the ones that issued the threats, various right-on commentators raising the issue and Twitter enforcing its own rules in an even handed manner, then I will know that social media discourse is being cleaned up, and I won't be conflicted at all.
You're correct that it's unedifying to see people "pile on" to something like this - but you're close to blaming Ian Wright for that. I have a problem with that. He's the victim, not the guy who posted the stuff. If he was a child (like 14) I'd take a slightly different view, but Wright would still be low down on my list of who to blame.

If people are threatening violence to anyone, then they too should be dealt with by the police, just like the racist comments. And if Twitter is uncontrollable, then Jack Dorsey - or whoever - needs to be made to take responsibility.
 
Im having fond memories where the world of kids and the world of adults were largely separate. The kid's parents obviously aren't the sharpest if they let him post under his real name
 
petaljam said:
You're correct that it's unedifying to see people "pile on" to something like this - but you're close to blaming Ian Wright for that. I have a problem with that. He's the victim, not the guy who posted the stuff. If he was a child (like 14) I'd take a slightly different view, but Wright would still be low down on my list of who to blame.

If people are threatening violence to anyone, then they too should be dealt with by the police, just like the racist comments. And if Twitter is uncontrollable, then Jack Dorsey - or whoever - needs to be made to take responsibility.
Close to blaming Ian Wright? Did you miss the part where I said:

Ian Wright is under no obligation to take any of this into account at all, and I believe that his objective was to show the world the kind of ignorance with which black people still have to contend on a fairly regular basis. I definitely do not believe that Ian Wright posted what he posted in order to harm anyone, not even the fella who posted the Tweet itself. Nor do I believe that any victim of racist abuse should simply suck it up and take one for the team. That would be a fairly sick worldview.
Maybe you could quote the part where I was close to blaming Ian Wright?
 
Worries me that:

A) people are actually questioning Ian Wright's actions
B) People are questioning Twitter.

Both of which are an affront to free speech. (well, that no longer exists, or at least it's getting constantly diluted by the eternally offended..)
 
