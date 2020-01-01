Idiot politicians' guide to rent freezes

Regarding the potential harmful effects of proposed rent freezes, a simple example should educate idiot politicians who sincerely believe in rent freezes and are not cynically buying tenant votes. Say lots of young single people each occupiy roughly 800 square feet housing units and can only afford the rents in a rent freeze,but would move to smaller, cheaper units if rents rose. At the same time, couples are looking for 800 square feet units in the same area. If the rent freeze applies, the single people can stay put, making it very difficult for the couples to find rental housing. To a lesser extent, this also applies as long as controlled rents are below what a free market rent would be. So preventing market rent increases prevents an efficient allocation of available housing supply.

At the same time, strict rent controls and freezes reduce investment in rental housing below what it would be in a free market. That contributes to the housing crisis.