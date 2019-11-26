If everyone got everything they wanted, how much would it cost to run the Public Health Service?

Noble Guardian

Noble Guardian

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 27, 2016
Messages
893
Twitter
@NobleGuardianIE
I was having a chat with a colleague recently, who told me that the cost ofd new drugs is havoing a seriious effect on the healthcare budget in their specialirtty. In particular, they said that the cost of providinf Spinraza, the new medicine for the treatment (or perhaps, long-term palliation) of Spinal muscular Atrophy in children was such that other treatment areas might need to be curtailed or delayed.


It got me thinking a little. It's often said that we don't have enough consultants, nurses, Speech & Language therapists, mental health specialists, acute hospital beds, long term stepdown care beds, drug abuse treatment facilities, post treatment convalescence beds, public nursing home places, etc., etc., etc. Add to this, he cost of medicines for all treatments from the common cold to cancers of various forms and rare genetic conditions (such as SMA).

Has there ever been an economic analysis of how much it would cost to provide all the things we say we need? We currently budget over 17 billion euros per year, but this doesn’t seem to be enough, so what is the figure?
 


Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,493
Noble Guardian said:
I was having a chat with a colleague recently, who told me that the cost ofd new drugs is havoing a seriious effect on the healthcare budget in their specialirtty. In particular, they said that the cost of providinf Spinraza, the new medicine for the treatment (or perhaps, long-term palliation) of Spinal muscular Atrophy in children was such that other treatment areas might need to be curtailed or delayed.


It got me thinking a little. It's often said that we don't have enough consultants, nurses, Speech & Language therapists, mental health specialists, acute hospital beds, long term stepdown care beds, drug abuse treatment facilities, post treatment convalescence beds, public nursing home places, etc., etc., etc. Add to this, he cost of medicines for all treatments from the common cold to cancers of various forms and rare genetic conditions (such as SMA).

Has there ever been an economic analysis of how much it would cost to provide all the things we say we need? We currently budget over 17 billion euros per year, but this doesn’t seem to be enough, so what is the figure?
Click to expand...
I think the health budget should be index linked at minimum to the medical inflation where it is a positive number. It should take account of an ageing population, and take account of projected migration.
 
Noble Guardian

Noble Guardian

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 27, 2016
Messages
893
Twitter
@NobleGuardianIE
Dame_Enda said:
I think the health budget should be indexed linked at minimum to the medical inflation where it is a positive number.
Click to expand...
Sure, but today, absent inflation, how much would it cost?
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,493
Well I think we need to make greater use of donations from the public. The MRI scanner in Wexford General Hospital was acquired in this way. In theory I think the taxpayer should pay for this kind of thing, but FG have proven incompetent at delivering health improvements on budget. Look at the explosion in the cost of the National Children's Hospital.

As for the cost, it would depend on the model we are aiming for. Is it the current model but funded for the task, or is it the NHS model (which itself has problems but maybe less so in GB than NI)?
 
Noble Guardian

Noble Guardian

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 27, 2016
Messages
893
Twitter
@NobleGuardianIE
Dame_Enda said:
Well I think we need to make greater use of donations from the public. The MRI scanner in Wexford General Hospital was acquired in this way. In theory I think the taxpayer should pay for this kind of thing, but FG have proven incompetent at delivering health improvements on budget. Look at the explosion in the cost of the National Children's Hospital.

As for the cost, it would depend on the model we are aiming for. Is it the current model but funded for the task, or is it the NHS model (which itself has problems but maybe less so in GB than NI)?
Click to expand...
Alright, let's start here. There's a waiting list for MRI scans, so that implies we either need more MRI scanners (at a certain cost and rate of depreciation) or we need the current machines to work for longer each day (so more staff). The scan itself takes a certain length of time and can't really be shortened without affecting clinical accuracy, although as machines get older scan times take longer. There's also a greater risk of expected breakdowns and machine down-time as they age.


Does anyone know if this sort of analysis has been done? This might give an idea of the real cost of our current model, and so determine whether we can afford to provide all people want using this model, whether we need to change to a different model, or whether we need to tell the population that healthcare rationing is just a fact of life, with resources going to where they will do the most societal (rather than individualistic) good
 
U

Uganda

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 17, 2013
Messages
9,652
Noble Guardian said:
I was having a chat with a colleague recently, who told me that the cost ofd new drugs is havoing a seriious effect on the healthcare budget in their specialirtty. In particular, they said that the cost of providinf Spinraza, the new medicine for the treatment (or perhaps, long-term palliation) of Spinal muscular Atrophy in children was such that other treatment areas might need to be curtailed or delayed.


It got me thinking a little. It's often said that we don't have enough consultants, nurses, Speech & Language therapists, mental health specialists, acute hospital beds, long term stepdown care beds, drug abuse treatment facilities, post treatment convalescence beds, public nursing home places, etc., etc., etc. Add to this, he cost of medicines for all treatments from the common cold to cancers of various forms and rare genetic conditions (such as SMA).

Has there ever been an economic analysis of how much it would cost to provide all the things we say we need? We currently budget over 17 billion euros per year, but this doesn’t seem to be enough, so what is the figure?
Click to expand...
17bn isn’t enough

but if every cent were spent properly how much would it deliver?

a lot more than we are getting

but who knows?
 
U

Uganda

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 17, 2013
Messages
9,652
Noble Guardian said:
I was having a chat with a colleague recently, who told me that the cost ofd new drugs is havoing a seriious effect on the healthcare budget in their specialirtty. In particular, they said that the cost of providinf Spinraza, the new medicine for the treatment (or perhaps, long-term palliation) of Spinal muscular Atrophy in children was such that other treatment areas might need to be curtailed or delayed.


It got me thinking a little. It's often said that we don't have enough consultants, nurses, Speech & Language therapists, mental health specialists, acute hospital beds, long term stepdown care beds, drug abuse treatment facilities, post treatment convalescence beds, public nursing home places, etc., etc., etc. Add to this, he cost of medicines for all treatments from the common cold to cancers of various forms and rare genetic conditions (such as SMA).

Has there ever been an economic analysis of how much it would cost to provide all the things we say we need? We currently budget over 17 billion euros per year, but this doesn’t seem to be enough, so what is the figure?
Click to expand...
The problem with many of these new drugs is that they are intrinsically uneconomic.

for example - the drug orkambi could never be justified on economic grounds. It only works for a very small number of people, and the opportunity cost is huge.

which is all very well until you’re the one of a few who needs orkambi to survive
 
Noble Guardian

Noble Guardian

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 27, 2016
Messages
893
Twitter
@NobleGuardianIE
Uganda said:
17bn isn’t enough

but if every cent were spent properly how much would it deliver?

a lot more than we are getting

but who knows?
Click to expand...
I don't know about your experience, but certainly everytime i visit a hospital i don't see a lot of staff sitting around playing Candy Crush. So staff are probably worknig at a reasonable level of efficiency. Whether they're doing the right things is probably relates to the "aer we providing the right model of care?" question which Dame Enda alluded to earlier.
 
Noble Guardian

Noble Guardian

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 27, 2016
Messages
893
Twitter
@NobleGuardianIE
Uganda said:
The problem with many of these new drugs is that they are intrinsically uneconomic.

for example - the drug orkambi could never be justified on economic grounds. It only works for a very small number of people, and the opportunity cost is huge.

which is all very well until you’re the one of a few who needs orkambi to survive
Click to expand...
So maybe, as a society, we cant afford Orkambi. If people who need Orkambi want it, they will need to find a way for themselves to provide it.
 
O

Orbit v2

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2010
Messages
12,136
Surely, the answer is obvious from the anecdote in the OP? The demand for highly expensive specialist drugs and treatments is unlimited. There is no way any health system can fulfill the demand for them.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,493
If you reduce charges to NHS levels, you will have to replace it with either taxation or private finance. I understand that in the UK system, all GP visits are free. In Ireland the govt is still trying to working on this for children, and has only managed to bring it to all 6 yr olds so far.
 
U

Uganda

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 17, 2013
Messages
9,652
Orbit v2 said:
Surely, the answer is obvious from the anecdote in the OP? The demand for highly expensive specialist drugs and treatments is unlimited. There is no way any health system can fulfill the demand for them.
Click to expand...
So some sort of rationing may be necessary - financial or otherwise

but good luck with that one. First time it happens RTÉ will find some poor sod and broadcast it morning noon and night
 
U

Uganda

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 17, 2013
Messages
9,652
Dame_Enda said:
If you reduce charges to NHS levels, you will have to replace it with either taxation or private finance. I understand that in the UK system, all GP visits are free. In Ireland the govt is still trying to working on this for children, and has only managed to bring it to all 6 yr olds so far.
Click to expand...
But this is part of the problem. Free gp care for all 6 year olds regardless of their parents means

GPs i know are brassed off with this as their waiting rooms are suddenly filled with children who are now ill (and weren’t before). Parents who can pay are grassed off becuse the queues to see the doc are now much longer

Where this might end is that some GPs in better off areas may decide to do private only.
 
U

Uganda

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 17, 2013
Messages
9,652
Noble Guardian said:
So maybe, as a society, we cant afford Orkambi. If people who need Orkambi want it, they will need to find a way for themselves to provide it.
Click to expand...
You just try telling that to those who need orkambi! The politicians will be put under extreme pressure. And they will buckle.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,493
Uganda said:
But this is part of the problem. Free gp care for all 6 year olds regardless of their parents means

GPs i know are brassed off with this as their waiting rooms are suddenly filled with children who are now ill (and weren’t before). Parents who can pay are grassed off becuse the queues to see the doc are now much longer

Where this might end is that some GPs in better off areas may decide to do private only.
Click to expand...
I agree but FG, FF and Labour are looking for middle class votes by promising freebies. It was the same with free third level fees, despite the continuation of the registration fees.
 
O

Orbit v2

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2010
Messages
12,136
Uganda said:
So some sort of rationing may be necessary - financial or otherwise

but good luck with that one. First time it happens RTÉ will find some poor sod and broadcast it morning noon and night
Click to expand...
It happens already. There is some not terribly well known branch of the health service which evaluates these treatments and sets the conditions where they can be used. No doubt there are already cases where people are refused treatment because they are outside the criteria.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top