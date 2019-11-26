If everyone got everything they wanted, how much would it cost to run the Public Health Service?

I was having a chat with a colleague recently, who told me that the cost ofd new drugs is havoing a seriious effect on the healthcare budget in their specialirtty. In particular, they said that the cost of providinf Spinraza, the new medicine for the treatment (or perhaps, long-term palliation) of Spinal muscular Atrophy in children was such that other treatment areas might need to be curtailed or delayed.





It got me thinking a little. It's often said that we don't have enough consultants, nurses, Speech & Language therapists, mental health specialists, acute hospital beds, long term stepdown care beds, drug abuse treatment facilities, post treatment convalescence beds, public nursing home places, etc., etc., etc. Add to this, he cost of medicines for all treatments from the common cold to cancers of various forms and rare genetic conditions (such as SMA).



Has there ever been an economic analysis of how much it would cost to provide all the things we say we need? We currently budget over 17 billion euros per year, but this doesn’t seem to be enough, so what is the figure?