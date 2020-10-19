If Jacinda Ardern were Irish, she’d be called far-right

Catapulta
Great article from Gript on the Hypocrisy of Ireland's so called 'Left Wing' Parties on what is happening in New Zealand right now.
At first glance, New Zealand Labour and it’s leader is everything the Irish left dreams of having here in Ireland – a young, unabashedly liberal, female Prime Minister, triumphing in a landslide victory over a conservative party, and winning headlines around the world. Why, they bemoaned all weekend on social media, can’t we have someone like Ardern here?
And the answer, when you look at it, is pretty simple: If Jacinda Ardern was Irish, she’d be called a far-right fascist, on a whole range of issues. Again and again, when we look at her policies, we see things that would be denounced – not just by the left here, but by people like Leo Varadkar – as heartlessly right wing.
How come NZ can have saner tax policies than we have here and function as a modern democracy & yet we can cant?
How come they can control Immigration and yet we have and are continuing to make a complete hames of it?
Food for thought...
