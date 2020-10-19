  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
If Jacinda Ardern were Irish, she’d be called far-right

Great article from Gript on the Hypocrisy of Ireland's so called 'Left Wing' Parties on what is happening in New Zealand right now.


At first glance, New Zealand Labour and it’s leader is everything the Irish left dreams of having here in Ireland – a young, unabashedly liberal, female Prime Minister, triumphing in a landslide victory over a conservative party, and winning headlines around the world. Why, they bemoaned all weekend on social media, can’t we have someone like Ardern here?

And the answer, when you look at it, is pretty simple: If Jacinda Ardern was Irish, she’d be called a far-right fascist, on a whole range of issues. Again and again, when we look at her policies, we see things that would be denounced – not just by the left here, but by people like Leo Varadkar – as heartlessly right wing.
gript.ie

If Jacinda Ardern were Irish, she’d be called far-right | Gript

The Messiah? Or a very naughty girl?
gript.ie gript.ie

How come NZ can have saner tax policies than we have here and function as a modern democracy & yet we can cant?

How come they can control Immigration and yet we have and are continuing to make a complete hames of it?

Food for thought... :unsure:
 
The term "far-right" does not apply to those types of policies. Predictable stuff from Gript.

Everything that make normal people think "far-right" when they come across it, Ardern is the exact opposite.

After the Wellington attack she stood up and emphasised that "these Muslim brothers, daughters, fathers and children… were New Zealanders. They are us.

Would you ever hear that from the likes of John McGuirk and his fellow travelers?

Or then she rightly jumped on what you creeps call "free speech" by saying that "tech giants must be held to account for helping spread the assailant’s far right propaganda".

And she got down the US "libertarians" necks saying she would change the gun laws. And plenty more

She has done the talk and the walk across a range of social and racial justice issues. Where she is coming from is completely at odds from where the far right people are coming from (and you can tell where they're coming from within five minutes after reading a typical "far right" website).
 
His point on taxation is largely correct. By international standards (including in comparison with New Zealand) Ireland has extremely high income tax rate on high earners and then effectively no income tax on low earners, which again is very low by international standards.

If an Irish party was to support tax rates, similar to what Ardern is proposing they would get slaughtered by the Irish media amongst others.
 
Have you read the NZ Labour Party's 2020 manifesto (or just crap on Twitter)?

What policies in that platform would be called "far-right" in Ireland? I have the Manifesto in front of me - I'm looking forward to your response (I'll give you a while to "refresh" your memory)
 
She's certainly not far-left.

Essentially, I suppose, she is a Blairite. (nothing wrong with that, if people vote for it)
 
