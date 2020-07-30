If only someone would invent the footpath

McSlaggart
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2010
- Messages
- 19,461
During August’s monthly meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council members were made aware of proposals from the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) to abandon a section of the road.
The section of road in question is used by the Orange Order during parades to and from Drumcree Parish Church.
When the issue was raised in Council, DUP Alderman Sydney Anderson, himself an Orangeman, said he had “great concern about this proposal”.
He added: “This road is well used by a number of people including people walking their dogs, joggers etc. If this part of the road was to be abandoned, the road users would have to go through a new private development.
“I have received representations from individuals and Portadown Orange Lodge, of which I am a member, and they have asked me to highlight the fact they parade this road.
“To abandon this road would reroute the parade right through the development.”
Alderman Anderson added: “This could create great difficulties. I would suggest this part of the road be retained for pedestrian access and propose that we object to the abandonment of this portion of roadway.
“Pedestrian access is required to meet the needs of the whole community, can a copy of this correspondence be forwarded to the PSNI as they might have an opinion on this matter as well.”
His party colleague, Councillor Darryn Causby said he supported the proposal and called for the comments to be adopted as Council’s corporate position on the matter.
OMG
The section of road in question is used by the Orange Order during parades to and from Drumcree Parish Church.
When the issue was raised in Council, DUP Alderman Sydney Anderson, himself an Orangeman, said he had “great concern about this proposal”.
He added: “This road is well used by a number of people including people walking their dogs, joggers etc. If this part of the road was to be abandoned, the road users would have to go through a new private development.
“I have received representations from individuals and Portadown Orange Lodge, of which I am a member, and they have asked me to highlight the fact they parade this road.
“To abandon this road would reroute the parade right through the development.”
Alderman Anderson added: “This could create great difficulties. I would suggest this part of the road be retained for pedestrian access and propose that we object to the abandonment of this portion of roadway.
“Pedestrian access is required to meet the needs of the whole community, can a copy of this correspondence be forwarded to the PSNI as they might have an opinion on this matter as well.”
His party colleague, Councillor Darryn Causby said he supported the proposal and called for the comments to be adopted as Council’s corporate position on the matter.
Drumcree Road abandonment plan could see parade re-routed
Council raises a number of concerns including traffic going through housing development
www.belfastlive.co.uk
OMG