If Richard Bruton's Coup Had Been Sucessful? :

I think their chances of an overall majority would have been increased if Bruton had taken over. Like it or not, he was the clear favourite over Kenny among the general public. There was a sense of disbelief among anyone I spoke to afterwards that FG had kept him.



Bruton as leader would have automatically netted them extra seats in Dublin - NC, NE, NW being the obvious examples. They would have lost a seat in Mayo.



Overall, with a leader who was clearly popular among the public and seen as highly competent, FG would have been in a far better position to withstand the 2/3% slippage in the final days of the campaign as a result of Labour's overall majority scaremongering.



A Bruton leadership would have swept has-beens like Jimmy Deenihan and probably Frances Fitzgerald aside. Hogan would have been axed also. The younger officer corps of Hayes Varadkar Creighton would all be in more prominent positions now.



The only negative frontline consequence of Bruton winning would be that Michael Noonan would never have returned to frontline politics. He was a massive asset to FG during the election, and has been a massive asset to the Government.



On the whole, FG (and the country) would probably be in a stronger position today if Bruton had won that contest, but it's impossible to quantify it.