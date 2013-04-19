If Richard Bruton's Coup Had Been Sucessful? :

General Urko
I wouldn't put them in charge of a septic tank, the battling words of Phil Hogan as the FG establishment rallied around Enda as he faced the heave which threatened to put Dickie Bruton into power! With support from Shatter, Phillo and Reilly, the hot young things proposing a change to the old order, Creighton, Coveney and Leo were rebuked!
Mind you with the exception of Noonan, famously back onside with Enda and getting Finance as a prize, the main loyal older supporters have more or less made a living we all know what out of their ministerial portfolios!
Then again, some of the main sponsors of the dickyite rebellion have certainly not covered themselves in glory and really only proved that they have a vastly inflated opinion of their own abilities!
The exceptions to both camps have ironically been Enda and Dickey, who have in many ways manned up and exceeded expectations, which may not have been great any way!
So if the dickeyites had emerged over the Kennyites, what would have happened in GE 2011 and where would we be today?
