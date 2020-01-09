"I'm Spartacus!" Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Legend, dead at 103 years of age ...

owedtojoy
Moderator
- Joined
- Feb 27, 2010
- Messages
- 49,866
Hollywood legends of his era would not be expected to be still around. Douglas' hey-day was the 1950s, but he lived to do the voice of Chester J. Lampwick (maverick inventor of Itchy and Scratchy) in The Simpsons.(1996).
Douglas was born the son of poor immigrant Russian Jews in 1916. His given name was Issur Danielovitch - absolutely not a name for a movie star in the era of Joe McCarthy.
His craggy good looks (definitely Daniel Craig-ish) marked him out to star as a male lead in crime dramas, action movies and westerns. His most famous role was as the rebellious slave's leader in Spartacus (1960). This is his most famous scene. [Note: Ninth man on his feet - George Kennedy!]
Spartacus was directed by Stanley Kubrick (Dr Strangelove, 2001 Space Odyssey), and he also directed Douglas in his finest acting role - as Colonel Dax in the World War I drama Paths of Glory (1957). I recently saw it listed as one of the Top Ten war movies of all time, so perhaps it might be worth a watch, and a comparison to the current 1917.
Douglas was awarded an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Kirk was the father of Michael Douglas, who may be better known today, but is not a patch on his dad. RIP.
Douglas was born the son of poor immigrant Russian Jews in 1916. His given name was Issur Danielovitch - absolutely not a name for a movie star in the era of Joe McCarthy.
His craggy good looks (definitely Daniel Craig-ish) marked him out to star as a male lead in crime dramas, action movies and westerns. His most famous role was as the rebellious slave's leader in Spartacus (1960). This is his most famous scene. [Note: Ninth man on his feet - George Kennedy!]
Spartacus was directed by Stanley Kubrick (Dr Strangelove, 2001 Space Odyssey), and he also directed Douglas in his finest acting role - as Colonel Dax in the World War I drama Paths of Glory (1957). I recently saw it listed as one of the Top Ten war movies of all time, so perhaps it might be worth a watch, and a comparison to the current 1917.
Douglas was awarded an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Kirk was the father of Michael Douglas, who may be better known today, but is not a patch on his dad. RIP.
Last edited: