"I'm Spartacus!" Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Legend, dead at 103 years of age ...

Hollywood legends of his era would not be expected to be still around. Douglas' hey-day was the 1950s, but he lived to do the voice of Chester J. Lampwick (maverick inventor of Itchy and Scratchy) in.(1996).Douglas was born the son of poor immigrant Russian Jews in 1916. His given name was Issur Danielovitch - absolutely not a name for a movie star in the era of Joe McCarthy.His craggy good looks (definitely Daniel Craig-ish) marked him out to star as a male lead in crime dramas, action movies and westerns. His most famous role was as the rebellious slave's leader inThis is his most famous scene. [Note: Ninth man on his feet - George Kennedy!]was directed by Stanley Kubrick (), and he also directed Douglas in his finest acting role - as Colonel Dax in the World War I drama. I recently saw it listed as one of the Top Ten war movies of all time, so perhaps it might be worth a watch, and a comparison to the currentDouglas was awarded an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.Kirk was the father of Michael Douglas, who may be better known today, but is not a patch on his dad. RIP.