Imagine not having a vote: are you sure you are on the new Register?

Funny stuff happens around compiling the Electoral Register.

People can even find themselves off it after being on it for years.

Every so often a short window opens - this is when you can check and make sure you still have your right to vote recognised.

http://www.checktheregister.ie/PublicPages/Default.aspx?uiLang=

In Focus - Department of the Environment, Community & Local Government

The official publicity misleadingly refers to 25 November. The last date for receipt of corrections or new applications is the day before that - 24 November. Watch out for that.

The new register will decide who gets to vote for instance on the civil marriage equality referendum due next year.
 


Uh oooh

Uh oooh

Sound advice He3, the next election (independence day) is on the horizon, the sands of time are quickly running out for the current administration, the tingle of election is making its presence felt in the corridors of Leinster House.
 
Cahal

Cahal

That's a handy link.
 
The OD

The OD

My suspicion is that they just remove people in the knowledge that party supporters will be sure to check in good time they are on it and the less engaged will be less likely to do so.

If you can eliminate say, 5% of the electorate who are most likely swing voters, you can skew the results. Sounds like a mad, internet style conspiracy theory until you see stuff like the incorrect date listed. Makes you wonder. Why exactly are people just removed without explanation?

Lots of things sound like mad, internet style conspiracies until they are actually proven to be true. I lost out on my vote because of being removed for no reason, thing is, I had checked in good time and was on it, grand, then a thread went up about it on here and just out of curiosity I checked again. Gone. No reason. Too late at that stage of course. I was f*cking livid.

My advice, assume that you are not on it and check, check and check again. I'd rather be paranoid with a vote than content without one. Of course I'm still at a loss as to who to vote for but that of course is another issue.
 
H

He3

DarkEyes

What a pity for the political elites that there are no voting computers in use. It could be just a matter of "one-flipping-the-bit" and you are the winner.

Another very important matter is, that when entries on the Electoral Register are disappearing it (might) means:
- many persons have authorization to make data entries, data updates, data deletes, data changes at random;
- it could mean they are still working with Microsoft Excel Sheets (?) and no centralized data storage and processing;
- no regular saves on external data storage;
- may be Operating System change in many data process places;
- after an installation of a new Operating System no data tests programs running with checking if the processed output is correct.
And I can go on and on.

The main thing might be: no tight data security and no proper Authorization of who is allowed to do what on the Data Processing System.
 
Des Quirell

Des Quirell

Jesus, you don't have the first idea of how data is managed, do you?
 
H

He3

I love it when mad internet conspiracies turn out to be true :)
 
Spirit Of Newgrange

Spirit Of Newgrange

and what about my desire to live in a log cabin, off the grid and anonymous ?
 
Uh oooh

Uh oooh

Most people including myself would have no idea how the electoral register is managed, since I registered for the first time I have only changed address once, so hopefully some of the more informed contributors could enlighten some of the less well informed such as myself
 
Des Quirell

Des Quirell

Let's put it this way: data at that volume is not kept on Excel spreadsheets. It'll be kept on very large scale servers running SQL, DB2, IMS or CICS. There will be daily integrity checks with trigger file and regression testing. No significant system change will be performed without before and after checks. All of this will be very strictly audited by external sources.
 
Uh oooh

Uh oooh

Thanks for that Des, your answer does lead to some another questions, how secure is the data, and who are the external auditors, and how trustworthy are they?
 
Des Quirell

Des Quirell

I was a bit harsh there, but the controls are very very strict indeed. Seriously strict.

I deal with it almost daily.
 
Honecker

Honecker

I'm registered and all set to vote No to homosexual marriage.
 
B

BaileysHero

Thanks for that, I just checked and I am not registered on the draft register for 2015-16.
Do you know why this would be? I have voted in every local, national and presidential election since moving back to Ireland in '02
BTW my apologies for editing your post, I had to remove the links to quote you.
 
Uh oooh

Uh oooh

Again thanks for that Des and much better informed and relieved that conscientious public servants are standing watch :cool:
 
Mushroom

Mushroom

Yep, Zappone gets right up my nose as well. Gilmore was a right pr1ck to appoint her to our national senate.

But I'm still going to vote to allow her to carry on however and with whomsoever she wishes behind the closed doors of her Dermot Bannon re-designed love nest in the foothills of the Dublin mountains.
 
H

He3

Two posters with strange stories of unexplained removal from the Register already?! Yourself and post #4 macs magic. What are the odds?

To your question: I do not know, and I suggest you ask when, why and by whom you were deleted. Who to ask?

Your local authority is the registration authority - typically they organise it through an office of the authority called the Franchise Office. Your local authority CEO (formerly called County or City Manager) is responsible ultimately for the proper running of the office.

The County Registrar for the area - who is nothing to do with the Local Authority but is an independent Circuit Court officer - also has a role in supervising the Register and deciding on a person's eligibility in line with the Electoral Act 1992. Address is usually c/o your local main Courthouse. Check online.

So if you want to chase up the removal you could send a nice note to both places and see what they say.

More - Electoral Act, 1992, Section 6
 
