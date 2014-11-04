Imagine not having a vote: are you sure you are on the new Register?

Funny stuff happens around compiling the Electoral Register.
People can even find themselves off it after being on it for years.
Every so often a short window opens - this is when you can check and make sure you still have your right to vote recognised.
http://www.checktheregister.ie/PublicPages/Default.aspx?uiLang=
In Focus - Department of the Environment, Community & Local Government
The official publicity misleadingly refers to 25 November. The last date for receipt of corrections or new applications is the day before that - 24 November. Watch out for that.
The new register will decide who gets to vote for instance on the civil marriage equality referendum due next year.
People can even find themselves off it after being on it for years.
Every so often a short window opens - this is when you can check and make sure you still have your right to vote recognised.
http://www.checktheregister.ie/PublicPages/Default.aspx?uiLang=
In Focus - Department of the Environment, Community & Local Government
The official publicity misleadingly refers to 25 November. The last date for receipt of corrections or new applications is the day before that - 24 November. Watch out for that.
The new register will decide who gets to vote for instance on the civil marriage equality referendum due next year.