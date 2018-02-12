Immigration: Enough of this nonsense about an "invasion" please.

I put the following graphs together because I am so tired of hearing nonsense about:",or how people "",or, "Enough of this imbecility, please. Enough. (Right click and open image in new tab to see graph legend).By the way, many countries, even countries such as Israel, have demonstrated that even with as high a proportion as 20% Muslim Arab in their population, they have little difficulty assimilating them in their society (and note these Israeli Muslims have developed sophisticated political parties and political representation and occupy positions of acclaim, including on its Supreme Court etc. And that's in the context of the Arab-Israeli conflict that of course impacts there).Of course the above shouldn't even need saying, but listening to some people on this forum, it seems, maybe you have to.So, what exactly is the issue? I might add that every single immigrant I ever, ever met here in Ireland had an intent to be a good Irish citizen and seemed to me to have developed a certain faithfulness, love even, for our land, and our way of life.Sure there might be a couple of isolated incidents, such as the gangs out in Balbriggan or Blanchardstown - but anyone growing up in Dublin in the 1980's and 1990's knows that bored kids congregating in gangs and causing a bit of trouble, has nothing to do with one's country of origin, colour of skin, religion, traditions, and so on. I for one well remember what Balbriggan and Blanchardstown were like in the 1980's and early 90's as regards marauding gangs of kids.Anyway, the main point is the illustration of the numbers I made. Can people comment on those numbers please with respect to how they equate to an "invasion"? Thanks.