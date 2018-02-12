Immigration: Enough of this nonsense about an "invasion" please.

roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,656
I put the following graphs together because I am so tired of hearing nonsense about:

"...the numbers arriving...",
or how people "... just want to remain majorities in their own lands...",
or, "... You can't expect them to stand by and be replaced by invaders..."

Enough of this imbecility, please. Enough. (Right click and open image in new tab to see graph legend).




By the way, many countries, even countries such as Israel, have demonstrated that even with as high a proportion as 20% Muslim Arab in their population, they have little difficulty assimilating them in their society (and note these Israeli Muslims have developed sophisticated political parties and political representation and occupy positions of acclaim, including on its Supreme Court etc. And that's in the context of the Arab-Israeli conflict that of course impacts there).

Of course the above shouldn't even need saying, but listening to some people on this forum, it seems, maybe you have to.

So, what exactly is the issue? I might add that every single immigrant I ever, ever met here in Ireland had an intent to be a good Irish citizen and seemed to me to have developed a certain faithfulness, love even, for our land, and our way of life.

Sure there might be a couple of isolated incidents, such as the gangs out in Balbriggan or Blanchardstown - but anyone growing up in Dublin in the 1980's and 1990's knows that bored kids congregating in gangs and causing a bit of trouble, has nothing to do with one's country of origin, colour of skin, religion, traditions, and so on. I for one well remember what Balbriggan and Blanchardstown were like in the 1980's and early 90's as regards marauding gangs of kids.

Anyway, the main point is the illustration of the numbers I made. Can people comment on those numbers please with respect to how they equate to an "invasion"? Thanks.
 
Last edited:


T

troll account

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
1,941
people are sick of fake asylum seeking scammers turning up here on planes at dublin airport to bleed the country dry like locusts .........fuk them we owe them NOTHING:mad:
 
paulp

paulp

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,598
troll account said:
people are sick of fake asylum seeking scammers turning up here on planes at dublin airport to bleed the country dry like locusts .........fuk them we owe them NOTHING:mad:
Click to expand...
Really?
How big is this problem? Any facts or figures?
 
R

realistic1

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 27, 2008
Messages
11,271
My main issues with immigration is that it is used to reduce wages and impacts massively on social provisions.
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,891
T

troll account

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
1,941
once their case is refused out the gate not leave to appeal back to deepest darkest they should go
 
roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,656
tsarbomb

tsarbomb

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 25, 2013
Messages
5,373
What a load of rubbish.

First of all this graph shows that there has been a big level of immigration. It's even more of an issue when you consider immigration has only really been going on here for a around twenty years now. How do you think we're going to house these people, care for them when they're sick or even provide enough drinking water for them?

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/environment/dublin-s-water-supply-vulnerable-until-2022-1.2071581

Also, your point about Israel managing to integrate people of completely different cultural backgrounds is just wrong. Israeli society is an incredibly fractured and fragile one. We shouldn't try and imitate the situation they found themselves in and instead acknowledge that certain people's have values which are incompatible with our own.

"Perhaps the strongest indication of the major fractures in Israeli society is that roughly half of Israeli Jews (48%) say Arabs should be transferred or expelled from Israel while a similar share (46%) disagree with this. In addition, Israeli Jews and Arabs disagree on whether the country can be a Jewish state and a democracy at the same time. About three-quarters (76%) of Israeli Jews believe this to be possible, but relatively few Israeli Arabs (27%) agree. And a shrinking share of Israeli Arabs believe Israel and an independent Palestinian state could coexist peacefully (74% believed this in 2013, compared with 50% in the new survey). Few Jews (10%) say Palestinian leadership is sincerely seeking a peace settlement, while few Israeli Arabs (20%) think the Israeli government is genuinely pursuing peace."

Religion and politics in Israel: 7 key findings | Pew Research Center
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,741
roc_ said:
You should try believing in karma.
Click to expand...
roc_ the people you support politically in the Zionist colonial project refer to genuine refugees as what? Invaders and infiltrators. Why one rule for the ROI and another for Zionists living in Palestine?
 
roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,656
troll account said:
many blacks walking into israel like they own the place?
Click to expand...
You don't know much about their situation, or the vagaries of it, or the exigencies. In fact I'd wager you know nothing about it except what a base propaganda agenda wants you to think about it, in order to demonise and delegitimise Israel.

So, can I suggest you look to your own house first, rather than waving your finger around pointing ignorantly elsewhere. - See if you can deal with the facts in front of you regarding our very own situation.
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,741
roc_ said:
You don't know much about their situation, or the vagaries of it, or the exigencies. In fact I'd wager you know nothing about it except what a base propaganda agenda wants you to think about it, in order to demonise and delegitimise Israel.

So, can I suggest you look to your own house first, rather than waving your finger around pointing ignorantly elsewhere. - See if you can deal with the facts in front of you regarding our very own situation.
Click to expand...
Even the ADL has complained about the treatment of Black genuine refugees in the Zionist colonial project.
 
A

Apple in Eden

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 15, 2016
Messages
1,718
roc_ said:
I put the following graphs together because I am so tired of hearing nonsense about:

"...the numbers arriving...",
or how people "... just want to remain majorities in their own lands...",
or, "... You can't expect them to stand by and be replaced by invaders..."

Enough of this imbecility, please. Enough. (Right click and open image in new tab to see graph legend).




By the way, many countries, even countries such as Israel, have demonstrated that even with as high a proportion as 20% Muslim Arab in their population, they have little difficulty assimilating them in their society (and note these Israeli Muslims have developed sophisticated political parties and political representation and occupy positions of acclaim, including on its Supreme Court etc. And that's in the context of the Arab-Israeli conflict that of course impacts there).

Of course the above shouldn't even need saying, but listening to some people on this forum, it seems, maybe you have to.

So, what exactly is the issue? I might add that every single immigrant I ever, ever met here in Ireland had an intent to be a good Irish citizen and seemed to me to have developed a certain faithfulness, love even, for our land, and our way of life.

Sure there might be a couple of isolated incidents, such as the gangs out in Balbriggan or Blanchardstown - but anyone growing up in Dublin in the 1980's and 1990's knows that bored kids congregating in gangs and causing a bit of trouble, has nothing to do with one's country of origin, colour of skin, religion, traditions, and so on. I for one well remember what Balbriggan and Blanchardstown were like in the 1980's and early 90's as regards marauding gangs of kids.

Anyway, the main point is the illustration of the numbers I made. Can people comment on those numbers please with respect to how they equate to an "invasion"? Thanks.
Click to expand...
These numbers have been available for some time and have been debated previously I think. Not sure what your graphs add? Invasion is a term that some use to describe the recent experience and since there is no definition of this term it is hard to analyse the situation. Trends are perhaps the best indicator and the trends in year years would appear to indicate an increase in immigration from within and outside the EU. The next census may be telling as that should give a clearer picture of what is happening in the medium to long term and factor in the extent to which those who departed after the crash have returned.
 
T

TheKing

1
Joined
Sep 24, 2014
Messages
6,559
Website
www.merrionstreet.ie
roc_ said:
I put the following graphs together because I am so tired of hearing nonsense about:

"...the numbers arriving...",
or how people "... just want to remain majorities in their own lands...",
or, "... You can't expect them to stand by and be replaced by invaders..."

Enough of this imbecility, please. Enough. (Right click and open image in new tab to see graph legend).




By the way, many countries, even countries such as Israel, have demonstrated that even with as high a proportion as 20% Muslim Arab in their population, they have little difficulty assimilating them in their society (and note these Israeli Muslims have developed sophisticated political parties and political representation and occupy positions of acclaim, including on its Supreme Court etc. And that's in the context of the Arab-Israeli conflict that of course impacts there).

Of course the above shouldn't even need saying, but listening to some people on this forum, it seems, maybe you have to.

So, what exactly is the issue? I might add that every single immigrant I ever, ever met here in Ireland had an intent to be a good Irish citizen and seemed to me to have developed a certain faithfulness, love even, for our land, and our way of life.

Sure there might be a couple of isolated incidents, such as the gangs out in Balbriggan or Blanchardstown - but anyone growing up in Dublin in the 1980's and 1990's knows that bored kids congregating in gangs and causing a bit of trouble, has nothing to do with one's country of origin, colour of skin, religion, traditions, and so on. I for one well remember what Balbriggan and Blanchardstown were like in the 1980's and early 90's as regards marauding gangs of kids.

Anyway, the main point is the illustration of the numbers I made. Can people comment on those numbers please with respect to how they equate to an "invasion"? Thanks.
Click to expand...

Watch and Learn,

[video=youtube;OtD4a8OpUWU]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtD4a8OpUWU[/video]
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
18,892
the only test I'd like to see is can they reasonably be expected to be full citizens especially any offspring. we shouldn't tolerate the development of ghettos with welfare dependant parallel societies developing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom