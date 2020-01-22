Immigration Overhaul in the UK

JacquesHughes

JacquesHughes

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 16, 2013
Messages
1,298
'Industry' groups ( ie employers) have protested in chorus at the Johnson government's sweeping changes of the UK's immigration system from a 'rights based' to a 'points-based' system, ( announced today, operative from 1-1-2021).
www.telegraph.co.uk

Politics latest news: Priti Patel defends new immigration points system as she insists it's 'not the end of the Polish builder'

Priti Patel has defended the Government's new immigration points system as she insisted it was 'not the end of the Polish builder'.
www.telegraph.co.uk www.telegraph.co.uk


On BBC Radio 4 today Ian Duncan Smith MP demolished one such industry group's plea for more 'more foreign staff, please'
www.bbc.co.uk

BBC Radio 4 - World at One, 19/02/2020

News, analysis and comment from BBC Radio 4.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk

'They told me they needed more immigrant drivers 'because we don't have the skilled people in the UK'.
Ian Duncan Smith ( he could do these things because he was the relevant Minister) set up a hundred schools to train up the under-skilled and unemployed as haulage drivers. Contrary to industry predictions to the minister, all the places were filled, and the drop-out rate was low, and 85% completed training and sought to enter the workforce.
The industry lobbyists were still not happy, and protested that 'the foreign drivers were cheaper'.

In fairness to this Tory MP, he was completely scathing of his apparent 'class allies' in the employing companies, and added that British employers had not done enough to train or up-skill their staff, and had long been lazy and become used to managing a skill shortage by bringing in 'someone from abroad'.

He said, and there are lifetimes of hurt behind this statistic, that today only 15-20 % of British workers, who start in an 'entry-level role', progress any further over their working life; and IDS thought this was a uniquely low 'rate of progression'.

Comment: It seems that Johnson plus Brexit have enabled a clear-sighted critique of 'why do we need immigrants?' and 'what do we want to get from giving out work-permits and visas?', and of course to contemplate radical change, and take the flak.
Ireland , and eventually the EU will have to do likewise.

One might reflect; most of what the Johnson government is doing to overhaul the immigration system could have been done within the EU. The shackles were imaginary.
 


Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
30,110
What do you think the goal is? If Labour were pushing this it would make sense to me. It's a very un-Tory approach.
 
B

Betson

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2013
Messages
17,900
It was signalled in their manifesto and now they are delivering it , that is how things are supposed to work.
 
E

ednw1

Active member
Joined
Nov 9, 2012
Messages
117
Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster had an interesting slant on it saying theat businesses dont have the staff to open in NI even where they want to. he also sits on the home office committee and asked how will cross border workers be dealt with (apparantley one answer was they would apply for 'settled' status in NI ?) interview here
www.rte.ie

RTÉ Radio Player

www.rte.ie www.rte.ie
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top