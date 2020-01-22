Immigration Overhaul in the UK

Politics latest news: Priti Patel defends new immigration points system as she insists it's 'not the end of the Polish builder' Priti Patel has defended the Government's new immigration points system as she insisted it was 'not the end of the Polish builder'.

BBC Radio 4 - World at One, 19/02/2020 News, analysis and comment from BBC Radio 4.

'Industry' groups ( ie employers) have protested in chorus at the Johnson government's sweeping changes of the UK's immigration system from a 'rights based' to a 'points-based' system, ( announced today, operative from 1-1-2021).On BBC Radio 4 today Ian Duncan Smith MP demolished one such industry group's plea for more 'more foreign staff, please''They told me they needed more immigrant drivers 'because we don't have the skilled people in the UK'.Ian Duncan Smith ( he could do these things because he was the relevant Minister) set up a hundred schools to train up the under-skilled and unemployed as haulage drivers. Contrary to industry predictions to the minister, all the places were filled, and the drop-out rate was low, and 85% completed training and sought to enter the workforce.The industry lobbyists were still not happy, and protested that 'the foreign drivers were cheaper'.In fairness to this Tory MP, he was completely scathing of his apparent 'class allies' in the employing companies, and added that British employers had not done enough to train or up-skill their staff, and had long been lazy and become used to managing a skill shortage by bringing in 'someone from abroad'.He said, and there are lifetimes of hurt behind this statistic, that today only 15-20 % of British workers, who start in an 'entry-level role', progress any further over their working life; and IDS thought this was a uniquely low 'rate of progression'.Comment: It seems that Johnson plus Brexit have enabled a clear-sighted critique of 'why do we need immigrants?' and 'what do we want to get from giving out work-permits and visas?', and of course to contemplate radical change, and take the flak.Ireland , and eventually the EU will have to do likewise.One might reflect; most of what the Johnson government is doing to overhaul the immigration system could have been done within the EU. The shackles were imaginary.