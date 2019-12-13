Impatial team for War of independence and CIvil War Commemortions

The fiasco of the delayed Royal Irish Constabulary commemoration demonstrates the need for rethinking these commemorations, especially with the centenary of the Civil war coming up. So I suggest an each to their own approach. My suggestion an impartial team should be set up in the Department of Heritage to organize separate Michael Collins commemorations for Fine Gael and the Pro treaty gene pool and other local commemorations for that side. Liam Lynch, Tadaig Kennifick, Ballyseedy and other Anti treaty commemorations for Fianna Fáil, Sinn Fein, Aontú, Eirigi, Saoradh, The Workers Party and other anti 1921 treaty parties and RIC/British Army commemorations for Unionists. Each member of the commemoration team should swear off joining political parties just like the Gardaí and Military.