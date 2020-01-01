Important Men Mock Greta Thunberg. Why not just Refute her?

Yes, Steven Mnuchin Is That Big of an A-hole, Greta Thunberg Edition The Treasury secretary doesn’t want to hear Thunberg’s thoughts on climate change until she studies economics.

When two of the most powerful men in the world, President of the United States Donald Trump and his Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, verbally assail a 16-year old girl over the world's media, you realise something strange is happening. Why have these powerful men, whose interactions are normally with the great and the distinguished, taken it upon themselves to undermine a 16-year old girl in the public eye?If a prominent person assails someone in that manner, it concedes the importance of the target. So why have these Big Men identified this young woman (or girl), as important, and why have they chosen to undermine or mock her, rather that address her concerns? Why stoop to thefallacy?Surely, it is simple. Either Thunberg is wrong, or she is right. It does not matter if she has multiple PhDs in Economics, Nuclear Physics or Brain Surgery. It does not matter if she travelled to Davos in a gold-plated train powered by coal, or in a covered wagon pulled by a team of oxen.If she is wrong, why cannot two Big Men, supposed to be among The Smartest In The World, explain to her (and us) how and why she is wrong?