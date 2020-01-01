Important Men Mock Greta Thunberg. Why not just Refute her?

When two of the most powerful men in the world, President of the United States Donald Trump and his Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, verbally assail a 16-year old girl over the world's media, you realise something strange is happening. Why have these powerful men, whose interactions are normally with the great and the distinguished, taken it upon themselves to undermine a 16-year old girl in the public eye?

If a prominent person assails someone in that manner, it concedes the importance of the target. So why have these Big Men identified this young woman (or girl), as important, and why have they chosen to undermine or mock her, rather that address her concerns? Why stoop to the ad-hominem fallacy?

Surely, it is simple. Either Thunberg is wrong, or she is right. It does not matter if she has multiple PhDs in Economics, Nuclear Physics or Brain Surgery. It does not matter if she travelled to Davos in a gold-plated train powered by coal, or in a covered wagon pulled by a team of oxen.

If she is wrong, why cannot two Big Men, supposed to be among The Smartest In The World, explain to her (and us) how and why she is wrong?

He was spot on when he said she doesn't have a economics degree so isn’t qualified to give an opinion, or at least one worth listening to. If you listened to the wrong people resources and opportunites would be wasted
 
Why is a 16 year old being put forward for this campaign .

She has neither the education , maturity etc to be pontificating about this stuff.

Most people would not let Greta make any decision what so ever in their private life .
 
Why is a 16 year old being put forward for this campaign .

She has neither the education , maturity etc to be pontificating about this stuff.

Most people would not let Greta make any decision what so ever in their private life .
It is not as if there are not thousands of scientists and economists saying the same thing.

Go and refute them, if Ms Thunberg is not worthy.
 
Why is a 16 year old being put forward for this campaign .

She has neither the education , maturity etc to be pontificating about this stuff.

Most people would not let Greta make any decision what so ever in their private life .
So mugs like Owed to Joy will play the identitarian card to protect her from legitimate criticism.
I actually read her little white book. (There is a larger yellow book). The white one is full of non-sequiturs, circular arguments, and vapid generalisations.

Example:

People say I should be in school and doing homework. But they haven't done their homework, because the planet is burning up and we have only a few years to save it.
Stuff like that all through it. What do you expect? She'a a child, and her arguments are those of the schoolyard that she disdains.
 
I agree that there is man made climate change however the whole use of young girl who is clearly psychologically damaged as a mascot I find both disturbing and cruel. I also find the mockery of her to be disturbing and cruel. We like in a sick age.
 
