Improved governance would allow room for tax cuts

This week a left wing politician argued on Newstalk that tax cuts should not be considered given pressing social needs that call for more government spending. The public have for too long been deceived by such arguments. Why don't the big government spenders honestly admit an awful lot of spending goes to waste? Recently,a former head of the HSE said that throwing more billions at it wouldn't improve the hospital services.

Ireland's extreme proportional representation voting system and resulting weak coalition governments are to blame, incentivising politicians to prioritise short termism, village pump politics and caving in to extravagant public sector pay deals. Long term planning essential for delivery of an efficient social welfare state is conducted on the hoof. For instance, budgets for housing disappear in economic recessions instead of being used as an efficient contracyclical economic stimulus. Spending per capita for university students has fallen about 40% in the past decade, so it's shouldn't be surprising that Cork University's international ranking has collapsed. Spending on basic infrastructure is among the lowest internationally as a percent of the economy,a few years ago as low as impoverished African countries.

In the 1950s, Taoiseach Eamn DeValera described coalition government as similar to spancelled goats who stumbled along, their legs tied to prevent them from straying as they grazed on grass by the roadsides in rural Ireland. Fianna Fail's 1950s proposal for first past the post voting was rejected in a referedum because people felt it would give FF too many government majorities and voters seemed to like the broad choices of PR. But DeValera's colourful criticism is still valid.

Disillusionment with establishment political parties gathered strength in the recent general election as voters lost faith in their capacity to govern altruistically in the national interest instead of grubbing for votes. The swing to Sinn Fein seems to be a protest vote but in the next election voters may foolishly come to believe SF is capable of altruism and will set aside its obsession with nationalism.

The only hope for long term political stability is a constitutional change to promote long term government planning. My simple suggestion is to limit the choice of votes on ballot papers to two of the available choices.That would allow more room for minority parties than the UK system but would stop the descent to a parliament of even more numerous squabbling parties.