In Defense of Comrade Stalin

In the first place, I would like to say that Comrade Trotsky was only second to Lenin in terms of genius. And, as I will make clear below, Lenin often lagged behind Trotsky in forsight and understanding. But, that siad, the common idea, propagated by latterday Trotskyites like the SP and the SWP, that Trotsky was a kind hearted Revolutionary that opposed dictatorship is entirely false.



Trotsky build the Red Army with ruthless efficency. During the civil war he recognised that the Red Army could never win with amature officers. So what did he do? He rounded up the Tsarist officers, put a gun to their childrens heads, and told them they would be blown off if they didnt command the Red Army to victory. Harsh? Certainly. But, with the bourgeois armies of Britain, Germany, Japan and the USA on Russian soil, the result of this policy was the difference between the defeat of the Working Class, and return to slavery, or the victory of the Revolution. Thanks to Trotsky's ruthlessness, the Red Army was victorious, and the armies of the capitalist world retreated in defeat.



Fresh from the victory of the Red Army, the War Commissar, Trotsky, recommended to the Soviet Politburo the most radical economic policy of all time, i.e. the militarisation of the the entire workforce. Every single worker would be a soldier, under military discipline. Any worker disobeying orders would be shot or sent to a gulag. Trotsky recognised that Russia had been, from the start, a backward feudal society, ready for economic colonisation by the West. After four years of civil war, even the industrialisation achieved by the Tsarist regime had all but been destroyed. Russia was literally in the middle ages, and faced with the hostile bourgeois forces of the 20th century. Trotsky recognised that Russia would have to be rebuilt and industrialised with flesh and blood, not with capital. The Kulacks would have to be crushed. All through the civil war they played one side against the other for their own private profit.



Lenin and Stalin, at this time, i.e. the end of the civil war, held the unrealistic belief that that capitalist Europe would be willing to invest in the building of the USSR. Trotsky knew this was nonsense. However, he found himself isolated. Neither Lenin nor Stalin could stomach the idea of militarising the workforce, nor crushing the Kulacks. They opted for the NEP, which left the proletariat, in effect, working as labourers for the Kulacks, and bred a new class of speculator, i.e. the NEP man, who bought grain from the Kulack, sold it to the urban workers, and bought consumer goods from Soviet factories and sold them, at a profit, to the Kulacks.



At this time, Trotsky was isolated as an "extremist" and "super industrialiser." In fact, and highly ironically, it was Trotsky who proposed the policy of Socialism in One Country, as he recognised that capitalism was not going to be quickly overthrown in the West. He recognised that the USSR must be able to survive even a capitalist blockade.



So, how is all this a defense of Stalin? Well, by 1926, Stalin had accepted that he had been wrong and Trotsky had been right. The USSR needed to be able to sustain a blockade from the West and needed to smash the Kulack stranglehold on the Working Class. The Kulacks had, several times already, since the founding of the USSR, held the Working Class to ransom, and threated them with famine if they didnt get their way. The Politburo was always forced to capitulate to their blackmail. Even to the point of selling comsumer goods below cost, just to get grain flowing into the cities.



So, why wasnt everything rosy between Stalin and Trotsky by 1926? Quite simply, because Trotsky had repudiated his former views, and adopted the line that Lenin and Stalin had taken in 1923, i.e. that the USSR needed to be part of the world market, and needed to produce consumer goods in competition with the bourgeois states.



Needless to say, such a competition would soon see the USSR reduced to a capitalist colony. Trotsky thought this could be avoided by the coming Revolution in Europe. By 1926, Stalin recognised that no such Revolution was on the way.



So, this is my defence of Stalin. In fact, Stalin became a Trotskyist, while Trotsky repudiated his own best ideas. Stalin recognised that there could never be socialism while the Kulack reigned supreme. And, as we saw in the early 1930s, the Kulacks were more than capable of putting their threat of famine into practice when they didnt get their way. He also recognised that Trotsky was right in the early 1920s in claiming that the USSR had to be as self suffient as possible, and be able to produce its own heavy industrial goods. Indeed, Hitler soon made it clear how right Trotsky had been.