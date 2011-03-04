  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
In Defense of Comrade Stalin

C

Cael

Cael
Joined
Jun 19, 2006
Messages
13,304
In the first place, I would like to say that Comrade Trotsky was only second to Lenin in terms of genius. And, as I will make clear below, Lenin often lagged behind Trotsky in forsight and understanding. But, that siad, the common idea, propagated by latterday Trotskyites like the SP and the SWP, that Trotsky was a kind hearted Revolutionary that opposed dictatorship is entirely false.

Trotsky build the Red Army with ruthless efficency. During the civil war he recognised that the Red Army could never win with amature officers. So what did he do? He rounded up the Tsarist officers, put a gun to their childrens heads, and told them they would be blown off if they didnt command the Red Army to victory. Harsh? Certainly. But, with the bourgeois armies of Britain, Germany, Japan and the USA on Russian soil, the result of this policy was the difference between the defeat of the Working Class, and return to slavery, or the victory of the Revolution. Thanks to Trotsky's ruthlessness, the Red Army was victorious, and the armies of the capitalist world retreated in defeat.

Fresh from the victory of the Red Army, the War Commissar, Trotsky, recommended to the Soviet Politburo the most radical economic policy of all time, i.e. the militarisation of the the entire workforce. Every single worker would be a soldier, under military discipline. Any worker disobeying orders would be shot or sent to a gulag. Trotsky recognised that Russia had been, from the start, a backward feudal society, ready for economic colonisation by the West. After four years of civil war, even the industrialisation achieved by the Tsarist regime had all but been destroyed. Russia was literally in the middle ages, and faced with the hostile bourgeois forces of the 20th century. Trotsky recognised that Russia would have to be rebuilt and industrialised with flesh and blood, not with capital. The Kulacks would have to be crushed. All through the civil war they played one side against the other for their own private profit.

Lenin and Stalin, at this time, i.e. the end of the civil war, held the unrealistic belief that that capitalist Europe would be willing to invest in the building of the USSR. Trotsky knew this was nonsense. However, he found himself isolated. Neither Lenin nor Stalin could stomach the idea of militarising the workforce, nor crushing the Kulacks. They opted for the NEP, which left the proletariat, in effect, working as labourers for the Kulacks, and bred a new class of speculator, i.e. the NEP man, who bought grain from the Kulack, sold it to the urban workers, and bought consumer goods from Soviet factories and sold them, at a profit, to the Kulacks.

At this time, Trotsky was isolated as an "extremist" and "super industrialiser." In fact, and highly ironically, it was Trotsky who proposed the policy of Socialism in One Country, as he recognised that capitalism was not going to be quickly overthrown in the West. He recognised that the USSR must be able to survive even a capitalist blockade.

So, how is all this a defense of Stalin? Well, by 1926, Stalin had accepted that he had been wrong and Trotsky had been right. The USSR needed to be able to sustain a blockade from the West and needed to smash the Kulack stranglehold on the Working Class. The Kulacks had, several times already, since the founding of the USSR, held the Working Class to ransom, and threated them with famine if they didnt get their way. The Politburo was always forced to capitulate to their blackmail. Even to the point of selling comsumer goods below cost, just to get grain flowing into the cities.

So, why wasnt everything rosy between Stalin and Trotsky by 1926? Quite simply, because Trotsky had repudiated his former views, and adopted the line that Lenin and Stalin had taken in 1923, i.e. that the USSR needed to be part of the world market, and needed to produce consumer goods in competition with the bourgeois states.

Needless to say, such a competition would soon see the USSR reduced to a capitalist colony. Trotsky thought this could be avoided by the coming Revolution in Europe. By 1926, Stalin recognised that no such Revolution was on the way.

So, this is my defence of Stalin. In fact, Stalin became a Trotskyist, while Trotsky repudiated his own best ideas. Stalin recognised that there could never be socialism while the Kulack reigned supreme. And, as we saw in the early 1930s, the Kulacks were more than capable of putting their threat of famine into practice when they didnt get their way. He also recognised that Trotsky was right in the early 1920s in claiming that the USSR had to be as self suffient as possible, and be able to produce its own heavy industrial goods. Indeed, Hitler soon made it clear how right Trotsky had been.
 


Seanie Lemass

Seanie Lemass

Seanie Lemass
Joined
Nov 26, 2010
Messages
19,788
Good point about Stalin adopting Trotsky's policies on collectivisation and terror but really Cael!

Would a thread headed 'In defence of Adolf Hitler' even be allowed???
 
A

Ask Not

Active member
Joined
Jul 1, 2010
Messages
274
Stalin along with Alolph Hitler and Pol Pot, were the three most evil and brutal dictators, not just of the 20th century, but in recorded history.

Do not defend complete evil.
 
D

Daragh McDowell

Active member
Joined
Aug 1, 2010
Messages
101
May I second Seanie Lemass' point. Jesus - Lenin, Stalin AND Trotsky all unapologetically endorsed the use of mass terror against civilian populations and killed hundreds of thousands.

Your characterisation of the Holodomor in particular is sickening. It was a deliberate and artificially engineered famine. I don't think I've even SEEN a document blaming it on 'Kulaks' (no c, BTW) since the 1950s.

This is a truly disgusting article.
 
D

Daragh McDowell

Active member
Joined
Aug 1, 2010
Messages
101
fun tzu

fun tzu

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2009
Messages
964
Let me rephrase that for you Cael: "In defense of a man who killed (at least) 10 million people"
 
A

Ask Not

Active member
Joined
Jul 1, 2010
Messages
274
In your defending of complete evil, it's ironic that you used the American spelling of defence.
 
C

Cael

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 19, 2006
Messages
13,304
Daragh McDowell said:
May I second Seanie Lemass' point. Jesus - Lenin, Stalin AND Trotsky all unapologetically endorsed the use of mass terror against civilian populations and killed hundreds of thousands.

Your characterisation of the Holodomor in particular is sickening. It was a deliberate and artificially engineered famine. I don't think I've even SEEN a document blaming it on 'Kulaks' (no c, BTW) since the 1950s.

This is a truly disgusting article.
Click to expand...
The famine was caused by the Kulacks killing half of all the livestock in the USSR and destroying millions of tons of grain. They thought the Working Class would back down in the face of their terrorism. They were wrong.
 
Aindriu

Aindriu

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 28, 2007
Messages
8,634
Ask Not said:
Stalin along with Alolph Hitler and Pol Pot, were the three most evil and brutal dictators, not just of the 20th century, but in recorded history.

Do not defend complete evil.
Click to expand...
+1

But this is Cael after all. He lives in his own little deluded world.
 
H

Horseflesh

Active member
Joined
May 29, 2010
Messages
160
For Jesus sake Cael, I think I've heard it all from you now. :shock:
I didn't think you'd ever stoop this low, you sick ************************.
 
fun tzu

fun tzu

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2009
Messages
964
Cael going on ignore list. This is just disgusting. Comrade Stalin indeed. I hope you realise that the type of open discussion we have on this forum would have led to us all being shot in Stalin's Russia.
 
C

Cael

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 19, 2006
Messages
13,304
Horseflesh said:
For Jesus sake Cael, I think I've heard it all from you now. :shock:
I didn't think you'd ever stoop this low, you sick ************************.
Click to expand...
Dont be such a mindless herd animal.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
54,096
This is pretty.

How about "In Defence of Harold Shipman" "In Defence of Pol Pot" "In Defence of Jack the Ripper"?

The way the OP uses the peasant kulaks, who were no different from their neighbours and innocent of any crime, as hate figures expose the morbid & diseased mind of the poster.

If someone wrote a post saying "Hitler had to crush the Jews" ... how long would it last on line.
 
Seanie Lemass

Seanie Lemass

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 26, 2010
Messages
19,788
Cael said:
The famine was caused by the Kulacks killing half of all the livestock in the USSR and destroying millions of tons of grain. They thought the Working Class would back down in the face of their terrorism. They were wrong.
Click to expand...


Really Cael, you should ought to read some actual history and real accounts of what happened under Stalin, and indeed what was beginning to happen under Lenin and Trotsky. No excuse whatsoever for it. Indeed your defence of the meaningless slaughter (meaningless in that it did not create a better society) is on a par with people who cite statistics on Jewish bankers etc as an excuse for the Holocaust.
 
P

Pat Mc Larnon

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 8, 2006
Messages
5,570
Ask Not said:
Stalin along with Alolph Hitler and Pol Pot, were the three most evil and brutal dictators, not just of the 20th century, but in recorded history.

Do not defend complete evil.
Click to expand...
There were elected democracies who were involved in establishing empires who were equally as brutal and evil. The legacy of those empires is still being played out right across Africa.
Stalin is condemned (rightly) as a dictator the others are lauded as belonging to the Mother of Parliaments.
 
TradCat

TradCat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2005
Messages
1,989
There is a difference between Hitler and the Communists like Stalin. The outcome of Hitler's vision would have been an evil world. The outcome of the Communist vision would have been a good world. Had communism worked the deaths would have been like the road deaths we put up with for the convenience of transport.

But it didn't work despite all the deaths and that is the tragedy The victims of Communism died for nothing.
 
D

Daragh McDowell

Active member
Joined
Aug 1, 2010
Messages
101
The famine was caused by the Kulacks killing half of all the livestock in the USSR and destroying millions of tons of grain. They thought the Working Class would back down in the face of their terrorism. They were wrong.
Click to expand...
Cael that's not even remotely true, and not even the post-Stalin Soviet Union tried to pretend it was. Frankly the 'Leninist true believer' stance is annoying enough at the best of times, but you're now venturing into territory that is at best a step or two removed from holocaust denial. You may think you're just being politically hardcore, but you're really just showing you don't have the emotional ability to process the suffering of other people.

I study post-Soviet politics and Russian history. I have very good friends from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. All of them have family members who died in the famine, and carry the historical memory of what happened with them. You disgust me.
 
C

Cael

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 19, 2006
Messages
13,304
Seanie Lemass said:
Would a thread headed 'In defence of Adolf Hitler' even be allowed???
Click to expand...
Nobody believes that Stalin and Hitler were the same. Even the right wing dont believe it. Comrade Stalin was a man of the Enlightenment - perhaps too much so. His ideal was the liberation and the happiness of all the world and of all races. Indeed, in his later years he realised the error of clamping down on religion, and is said to have recieved confession several times before he died. Today, many Russians want Comrade Stalin to be made a saint of the Orthodox Church:


 
Seanie Lemass

Seanie Lemass

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 26, 2010
Messages
19,788
TradCat said:
There is a difference between Hitler and the Communists like Stalin. The outcome of Hitler's vision would have been an evil world. The outcome of the Communist vision would have been a good world. Had communism worked the deaths would have been like the road deaths we put up with for the convenience of transport.

But it didn't work despite all the deaths and that is the tragedy The victims of Communism died for nothing.
Click to expand...

:shock2:


The Communists won for fks sake!! Where was the better world?

Okay the mass Terror ended in the USSR and eatern Europe in the 50s/early 60s but the result were totalitarian impoverished paranoid sick socieities. Was that worth umpteen millions of murders?
 
fun tzu

fun tzu

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2009
Messages
964
What makes you think the outcome would have been good world? The evidence is pretty convincing at this point that if you try to completely change the fabric of society with disregard for humanity and decency the outcome is always a world that has worse than before.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


