Incorrect History Stories that lots of people still believe

As one delves deeply into the archives of what has happened and what has not happened, one point emerges. There is a lot of mis-information circulating in Historical circles. So, post your favourite examples where the truth need'nt get in the way of a good story. For openers :- "Guernica was the world's first ariel bombardment of a civilian town". Nope, that happened with Zeppelins doing the East Coast of England during the first world war.- "The USA soldiers almost singlehandedly beat the Nazi's out of Europe". Ok, not a belief held by anybody serious on history, but a surprising number of citizens on the streets of america still have little idea of the numbers of Soviet soldiers killed or the sheer scale of operation barbarossa.- "De Valera wanted to take the 6 counties of the North and get a United Ireland". Archive materials show that it was offered to him by Churchill if the Republic would join the Allies for WW2.- "Marconi invented the radio" - nope , he stole it from Tesla.- "Columbus was the first european to discover america" - Nope, either the Vikings or Irish monks, you choose.- "Thatcher was a great champion of fiscal rectitude" - Nope, her financial policies were reckless, including selling off the assets of the country and putting them on the 'current account' of the balance of payments.- "the british singlehandedly cracked the Enigma Code with Alan Turing" - very little credit is given to Polish mathematicians whose contribution was enormous.- "Salahadin was the greatest muslim General to fight the Crusaders" - nope that was the little known Biebars.- "Richard the Lionheart was a great English King" - nope, he barely visited the country and barely spoke the language and his financial, military and diplomatic disasters were legion.- "the Nazi's invented concentration camps and the idea of making Jews wear a felt patch to identify them in public" - nope, both English inventions in the nineteenth and twelfth centuries respectively.- "the British ideological standoff with the Nazi regime was a reciprocal arrangement" nope, Hitler and the Nazi's had great respect for the british empire, foxhunting, Eton and the british way of life. Hitler loved watching movies of small numbers of British soldiers ruling over vast swathes of India.- "Napoleon was short" - Nope, probably average height for his peer group.- "Shackleton was a great antartic explorer and hero" - little credit is given to Worsley who saved the lives of most of the crew and few appreciate just how many bad decisions Shackleton made during his epic journey.- "The agricultural revolution, which allowed us to abandon the hunter-gatherer lifestyle, was progress characterised by us having a better diet" - Nope, there was a better and more steady supply of poor food leading to a population explosion - and malnourished plebs.ok, now i do admit that some of these Incorrect stories are not believed by anybody with a modicum of education and half a brain. Yet it is still surprising how many eejits still believe them. So, what are your favourite Incorrect stories from history ?