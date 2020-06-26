Increase in "Help to buy" scheme for housing to 30,000 euros. In effect, "Help to sell" at higher prices

As Minister of Housing, Darragh O'Brien is likely responsible for the poor timing of the increase in the help to buy scheme for housing from 20,000 to 30,000 euros. A Sinn Fein TD reported that estate agents in urban markets have already raised their housing prices for most of this 10,000 difference in anticipation of increased bids for a very limited supply of housing. Only about 6,000 houses from annual housing building are available on the market after government purchases for social housing and houses purchased for rentals, so selling prices will be very sensitive to the increased buying pressure. Maybe the scheme should be renamed "Help to sell" as most of the benefit will go to the sellers in higher prices!

Minister O'Brien said recently that he was strict with the civil servants in his department. Could it be that he didn't like possible advice from them that the timing of the increase should be delayed until housing supply had improved further, say in a few years? Was he motivated to get a quick political win for the government with the public for this seemingly generous gesture despite its very poor timing?