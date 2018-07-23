Increased health spending 'have not improved services'

M

Mattarigna

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 20, 2012
Messages
5,023
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/health-funding-hikes-have-not-improved-services-1.3570659

"An almost 700 million increase in funding hospitals over the past four years has resulted in only marginal improvement in their performance, a review of public expenditure states.

Amid growing concern among Ministers over escalating expenditure in the health service, the review finds that efforts to manage hospital budgets have consistently failed.

Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe yesterday warned that health spending would have to be controlled and the rate of recruitment of new staff, running at between 350-400 a month, could not be sustained indefinitely.

Senior Government sources privately confirmed that concerns about health overspending have scuppered requests from the Minister for Health Simon Harris for extra funding for the proposed Sláintecare plan, a 10-year reform programme for the health service proposed by an all-party Oireachtas committee....

On health, the report argues that while spending on acute hospitals increased by 680 million (17 per cent) between 2014 and last year, improvements in outputs were marginal.

Official data demonstrates a clear disconnect between the increased investment made over the three years and the subsequent improvement in terms of output levels, the spending review says.

While staff numbers increased by 17 per cent over the period and pay increased by 14 per cent, waiting lists continued to grow, it says.

During the period, day case procedure numbers and emergency department presentations increased by 4 per cent and 5 per cent respectively while inpatient numbers fell by 1 per cent."

Well, that kind of makes for a depressing read, in relation to our capacity to provide an adequate healthcare system.
 


Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,419
Well maybe if FG enforced the public-private ratios in the consultants contract we would get more value for money.
 
neiphin

neiphin

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2009
Messages
5,547
If they could only clean the hospitals first
the death rates would drop massively
 
neiphin

neiphin

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2009
Messages
5,547
My advice, if you get sick, , don’t go to hospital,riddled with super bugs
 
mr_anderson

mr_anderson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
9,786
People need to eat less, drink less, smoke less & exercise more.
Too many medical cases are self-inflicted - cancers, strokes, diabetes & heart attacks etc.
That's the problem.

By the time they end up in hospital it's too late.
Increasing hospital admissions is the symptom, not the problem.
Throwing money at the symptom doesn't work.
 
T

Telstar 62

Well-known member
Joined
May 28, 2013
Messages
26,604
Throw billions at it - the vested interests ( consultants, nurse's unions and HSE 'managers' )
will just swallow it up....
 
F

Fr Peter McWhinger

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 29, 2017
Messages
896
Mattarigna said:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/health-funding-hikes-have-not-improved-services-1.3570659

"An almost €700 million increase in funding hospitals over the past four years has resulted in only “marginal” improvement in their performance, a review of public expenditure states.

Amid growing concern among Ministers over escalating expenditure in the health service, the review finds that efforts to manage hospital budgets have “consistently failed”.

Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe yesterday warned that health spending would have to be controlled and the rate of recruitment of new staff, running at between 350-400 a month, could not be sustained indefinitely.

Senior Government sources privately confirmed that concerns about health overspending have scuppered requests from the Minister for Health Simon Harris for extra funding for the proposed Sláintecare plan, a 10-year reform programme for the health service proposed by an all-party Oireachtas committee....

On health, the report argues that while spending on acute hospitals increased by €680 million (17 per cent) between 2014 and last year, improvements in outputs were “marginal”.

Official data “demonstrates a clear disconnect between the increased investment made over the three years and the subsequent improvement in terms of output levels”, the spending review says.

While staff numbers increased by 17 per cent over the period and pay increased by 14 per cent, waiting lists continued to grow, it says.

During the period, day case procedure numbers and emergency department presentations increased by 4 per cent and 5 per cent respectively while inpatient numbers fell by 1 per cent."

Well, that kind of makes for a depressing read, in relation to our capacity to provide an adequate healthcare system.
Click to expand...
How much has the population increased in that time?

Has life expectance increased? + 2.5 years since 2005 https://www.irishexaminer.com/ireland/irish-living-25-years-more-than-in-2005-465034.html
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,419
Telstar 62 said:
Throw billions at it - the vested interests will just swallow it up....
Click to expand...
Only because they are allowed to because they are FGs friends. So for example the consultants violating the 20% cap on time spend in private practice. In the RTE Investigates program in 2017 which was recently repeated with some updates, it said that this cap is not being enforced and noone from the HSE or the government would come on the program to answer questions about this. The midlands and Dublin are the worst examples of non enforcement, and it mentioned one hospital in the midlands where the private practice was more like 59%.

The question of allowing private practice inside public hospitals is another hot potato we need to tackle. If the money is going from the taxpayer to pay a consultant to work 80% public, and then they are going off reservation to a private hospital or to treat private patients in violation of that rule, then it is the fault both of the consultants and the government for not enforcing the contract. Its not the fault of the nurses.

Third problem is admissions. Where there is a shortage of consultants in a hospital, junior doctors decide on admissions, and experience shows they are much more likely to admit patients. This also contributes to overcrowding. That too needs to be tackled.

We also need to look at the pay scale for consultants. 30% of consultants say they are considering emigrating. We may sometimes complain at their salaries but they are in the business of saving lives so of course are in high demand internationally. We need to pay them competitively in the context of retaining them in Ireland, and we need to look at the problem that it takes much longer in Ireland to reach the higher pay than in Canada or Australia, which leads to them emigrating there.
 
mr_anderson

mr_anderson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
9,786
neiphin said:
My advice, if you get sick, , don’t go to hospital,riddled with super bugs
Click to expand...

My advice is your heath is your responsibility.
Take care of yourself so that you don't get sick in the first place.
Eat less, drink less, smoke less & exercise more.

The French healthcare system isn't superior to ours.
It's just that they take care of far less cases than we do.
CORONARY HEART DISEASE DEATH RATE BY COUNTRY
 
F

Fr Peter McWhinger

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 29, 2017
Messages
896
Each year of life expectancy increase will require progressively more resources to sustain.

Health care must be rationed according to outcomes and ability to pay.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,419
Fr Peter McWhinger said:
Each year of life expectancy increase will require progressively more resources to sustain.

Health care must be rationed according to outcomes and ability to pay.
Click to expand...
If you had to share a ward with 10 people, some of them very very sick, I dont think you'd be very sympathetic to the govt's argument.

Another point is private hospital co-location. A consultant that appeared on RTE investigates made the point that the consultants contract was supposed to be contingent on there being private hospital colocation.

It makes more sense now. If there was a private hospital sharing public land with a public hospital, then the journey time between the two for a consultant is cut down by hours, and that would be to the benefit of the patient in cutting down on time they have to spend in hospital, thereby freeing up beds.
 
Last edited:
mr_anderson

mr_anderson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
9,786
I'll reiterate an idea of mine.

Charge people €250,000 to study medicine.
But allow them to offset this through their future income tax payments.

So if a doctor pays €10,000 in income tax, this reduces the amount owed.
If they go abroad, then it reverts to a normal loan they have to pay off separately.

The idea is to offset the high cost of education and keep the doctors in Ireland once they graduate.
 
F

Fr Peter McWhinger

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 29, 2017
Messages
896
Dame_Enda said:
If you had to share a ward with 10 people, some of them very very sick, I dont think you'd be very sympathetic to the govt's argument.

Another point is private hospital co-location. A consultant that appeared on RTE investigates made the point that the consultants contract was supposed to be contingent on their being private hospital colocation.

It makes more sense now. If there was a private hospital sharing public land with a public hospital, then the journey time between the two for a consultant is cut down by hours, and that would be to the benefit of the patient in cutting down on time they have to spend in hospital, thereby freeing up beds.
Click to expand...
No sense in spending too much on very sick people who will not live long or have much quality of life.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quality-adjusted_life_year
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,419
mr_anderson

mr_anderson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
9,786
The taxpayer needs to stop funding the cost of lifestyle sickness.

We should have free health care for basic illnesses, but then if you get type II diabetes because you're a fat, lazy slob, you should be forced to pay the cost of treatment.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,419
mr_anderson said:
The taxpayer needs to stop funding the cost of lifestyle sickness.

We should have free health care for basic illnesses, but then if you get type II diabetes because you're a fat, lazy slob, you should be forced to pay the cost of treatment.
Click to expand...
That is often not possible because obesity tends to affect the poor more because fatty, processed foods are cheaper because of mass production. For example 1 kg of pasta in my local supermarket is around 47 cent, and thats around 1500 calories. Also the better off can better afford gym memberships, fitness trainers, exercise machines etc. I happen to be obese though I have lost 2 stone and am making progress following advice from a doctor after I was in hospital for a condition I believe may in part have been obesity related. I have been using the exercise machine but when you have the condition I have, ironically doing so may put you at some risk of complications if you overdo it.

I do support kicking the habitual drunks out of A+E and sending them to a drunk-tank like the UK though unless they have life threatening drink related liver conditions.
 
Last edited:
M

making waves

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 2, 2010
Messages
19,416
Telstar 62 said:
Throw billions at it - the vested interests ( consultants, nurse's unions and HSE 'managers' )
will just swallow it up....
Click to expand...
Much better to spend the money on 'defence' so that you can shoot kids in the face and justify it by calling them savages.
 
M

making waves

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 2, 2010
Messages
19,416
Dame_Enda said:
The govt could free up beds by investing more in nursing home care, and with tax incentives to build more nursing homes.
Click to expand...
Have you any idea of the massive amount of money that the government has spent subsidising the private for-profit nursing home sector (including massive tax breaks for building the nursing homes) ?

Go and have a look at the antics of former Health Minister Reilly when it comes to nursing homes.
 
M

making waves

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 2, 2010
Messages
19,416
mr_anderson said:
I'll reiterate an idea of mine.

Charge people €250,000 to study medicine.
But allow them to offset this through their future income tax payments.

So if a doctor pays €10,000 in income tax, this reduces the amount owed.
If they go abroad, then it reverts to a normal loan they have to pay off separately.

The idea is to offset the high cost of education and keep the doctors in Ireland once they graduate.
Click to expand...
We need more doctors - not restrict it to a tiny number who can afford it. If you want to keep qualified doctors in this country after graduation then give them decent working conditions and don't expect them to work up to 80 hours a week.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top