Increased health spending 'have not improved services'

Telstar 62 said: Throw billions at it - the vested interests will just swallow it up.... Click to expand...

Only because they are allowed to because they are FGs friends. So for example the consultants violating the 20% cap on time spend in private practice. In the RTE Investigates program in 2017 which was recently repeated with some updates, it said that this cap is not being enforced and noone from the HSE or the government would come on the program to answer questions about this. The midlands and Dublin are the worst examples of non enforcement, and it mentioned one hospital in the midlands where the private practice was more like 59%.The question of allowing private practice inside public hospitals is another hot potato we need to tackle. If the money is going from the taxpayer to pay a consultant to work 80% public, and then they are going off reservation to a private hospital or to treat private patients in violation of that rule, then it is the fault both of the consultants and the government for not enforcing the contract. Its not the fault of the nurses.Third problem is admissions. Where there is a shortage of consultants in a hospital, junior doctors decide on admissions, and experience shows they are much more likely to admit patients. This also contributes to overcrowding. That too needs to be tackled.We also need to look at the pay scale for consultants. 30% of consultants say they are considering emigrating. We may sometimes complain at their salaries but they are in the business of saving lives so of course are in high demand internationally. We need to pay them competitively in the context of retaining them in Ireland, and we need to look at the problem that it takes much longer in Ireland to reach the higher pay than in Canada or Australia, which leads to them emigrating there.