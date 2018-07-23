Increased health spending 'have not improved services'

Mattarigna
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/health-funding-hikes-have-not-improved-services-1.3570659
"An almost 700 million increase in funding hospitals over the past four years has resulted in only marginal improvement in their performance, a review of public expenditure states.
Amid growing concern among Ministers over escalating expenditure in the health service, the review finds that efforts to manage hospital budgets have consistently failed.
Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe yesterday warned that health spending would have to be controlled and the rate of recruitment of new staff, running at between 350-400 a month, could not be sustained indefinitely.
Senior Government sources privately confirmed that concerns about health overspending have scuppered requests from the Minister for Health Simon Harris for extra funding for the proposed Sláintecare plan, a 10-year reform programme for the health service proposed by an all-party Oireachtas committee....
On health, the report argues that while spending on acute hospitals increased by 680 million (17 per cent) between 2014 and last year, improvements in outputs were marginal.
Official data demonstrates a clear disconnect between the increased investment made over the three years and the subsequent improvement in terms of output levels, the spending review says.
While staff numbers increased by 17 per cent over the period and pay increased by 14 per cent, waiting lists continued to grow, it says.
During the period, day case procedure numbers and emergency department presentations increased by 4 per cent and 5 per cent respectively while inpatient numbers fell by 1 per cent."
Well, that kind of makes for a depressing read, in relation to our capacity to provide an adequate healthcare system.
