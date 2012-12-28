India gang-rape victim dies.

davidcameron
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jun 4, 2010
- Messages
- 8,855
BBC News - Delhi gang-rape victim dies in hospital in Singapore
I'm aware that at least one person, the bus driver, has been arrested. The crime led to riots in which a policeman and a journalist were killed.
I hope that justice will be done.
India has a lot to answer for with regard to the rights of females, i.e. "honour" killings, sex-selective abortion (it's illegal but the law isn't enforced), "eve teasing".
<Mod> This thread has been merged with "India and it treatment of women". </Mod>
I'm aware that at least one person, the bus driver, has been arrested. The crime led to riots in which a policeman and a journalist were killed.
I hope that justice will be done.
India has a lot to answer for with regard to the rights of females, i.e. "honour" killings, sex-selective abortion (it's illegal but the law isn't enforced), "eve teasing".
<Mod> This thread has been merged with "India and it treatment of women". </Mod>
Last edited by a moderator: