India gang-rape victim dies.

BBC News - Delhi gang-rape victim dies in hospital in Singapore

I'm aware that at least one person, the bus driver, has been arrested. The crime led to riots in which a policeman and a journalist were killed.

I hope that justice will be done.

India has a lot to answer for with regard to the rights of females, i.e. "honour" killings, sex-selective abortion (it's illegal but the law isn't enforced), "eve teasing".


The Irish government should protest to India.
 
Very sad story.

There was a young woman (Iranian?) on The Frontline before Christmas who got some grief from Eamon Dunphy when she suggested that Irish people should be more grateful for their civil rights.

I think she was right. We are luckier than we know.
 
Indian Ambassador has some balls in fairness. Any self respecting government would have given him a kick up the arse.
 
cant link its on sky website 17 year old indian girl who was allegedly gang raped and forced to drop case by police and suggested she marry one of her attackers commits suicide
 
Thank goodness for another thread where we can express moral outrage. Where would we be without them?
 
Look, this is an awful story but we all know why it's been posted here so let's cut to the chase.

Yes, Savita came from India. Yes, India has an appalling human rights record especially where women are concerned and yes, the news of the alleged manner of Savita's death was so huge that had the Indian Government not protested to the Irish Government it would have been deemed very strange to the rest of the diplomatic world.
 
Well the irony is that the Ambassador of a corrupt pit of a place had the balls to make an official complaint to the government of this state over a medical accident.

Perhaps the day when his gang stop this sort of stuff and thousands of infant girls being murdered every year we might actaully think that he has a moral platform on which to stand.
 
My OP is nothing to do with Savita's death. I started the OP because the crime on which I started this thread has been reported on throughout the world.
 
That is total bollix Mrs. Owl. No offence intended.
 
Would the rapists have been aware of the events in Galway?

Regards...dirty bastards
 
