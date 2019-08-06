India has abolished Kashmir's autonomy and protections.

JacquesHughes
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2013
- Messages
- 1,267
In a surprise parliamentary ambush on monday India's ruling party abolished the autonomy of Kashmir which had been respected for 72 years by successive Indian governments. A 'princely state' Jammu and Kashmir joined India at the new country's independence, in 1947 on condition of autonomy, and has contributed considerably to India's image as a tolerant multi-faith democracy. Such perceptions look naive now.
This contemptible action can only be condemned, and is unlikely to have happy consequences.
Among the protections lost was the condition that only residents of Kashmir can buy land and property there - with India's demographics this could be used by central government to effect major demographic change in the majority muslim state.
Credit to bloomberg for publishing a scathing Opinion piece
What happened in Kashmir and why it matters
India is re-defining its relationship with Kashmir after seven decades. Here's what you need to know.
www.bbc.co.uk
Among the protections lost was the condition that only residents of Kashmir can buy land and property there - with India's demographics this could be used by central government to effect major demographic change in the majority muslim state.
Credit to bloomberg for publishing a scathing Opinion piece