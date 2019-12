India has abolished Kashmir's autonomy and protections.

Golah veNekhar said: Growing up I used to see the British Empire that with steel in hand had brought the Bible to millions of people who otherwise would have remained in heathen darkness. Than I read that actually HMG had done virtually nothing to uproot the the particularly dark heathenism that is Hinduism, this startled and up set me, and further research made clear that the British Empire was about commerce, was often very brutal in the capitalistic un-Christian greed that drove it forward, etc, etc. Hindu supremacism is only matched by certain forms of Jewish supremacism- it is almost impossible to describe as twisted and wicked a majority of Hindu society is over there, and just how murderously brutal the treatment of minorities has always been by the Indian state since it gained it's independence from HMG. Click to expand...

Forcing undemocratic change on populations is wrong. Engineering demographic change (what this move on Kashmir looks like) on a people against their will is worse. This is probably red meat for the Hindu nationalists of the BJP. It's hard to interpret this move as benign. This is a bad development.For the likers ( Splodge, owedtojoy and Golah veNekhar ) however, a call for consistency. Why is major demographic change imposed against the will of the established population bad for Kashmiris yet good for Europeans?Do you have a coherent explanation (that isn't racist) for this blatant hypocrisy?When you filter out this Muslim supremacist horse shite (which sounds like it's been lifted from a speech by Anjem Choudry) you're left with the following facts:1. India is the 3rd largest Muslim country in the world. There are more Muslims living there than Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Morocco, Yemen and Iraq2. India guarantees religious freedom.3. Unlike any Arab or middle Eastern Muslim majority state, India is a secular democracy. And they persist with this despite a) Hindus being a huge majority there who could at a stroke institute the kind of sadistically sectarian regime we see in Saudi Arabia and b) vicious, repeated and consistent provocation from Pakistan and their (Arab Muslim) sponsors.4. The level of sectarian violence (despite the hot-spots and flare-ups) is genuinelylow.Special shout-out LOL to this poster who's described a secular state which eventually succeeded the invading, imperialistic theorcratic tyrants of the Mugal empire as "murderously brutal in the treatment of minorities". Top marks for unconscious hilarity and abject historical ignorance. Bonus points too for the dig at capitalism. Bravo sir/madam.