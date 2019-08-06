India has abolished Kashmir's autonomy and protections.

Growing up I used to see the British Empire that with steel in hand had brought the Bible to millions of people who otherwise would have remained in heathen darkness. Than I read that actually HMG had done virtually nothing to uproot the the particularly dark heathenism that is Hinduism, this startled and up set me, and further research made clear that the British Empire was about commerce, was often very brutal in the capitalistic un-Christian greed that drove it forward, etc, etc. Hindu supremacism is only matched by certain forms of Jewish supremacism- it is almost impossible to describe as twisted and wicked a majority of Hindu society is over there, and just how murderously brutal the treatment of minorities has always been by the Indian state since it gained it's independence from HMG.