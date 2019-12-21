'Indigenous ethnic groups' In Ireland: do Gaels still exist?

Do Gaels still exist, and if so, should they receive official recognition as a distinct ethno-linguistic group in modern Ireland?
Historically Ireland has been home to various ethnic groups, often identified primarily with their mother tongue.
Consider these terms:
Gaoidhil, Gall, Gall-Goídil [Norse-Gael], 'Saxain', Sean-Ghall,
Anglo-Norman, Hiberno-Norman, Old English, 'mere Iryshe', Native Irish, Anglo-Irish, Gaelic Irish, etc...
Some of these labels were in contemporary usage, reflected in surviving manuscripts; other terms were coined by historians centuries later.
If one accepts that Gaels existed historically in Ireland for more than a thousand years as a distinct ethno-linguistic population, the question is... do they still exist even though the vast majority of Irish people today do not have Irish as their mother tongue, and few speak Irish fluently even as a second language.
If John Connors and Brigid Quilligan as Irish Travellers are members of a officially recognised 'indigenous ethnic minority' group, shouldn't Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh or the late Joe Steve Ó Neachtain be considered members of Ireland's indigenous Gaelic minority? (Neither group make up more than 1% of the national population today.)
'Speaking Irish doesn't make you more Irish, just more Gaelic' - something I overheard once.
