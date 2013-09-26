Partizan
Indo journalist Gemma O'Doherty sacked after disclosing Garda Commissioner had speeding points in his licence deducted
Absolutely flabbergasted after reading this. Basically what has happened is well in its the heading. Irish Independent journalist Gemma O'Doherty was fired by her employers after breaking the story that the Garda Commissioner, Martin Callinan had penalty points erased while on duty.
Condemnation as leading Irish journalist forced out of job
This is the original story that she broke back in April
Commissioner had penalty points erased while on duty - Independent.ie
Not surprising the story has been largely ignored by mainstream media here in Ireland, especially RTE.
What does it say for press freedom here in Ireland?
