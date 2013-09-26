Indo journalist Gemma O'Doherty sacked after disclosing Garda Commissioner had speeding points in his licence deducted

Indo journalist Gemma O'Doherty sacked after disclosing Garda Commissioner had speeding points in his licence deducted

Absolutely flabbergasted after reading this. Basically what has happened is well in its the heading. Irish Independent journalist Gemma O'Doherty was fired by her employers after breaking the story that the Garda Commissioner, Martin Callinan had penalty points erased while on duty.

Condemnation as leading Irish journalist forced out of job

This is the original story that she broke back in April

Commissioner had penalty points erased while on duty - Independent.ie

Not surprising the story has been largely ignored by mainstream media here in Ireland, especially RTE.

What does it say for press freedom here in Ireland?
 


Good God!

I haven't seen or heard a word about this in the Irish Media of from the government.

I will not hold my breadth waiting for any comment from FF Grandee Niall Collins either.
 
I assume she will take a case to the Employment Appeals Tribunal and we can hear the full story. That will be fascinating. If I bought the Indo, I'd boycott it.
 
This is a good post, showing authority at their best! our politicians are all talkers, remember the talk of giving Edward Snowden a place to stay, how hypocrite that is, when the elite can't even accommodate their own...

Plus, after such news, this paper should be boycotted!
 
This is an incredible story which has been hushed up by the media here. She ruffled too many feathers in high places and paid the price.

This story needs to be highlighted. A journalist doing her job has been sacked unfairly in an act that threatens freedom of press in Ireland.
 
Partizan said:
Absolutely flabbergasted after reading this. Basically what has happened is well in its the heading. Irish Independent journalist Gemma O'Doherty was fired by her employers after breaking the story that the Garda Commissioner, Martin Callinan had penalty points erased while on duty.

Condemnation as leading Irish journalist forced out of job

This is the original story that she broke back in April

Commissioner had penalty points erased while on duty - Independent.ie

Not surprising the story has been largely ignored by mainstream media here in Ireland, especially RTE.

What does it say for press freedom here in Ireland?
isn't the new editor the ex editor of the garda newsletter/magazine?
 
From my reading of the article she was sacked because she called to the Commissioners home to verify the story. That was unnecessary step surely she could have asked the question at a news conference or through the proper Garda channels!
 
What does it say for press freedom here in Ireland?
Uh. Nothing? There seems to be a real leap in logic here.

Newspaper is in financial trouble.

Newspaper has a journalist on the books.

Newspaper pays journalist to research a story, their editors approve it and the paper publishes the story.

Newspaper continues to have declining sales and has been making people redundant.

Six months later journalist is made redundant.

In the absence of anything to support a claim that it's linked to her performance (much less her running on one specific story) people jump to the conclusion that this is somehow linked? Is there something additional to the story that I'm missing?
 
Congalltee said:
I assume she will take a case to the Employment Appeals Tribunal and we can hear the full story. That will be fascinating. If I bought the Indo, I'd boycott it.
She seems to have taken up a voluntary redundancy scheme. What case can she make?
 
FrankSpeaks said:
From my reading of the article she was sacked because she called to the Commissioners home to verify the story. That was unnecessary step surely she could have asked the question at a news conference or through the proper Garda channels!
She was simply doing her job. Investigative journalists do that alot.
 
The Independent final got sense and got rid of a so called journalist. Gold star to the Independent Newspapers Group, pity a few more so called journalist were not recycled on to the compost heap
 
gijoe said:
She seems to have taken up a voluntary redundancy scheme. What case can she make?
I'd say she was told to go down that route or else. The establishment do have ways of silencing their critics.

Blackmail anyone?
 
Is Gemma ODoherty also the journalist exposing the judicial Fine Gael connection and the concerns about the violent death of Fr Niall Molloy at a horsey high society party attended by top Fine Gael personnel.?
 
FrankSpeaks said:
From my reading of the article she was sacked because she called to the Commissioners home to verify the story. That was unnecessary step surely she could have asked the question at a news conference or through the proper Garda channels!
She wasn't sacked though - she took up a voluntary redundancy scheme. She did get a 'demotion' as a result of disciplinary proceedings which no doubt prompted her decision to take the redundancy as she reckoned that she might not have much of a future in the Indo group.
 
Partizan said:
She was simply doing her job. Investigative journalists do that alot.
Did she have to call to his home? I think not!!!!!!!!

I have no problem with her outing the fact that he had points wiped.
 
Sync said:
Uh. Nothing? There seems to be a real leap in logic here.

Newspaper is in financial trouble.

Newspaper has a journalist on the books.

Newspaper pays journalist to research a story, their editors approve it and the paper publishes the story.

Newspaper continues to have declining sales and has been making people redundant.

Six months later journalist is made redundant.

In the absence of anything to support a claim that it's linked to her performance (much less her running on one specific story) people jump to the conclusion that this is somehow linked? Is there something additional to the story that I'm missing?
Nothing to see here. Please move on.
 
Partizan said:
Absolutely flabbergasted after reading this. Basically what has happened is well in its the heading. Irish Independent journalist Gemma O'Doherty was fired by her employers after breaking the story that the Garda Commissioner, Martin Callinan had penalty points erased while on duty.

Condemnation as leading Irish journalist forced out of job

This is the original story that she broke back in April

Commissioner had penalty points erased while on duty - Independent.ie

Not surprising the story has been largely ignored by mainstream media here in Ireland, especially RTE.

What does it say for press freedom here in Ireland?
Shocking but hardly really surprising when you reflect on the Beef Tribunal - the only one going to jail being the investigative journo (Susan O'Keeffe). These are the things that happen in Ireland - get used to it!
 
