Inefficient to lock down counties: use circle compass around map of Covid-19 clusters instead?

The Irish are very county minded in their thinking and our health and safety experts are no different going by the group think imposition of lockdowns on Laois, Offaly and Kildare in response to Covid-19 clusters of outbreaks. Parts of those counties might be less exposed to C-19 than parts of neighboring counties depending on roads and public transport links and too large an area of counties could be unnecessarily locked down.
So wouldn't it be more efficient to use a circle compass Circle Compass Images, Stock Photos & Vectors | Shutterstock to map lockdown circles around C-19 clusters? The radius in kilometres of the circles would vary according to estimates of how far people travel by car or bus from cluster locations. Highly visible road markings could be set up at points where these circles intercept roads,possibly with the presence of gardai to enforce lockdowns.
The lockdowns on specific areas within counties would be more damaging to businesses in those areas than a county wide lockdown. But that can't be helped unless the government were to give aid such as assistance with wages.
