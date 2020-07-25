Inefficient to lock down counties: use circle compass around map of Covid-19 clusters instead?

The Irish are very county minded in their thinking and our health and safety experts are no different going by the group think imposition of lockdowns on Laois, Offaly and Kildare in response to Covid-19 clusters of outbreaks. Parts of those counties might be less exposed to C-19 than parts of neighboring counties depending on roads and public transport links and too large an area of counties could be unnecessarily locked down.

So wouldn't it be more efficient to use a circle compass Circle Compass Images, Stock Photos & Vectors | Shutterstock to map lockdown circles around C-19 clusters? The radius in kilometres of the circles would vary according to estimates of how far people travel by car or bus from cluster locations. Highly visible road markings could be set up at points where these circles intercept roads,possibly with the presence of gardai to enforce lockdowns.

The lockdowns on specific areas within counties would be more damaging to businesses in those areas than a county wide lockdown. But that can't be helped unless the government were to give aid such as assistance with wages.
 


in a word, no.
 
Far more complicated to explain and police.

Everyone knows the borders of the county far fewer know a 20km radius from a particular point.

Doesnt seem to add much except additional complexity
 
Paul Sommerville
One chilling aspect of last week’s Health press briefing was the attempt by new spin doctor of #stephendonnelly to muzzle journalists from asking legitimate Q's – very worrying development.
 
I think that sums up why the idea is a non-starter.

Fine in theory, but our roads are not dead straight lines so how do you know if you are inside or outside the circle? ... which looks fine on a map, but a nightmare for the motorist or cyclist.
 
Road markings could be placed at radius limits,just like for road works.
 
'EalthNSafety mentality!
 
Road works markings with signpost: "COVID QUARANTINE-DO NOT EXIT" on the quarantine side and "do not enter" on the other side.
 
Every week Pat want's someone arrested.....he should buy himself a bottle of whiskey and a set of golf clubs.
 
Clusters are a bit of a distraction, the virus is in the community and spreads into centres before spreading within them, any kind of geographic limit will be a pretty blunt instrument, they may look at restricting activities rather than trying to set boundaries in what is a pretty small country.
 
