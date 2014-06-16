Interest on the Bank Debt Accoutns for 1.6bn Annual Deficit

ShoutingIsLeadership said: STFU, you left-wing, money-tree loving kn0b. You have been repeatedly told by certain posters around here, that the cost of bailing out the banks has been negligible and that having banking debt written off would have no impact on our budgetary difficulties.



Get with the programme. Click to expand...

Compared to the 12 billion+ current budget deficit we're continuing to pile on top of all our debt every year this (1.6bn) is peanuts.Obscene no doubt... and not our debt...But since the eFFing traitors and the EU/ECB foisted it on us (64 billion or so), we've more than added the same amount and more to our overall debts via the current budget deficit...Ireland is f***ed...Don't believe the hype about 'recovery' cos it's largely bullsh!t...Yes the banking debts should be removed and written off but even if they were Ireland would still be f***ed.Strange but understandable how people just don't seem to want to know about it and instead choose to listen to the horsesh!t that emanates from the likes of SF and lefties generally and even the Govt to a lesser extent...