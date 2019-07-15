International media need to report on reckless Russian expansion of short range strategic nuclear missiles

In the Soviet era, the collective leadership under Brezhnev were very anxious to negotiate control of strategic nuclear weapons with President Nixon and thought the Vietnam War was a strategically unimportant factor delaying negotiations even as they continued to supply North Vietnam with advanced weaponry for prestige reasons. No doubt what motivated them was their experience of the horrendous destruction of Russia and Ukraine in WW2 in which about 20 million Soviet people died.

By contrast,today's leadership under Putin behave recklessly towards the risks of strategic nuclear weapons as they deploy strategic missiles that would give only a few minutes warning of an attack instead of about fifteen minutes previously.. That increases the risk that nuclear defence forces in western Europe could make a mistaken decision to counterattack on misleading communications signals. If western Europe responds with similar deployments,the Russians could make the same mistake. On one occasion, unusual weather conditions showed up on Soviet radar as a possible attack of missiles.

What motivates Russian recklessness? Henry Kissinger joked that the Soviet Union was Upper Volta with rockets,meaning that it was an economic failure that aspired to big power status through its large stock of missiles and nuclear weapons. That joke is closer to the truth today as Russia is just a mid ranked economy and a poorly managed one heavily dependant on rich natural resources.

Another factor is that Putin likely hopes to intimidate western Europe into lifting economic sanctions over Ukraine that are inflicting economic damage and cutting off the supply of technology. Those sanctions could last for decades since Putin and possibly his successor could keep destabilising Ukraine with a long range view to restoring an elected government friendly to Russia that would consider reunification with Russia.

Western media should report a lot more on these issues but in a way that doesn't play into Putin's hands by fanning public fears about the increased risk of nuclear war.