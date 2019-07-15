International media need to report on reckless Russian expansion of short range strategic nuclear missiles

In the Soviet era, the collective leadership under Brezhnev were very anxious to negotiate control of strategic nuclear weapons with President Nixon and thought the Vietnam War was a strategically unimportant factor delaying negotiations even as they continued to supply North Vietnam with advanced weaponry for prestige reasons. No doubt what motivated them was their experience of the horrendous destruction of Russia and Ukraine in WW2 in which about 20 million Soviet people died.
By contrast,today's leadership under Putin behave recklessly towards the risks of strategic nuclear weapons as they deploy strategic missiles that would give only a few minutes warning of an attack instead of about fifteen minutes previously.. That increases the risk that nuclear defence forces in western Europe could make a mistaken decision to counterattack on misleading communications signals. If western Europe responds with similar deployments,the Russians could make the same mistake. On one occasion, unusual weather conditions showed up on Soviet radar as a possible attack of missiles.
What motivates Russian recklessness? Henry Kissinger joked that the Soviet Union was Upper Volta with rockets,meaning that it was an economic failure that aspired to big power status through its large stock of missiles and nuclear weapons. That joke is closer to the truth today as Russia is just a mid ranked economy and a poorly managed one heavily dependant on rich natural resources.
Another factor is that Putin likely hopes to intimidate western Europe into lifting economic sanctions over Ukraine that are inflicting economic damage and cutting off the supply of technology. Those sanctions could last for decades since Putin and possibly his successor could keep destabilising Ukraine with a long range view to restoring an elected government friendly to Russia that would consider reunification with Russia.
Western media should report a lot more on these issues but in a way that doesn't play into Putin's hands by fanning public fears about the increased risk of nuclear war.
 
It was not helpful that last week, Coveney met with Lavrov the Foreign Minister and mentioned hoping to increase trade despite sanctions. This was reported yesterday I think in the Sunday Times.
 
Can you mention something specific?
 
The Soviet system was inherently more stable than a one man show like Putin because it did not depend on a ‘L’État, c’est moi!’ posture. As the big man’s endgame proceeds, things may get a lot dodgier on the nuclear front.
 
Missile & esp. anti missile technology is 'improving' all the time

- its inevitable it will cause lesser Powers to strut their stuff

Russia is using its Mastery in this field to win influence and keep the USA from gaining more dominance

As for Putin yes he is a rough diamond

- but he keeps the Motherland on an even keel

I would be more worried what might come after him...
 
He suffers from an inferiority complex and his morals were corrupted from years in the counterintelligence spy game
 
He stabilised Russia from too much chaotic decentralisation in his early years but the price paid was an undermined democracy and judiciary, and impunity for the security services and certain elements of the police.
Unstable property rights make it difficult to engage in long term investment except for those with political influence.
Russians have a historically slavish attitude towards their leaders that persists despite their advanced educational levels.
North Korea is the only lesser power strutting its stuff but it is paying a high price as a pariah country.
 
The NATO buildups of troops are essentially tripwires, not a threat to Russia. If NATO troops are killed or injured in a potential Russian assault, NATO members will be motivated to live up to their obligations to defend fellow NATO allies. Germans seem to have a noncommital attitude towards their NATO obligations, possibly because they are grateful to Russia for allowing reunification of Germany,something Putin would never have allowed going by his refusal to cede a small amount of formerly Japanese territory to Japan, a speck in the vastness of Asian Russia.
 
