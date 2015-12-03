Internet posters are real people too - RIP Irish Pancake

cyberianpan

cyberianpan

Jan 18, 2006
Irish Pancake, aka Donal Murray has passed away
Death Notice Of Donal (Danny) Murray, Collinstown, Westmeath, Ireland
Date of Death: Friday 20th November 2015



He bore his long illness with wit and dignity...and showed magnamity to me in particular when I was needlessly rude
http://www.politics.ie/members/6662.html
Irish Pancake asks: Please inform yourself about Cancer here Please help in whatever way you can. http://www.cancer.ie/get-involved/fundraise/how-to-donate
RIP

<edit:Fri 04th Dec ,21:20>
An immediate member of the late Donal's family has reached out to me

They have had some good times reading these threads, and recognised the characterisations of Donal

Donal died peacefully at home, supported by his family and Westmeath palliative care team

He had some good times and wit right until nearly the very end
ruserious

ruserious

Jan 3, 2011
Brave to the end. He made some fantastic posts about his illness as it was bringing his life to the end on politicalirish.
 
Rural

Rural

Apr 28, 2007
Very sad, I enjoyed him so much and he was in Tallaght hospital during the Garth Brookes thing, we had such fun - May he rest in peace. I never met the man, he was just a virtual pal!
 
Prester Jim

Prester Jim

Jul 3, 2009
cyberianpan said:
Irish Pancake, aka Donal Murray has passed away
Death Notice Of Donal (Danny) Murray, Collinstown, Westmeath, Ireland


He bore his long illness with wit and dignity...and showed magnamity to me in particular when I was needlessly rude

RIP
A lovely, nice poster and I would have thought so if I hadn't agreed with him about a lot of things (which I did).
Anyone that nice online can only be a saint in real life.
The poor man's family must be devastated, anyone sending a card?
 
GDPR

Jul 5, 2008
You've said it all cyp, a rare feat to be touched by an anonymous internet user. RIP and condolences to his loved ones.
 
Dubstudent

Dubstudent

May 13, 2010
RIP :(

Always sincere in his views and opinions whether you agreed with them or not.
 
DuineEile

Aug 29, 2010
This is reality.


Puts all of our troubles into perspective. I hope he did, as he said he would, spend his last time at home with his family instead of in Tallaght hospital.


D
 
cunnyfunt

cunnyfunt

Apr 16, 2015
I almost never agreed with anything he said, but, R.I.P Donal.
 
maxflinn

maxflinn

Nov 8, 2014
I read some of his posts on ****************** and he did seem to be a very decent, thoughtful person with a great attitude.

RIP.
 
Morgellons

Morgellons

Mar 24, 2012
Sorry to hear this sad news.

RIP.
 
truthisfree

truthisfree

Jul 16, 2009
Sorry to hear this, we had debated side by side many times on here, knew he was not well but had hoped......
 
Eoin Coir

Eoin Coir

Jun 16, 2012
So sorry to hear this. I crossed swords with him a few times, but when I heard he was ill I wished him well and he responded most generously. RIP
 
SideysGhost

Nov 30, 2009
Aww no. He was a real gent, always kind, witty and well-informed. Big big loss to all who knew him :(
 
ShinnerBot No.32564844524

ShinnerBot No.32564844524

Dec 29, 2013
Very sad to hear, from his posts it sounded like he had some time yet :(

Nonetheless, he did himself proud in the time he had with us, he elevated discourse and provided stark contrast to the needless ignominy that defines Irish politics. His family and friends are in my thoughts, may he rest easy in that great backup server in the cloud.
 
