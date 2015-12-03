Internet posters are real people too - RIP Irish Pancake

cyberianpan
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jan 18, 2006
- Messages
- 16,347
- Website
- www.google.com
Irish Pancake, aka Donal Murray has passed away
Death Notice Of Donal (Danny) Murray, Collinstown, Westmeath, Ireland
Date of Death: Friday 20th November 2015
He bore his long illness with wit and dignity...and showed magnamity to me in particular when I was needlessly rude
http://www.politics.ie/members/6662.html
<edit:Fri 04th Dec ,21:20>
Death Notice Of Donal (Danny) Murray, Collinstown, Westmeath, Ireland
Date of Death: Friday 20th November 2015
He bore his long illness with wit and dignity...and showed magnamity to me in particular when I was needlessly rude
http://www.politics.ie/members/6662.html
RIPIrish Pancake asks: Please inform yourself about Cancer here Please help in whatever way you can. http://www.cancer.ie/get-involved/fundraise/how-to-donate
<edit:Fri 04th Dec ,21:20>
An immediate member of the late Donal's family has reached out to me
They have had some good times reading these threads, and recognised the characterisations of Donal
Donal died peacefully at home, supported by his family and Westmeath palliative care team
He had some good times and wit right until nearly the very end
Last edited: