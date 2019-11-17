Internet Stalker Jailed.

Rural

Rural

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
28,161
www.breakingnews.ie

'Internet troll' who harassed six female writers and journalists jailed for three years

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Brendan Doolin left his home only twice in the previous 17 years prior to these matters being investigated.
www.breakingnews.ie www.breakingnews.ie

www.irishtimes.com

Man who harassed six female writers and journalists online is jailed

‘Internet troll’ Brendan Doolin (37) left his home only twice in the previous 17 years, court told
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com



He harassed 6 women for 6 years, it's a welcome precedent -

"He accused them of being narcissistic attention seekers, self-obsessed and concerned with their own self-promotion, referring to their “twitter bubble” and suggesting that they don't care for others.

Doolin used the same insult twice with two different women telling them they were “as interesting as a bucket of water and as deep as the goldfish in it” and said in other messages “I love the middle class whiteist, the shiny white people”.
 


Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
29,738
Catahualpa said:
Could they not just have 'blocked' him?

Not on Twitter or FB so not familiar with the ins and outs of it all.
Click to expand...
Might be a useful self realisation step to ask yourself why your first reaction to this is to ask why the victims allowed themselves to be victims...
 
P

Politics matters

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2012
Messages
6,706
There is already precedent on issues surrounding harassment in Ireland. Although perhaps the use of the internet is the reason Rural decided to start a thread on it.
 
Rural

Rural

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
28,161
Politics matters said:
There is already precedent on issues surrounding harassment in Ireland. Although perhaps the use of the internet is the reason Rural decided to start a thread on it.
Click to expand...
I started a thread because it's news.

Show a link where sole Internet harassment has been prosecuted and jailed before in this country. I would also like to see some sort of punishment for teens harassing other teens in this country.

Six years of bullying is a long time and it should be punished, no matter who it happens to.
 
P

Politics matters

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2012
Messages
6,706
Rural said:
I started a thread because it's news.

Show a link where sole Internet harassment has been prosecuted and jailed before in this country. I would also like to see some sort of punishment for teens harassing other teen in this country.

Six years of bullying is a long time and it should be punished, no matter who it happens to.
Click to expand...
You started the thread because you wanted to get a rise out of posters you disagreed with you on the 'Dublin Says no to Hate' thread.

There are several cases of harassment via phonecalls in Britain and Ireland.
 
B

Betson

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2013
Messages
17,451
The man only left his house twice in 17 years , obviously has issues himself but he got plenty of warnings to stop and still continued so action had to be taken.
 
D

Dearghoul

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 8, 2013
Messages
9,603
Betson said:
The man only left his house twice in 17 years , obviously has issues himself but he got plenty of warnings to stop and still continued so action had to be taken.
Click to expand...
Have you been down to the shops yourself?
 
Rural

Rural

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
28,161
Politics matters said:
You started the thread because you wanted to get a rise out of posters you disagreed with you on the 'Dublin Says no to Hate' thread.

There are several cases of harassment via phonecalls in Britain and Ireland.
Click to expand...
Get the fukk over yourself. I started the thread because it is news and relevant to any social media site/Twitter/Facebook/Politics sites and even having a work email address that is "Out There".

Politics matters said:
Imposing a custodial sentence on the man seems a bit excessive. It could be that the judge wants to convey a message to others.

The man obviously has serious mental health issues. Imprisonment is arguably the wrong direction to take.
Click to expand...
I happen to agree with you there though. A prison sentence for this man is wrong, he needs psychiatric help bigtime.
 
Rural

Rural

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
28,161
Betson said:
Unlike some here I have a real life outside the interweb.

But judging by some of the interactions on this site I suspect some on here have very little experience of the outside world.
Click to expand...
And like the lad Doolin who was jailed, you are deciding all of this in your own head.

I see.
 
D

Dearghoul

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 8, 2013
Messages
9,603
Rural said:
Get the fukk over yourself. I started the thread because it is news and relevant to any social media site/Twitter/Facebook/Politics sites and even having a work email address that is "Out There".



I happen to agree with you there though. A prison sentence for this man is wrong, he needs psychiatric help bigtime.
[/QUOT
Click to expand...
Better that he's away from the net for a spell, he can go cold turkey.

Jo Cox's killer was a bit of a keyboard warrior if I remember right.
 
D

Dearghoul

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 8, 2013
Messages
9,603
blinding said:
I Respect ye’re right to insult me .
Click to expand...
Ah my poor man, your attempts at trolling are met with the derision that they deserve, and mostly just ignored.

In your own head you're a Billy big boots troll, but in actual fact..
 
J

Jack Walsh

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 26, 2015
Messages
10,553
mangaire2 said:
Internet Troll Jailed.

I wonder, under what 'user name' did the geezer post here on P.ie. ?

I can think of a couple of Trolls here, who might fit the bill !
Click to expand...
I'd say its close to odds on, he has posted here.
He has many "all wimmin are bitches" incel bedfellows here for sure

Look at some of the numb nuts defending him here.

6 years harassing, stalking and abusing women with some of the most extreme and vicious threats imaginable, yet
"Custodial sentence is harsh"
FFS!
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
2,219
Politics matters said:
You started the thread because you wanted to get a rise out of posters you disagreed with you on the 'Dublin Says no to Hate' thread.

There are several cases of harassment via phonecalls in Britain and Ireland.
Click to expand...
There is a double edged sword to all this- "Libtards" are very often extremely nasty people. Self awareness is not one of their strengths.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top