Internet Stalker Jailed.

'Internet troll' who harassed six female writers and journalists jailed for three years
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Brendan Doolin left his home only twice in the previous 17 years prior to these matters being investigated.
www.breakingnews.ie
Man who harassed six female writers and journalists online is jailed
‘Internet troll’ Brendan Doolin (37) left his home only twice in the previous 17 years, court told
www.irishtimes.com
He harassed 6 women for 6 years, it's a welcome precedent -
"He accused them of being narcissistic attention seekers, self-obsessed and concerned with their own self-promotion, referring to their “twitter bubble” and suggesting that they don't care for others.
Doolin used the same insult twice with two different women telling them they were “as interesting as a bucket of water and as deep as the goldfish in it” and said in other messages “I love the middle class whiteist, the shiny white people”.